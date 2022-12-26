Read full article on original website
wvik.org
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
KWQC
Quad Cities non-profits, KWQC to hold Blessing Box drive on MLK Day
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC TV6 is partnering with Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) and Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive on Martin Luther King Day from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the KWQC station, 805 Brady Street. The groups distribute Blessing...
KWQC
Quad Cities thaw out
Moline is the latest city to partner with Metronet for a city-wide network. MercyOne hospitals across the state of Iowa celebrated more than 6,600 births. Illinois judge rules cash bail portion of ‘Safe-T Act’ unconstitutional. Updated: 6 hours ago. The ruling does not extend to the entirety of...
KWQC
Quad City Kwanzaa celebration
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - What’s being called the biggest Kwanzaa celebration in the Quad Cities will be held at the TMBC Lincoln Resource Center in Davenport. The event Friday evening includes food, performances, and activities for children all to celebrate African culture and the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Guest...
KWQC
Ice Fest at River Museum returns
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) - The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is set to host its 19th annual Ice Fest on Jan 14-15, 2023 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Guests of all ages can enjoy two days of winter activities as well as explore all the animals and exhibits the River Museum offers.
KWQC
Fully wired: Quad-Cities embraces fiber-optic speeds
QUAD-CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Fully fiber-optic high-speed internet will soon be available to most of the Quad-Cities. Each city has now approved deals with Metronet, an Indiana-based internet-service provider, to lay its fiber-optic network throughout town. Community-wide fiber optics has been a goal in the Quad-Cities for years.
KWQC
Wild Cherry Spoon Co.
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Here’s a Moline company that absolutely wowed the Chicago Christkindlmarkt so much that a store may open in that area soon. Plus--one of the products was featured in the Wall Street Journal!. Tim McGuire, founder and artisan for Wild Cherry Spoon Co., discusses his business story...
KWQC
Senior Moments: Quad Cities Plus 60 Club
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Plus 60 club promotes healthy lifestyles for anyone over 55 by providing trips, events, and activities at affordable prices to help individuals stay active. Plus 60 Information:. Address- 500 East 3rd Street in Davenport. Phone- (563) 370-4566. Website: https://qctplus60.com/
ourquadcities.com
Davenport changes recycling, bulky waste calendars
The city of Davenport is making changes to its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar program. The shift comes after evaluating the cost, benefit, and use of the annually mailed calendar, according to a city release Thursday. Beginning with the 2023 solid waste season, the city will no longer mail...
KWQC
Christian Care QC
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Lexi Bull, marketing and events specialist at Christian Care joins PSL to talk about the non-profit located in Rock Island. Christian Care does much more than help the homeless. The agency mission also helps all people facing food insecurity and poverty. They are happy to help those that have a home but still need help.
KWQC
Closet 2 Closet helps kids in need
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Closet 2 Closet in Rock Island is a local non-profit that provides clothes to children in our community that need it most. Lightly-worn or new all-season clothing, accessories, and hygiene items for ages infants through 20 years old are offered. Liam Haskill, co-founder and president, Closet 2...
KWQC
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed. “I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.
KWQC
Close-up with CASI: How to take back control of otuy health after the holiday season
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Kopp with the Center for Active Seniors shares tips on how to take back control of your health, physically and mentally, after the holiday season. CASI Information:. Address: 1035 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport. Phone: (563) 386-7477. Website: https://www.casiseniors.org/
KWQC
TV6′s INSI6HT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -INSI6HT is a program that focuses on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. The show officially launched in April, 2022. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry engages engages with regional business leaders about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday at 8 a.m. and re-airs on Fridays at 11 a.m. on KWQC TV6.
KWQC
Erik explores more regional craft breweries
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Erik Maitland features more of his favorite beers of the season and the breweries throughout the region that produce the libations (which are taste-tested by Erik and Paula). The following breweries are featured in the embedded video playlist:
Notable deaths of 2022: Remembering influential Galesburg-area people we lost this year
From popular coaches and teachers, to radio and newspaper personalities, to business icons and civic leaders, to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty, 2022 marked the passing of many notable individuals who left their marks on the Galesburg-area. As we near the end of the year, we once again take the time to look back at those individuals we have lost in the past year.
KWQC
Firefighters respond to Big River Resources Monday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire at Big River Resources in rural West Burlington on Monday. According to a media release at 10:26 p.m. Burlington firefighters responded from different locations after multiple calls were received. Authorities stated that firefighters arrived on scene at 10:34 p.m. to find...
WTHI
Annual tractor event comes to an end
A rural Illinois tradition is coming to an end. The organizers of the "Amish Country Tractor Cruise" announced there are no plans for future events. The event started in 2010. The cruise traveled a different route each year through amish country. People from seven states took part. The event funded...
No injuries in electrical equipment room fire
No one was hurt after firefighters were called to an electrical equipment room fire in Burlington last night. Burlington firefighters were called to Big River Resources, 15210 103rd Street in rural West Burlington, for a fire in an electrical equipment room on Monday, December 26 at about 10:26 p.m. Eleven Burlington firefighters responded from different […]
Catch Of Day No Longer Available At Illinois Abandoned Restaurant
At this abandoned restaurant in Illinois, the catch of the day is no longer available. Do you recognize this once popular abandoned fast-food restaurant in Illinois?. Do you know what this place used to be? If you guessed Long John Silver's then you were correct. I know back in the day when I was much younger, they were very popular. I did not go to the fast-food chain very often because I have never been a fish guy. My mom was not either, so it was not really on my family's radar.
