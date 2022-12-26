Read full article on original website
Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
IRS Delays New Tax Restrictions for Venmo and Paypal Business Payments
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Dayton
Longstanding Golden Corral Restaurant Reopens Today, December 23, After Being Closed For Two Years.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on Montgomery Road in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Montgomery Road in Loveland.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Colerain Township for reports of a vehicle fire on Daleview Road
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to Colerain Township for reports of a vehicle fire on Daleview Road.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton.
1 dead in I-71 collision; Multiple semi-trucks involved
Crews have currently shut down I-75 south near mile marker 60 and traffic is being rerouted onto Old U.S.-35.
WLWT 5
Electrical fire reported at a Norwood business on Allison Street
NORWOOD, Ohio — Electrical fire reported at a Norwood business on Allison Street.
WLWT 5
Road closed: Stretch of Vine Street closed due to water main break
CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Water Works announced a road is closed in Elmwood due to a water main break on Thursday evening. According to officials, Vine Street is closed due to a water main break in the 6300 block.
WLWT 5
Crash blocks lane on south I-71 leading to downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate toward downtown Cincinnati, Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane along southbound Interstate 71 at Reading Road is blocked due to a crash.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Secretariat Court in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Secretariat Court in North Bend.
WLWT 5
Multiple interstate crashes causing traffic delays across Cincinnati
XENIA, Ohio — Crashes on multiple portions of major interstates are causing backups Thursday morning across Greater Cincinnati. I-71 southbound is shut down near US 68 in Clinton County due to an overturned semi. U.S. 52 eastbound has reopened at Eight Mile Road after a crash. Lanes have reopened
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Washington Court House firefighters respond to residential fire
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Washington Court House were called to a residential structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m., and crews were dispatched to the 100 block of West Elm Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found a working structure fire and quickly
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Holden Boulevard and North Gilmore Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Holden Boulevard and North Gilmore Road in Fairfield.
Fox 19
2 people hurt in early morning Butler County fire
BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Two people suffered minor injuries after fire broke out at a Hanover Township home early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of Hamilton Richmond and Nichols roads around 4:40 a.m. There were three people and two dogs inside the single-story home. Firefighters say two people
WKRC
Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin home
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A home in Franklin was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a home on Spring Avenue. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington.
WLWT 5
OSP: Woman dead, juvenile injured after three-vehicle crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has died and a juvenile was injured after a three-vehicle crash in Green County Thursday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 8:51 a.m. when a woman driving a tractor-trailer on I-71 hit a Honda Civic, driver by 40-year-old Tiffany Miller. The crash caused Miller's car to then hit another tractor-trailer.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Oxford for a crash with injuries on Millville Oxford Road
OXFORD, Ohio — Crews are responding to Oxford for a crash with injuries on Millville Oxford Road.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road.
WLWT 5
Firefighters in Butler County respond to report of structure fire Tuesday evening
HAMILTON, Ohio — Firefighters in Butler County are responding to a report of a structure fire Tuesday evening. The report of a fire in the 7600 block of Wildbranch Road in Fairfield Township of Hamilton
