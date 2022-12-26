Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken FingersS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Happy Sumo Restaurant Is Located at The Shops at Riverwoods In Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
Related
KUTV
UHP: Road deaths dropped to zero during 2022 Christmas; reckless speeders almost triple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol on Thursday released its highway statistics for the days before and after Christmas this year, with four days of information on how many people were pulled over for speeding, how many were cited for not wearing seat belts, and how many people died on Utah's roadways.
KUTV
Auto-pedestrian crash on State Street leaves man in serious condition
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while allegedly walking outside of a crosswalk on State Street. The incident happened Wednesday shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of 4800 South and State Street in Murray. Related stories from...
KUTV
Power pole fires forced thousands of Utahns in multiple cities into dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Electrical power pole fires sprang up in areas across the Wasatch Front putting people in the dark for hours on Tuesday night. Outages were reported in certain parts of Layton to Salt Lake and several power poles needed to be replaced. One utility worker...
KUTV
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Mountain View Corridor Thursday afternoon. Officials responded to the crash a short time after 2 p.m. at 4100 South Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City. According to West Valley police, the crash involved...
‘I hope I don’t die’: Ice Climber recalls 40 foot fall at Finger of Fate near Bridal Veil Falls
29-year-old Tim Thompson is grateful to be alive after falling 40 feet and hitting a ledge in an ice climbing incident on Monday, Dec. 26.
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
KUTV
Trees blow over in windy, rainy weather along Wasatch Front
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — A large tree that blew over in Salt Lake County was one of multiple as rain and winds blew through the Wasatch Front on Tuesday. One tree that fell in Cottonwood Heights partially obstructed the road in a residential neighborhood. Another tree that fell...
kjzz.com
Woman hospitalized with broken bones, fractured skull after sledding accident in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A young woman was hospitalized after a bad sledding accident in Provo. Kyliee Young said her friends and boyfriend invited her to go sledding on Dec. 16. She joked that she really wanted to stay home and watch movies, but she mustered up the energy to go have a good time.
Multiple pole fires cause power outages across Salt Lake City, Millcreek, Bountiful
Multiple power outages have occurred across Salt Lake County Tuesday afternoon due to pole fires, authorities say.
UDOT closes Provo Canyon backcountry, and will intermittently close U.S. Highway 189
UTAH — The Provo Canyon backcountry area along the north and south of U.S. Highway 189 was closed by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) today at 10 a.m., and […]
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Creepy-looking truck rumbles through Layton
LAYTON — Trucks haven't changed all that much over the past 130 years. Yes, there might be bigger engines or more wheels on some of them. But the general design of a truck from the 1890s more or less resembles the modern versions, with a cab up front and space in the back to haul loads.
Wasatch County SAR and Fire rescue snowmobiler
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The Wasatch County Search and Rescue and Wasatch Fire teams responded to a snowmobile collision on December 23. A 50-year-old female snowmobiler crashed into a tree […]
KUTV
Utah couple opts to drives to Rose Bowl after Southwest flight canceled
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah couple was forced to drive if they wanted to attend the Rose Bowl game after their Southwest flight was canceled. Southwest Airlines cancelled at least another 2500 flights across the nation as of Wednesday. A South Jordan couple found out their flight...
KUTV
Suspect in Layton AMBER Alert allegedly groomed 13-year-old over social media
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A day after Layton City Police Department issued its first-ever AMBER Alert, the minor was discovered safe, but far away from home. The alert lit up phones around northern Utah on Tuesday, Dec. 27, after a 13-year-old left his home to meet an adult suspect and didn't return. The suspect, who has multiple aliases and has been identified by different names between two separate police departments, had ties to Arizona and Texas, and authorities believed he could have been taking the boy to either state. As investigators worked to track down the teen's location, an employee at a Git'N Split gas station nearly 800 miles away helped authorities find the accused abductor.
cityweekly.net
Salt Lake City area New Year's Eve activities
After a couple of particularly weird years, 2022 felt ... normal-er? Normal-ish? There was no question most people were happy to kick 2020 and 2021 in the ass on the way out the door, and certainly plenty of folks will still feel that way about the year we're now wrapping up. But some might be feeling at least a bit more celebratory. And while there is still plenty of cause for being cautious about group gatherings in the middle of the COVID/RSV/seasonal flu maelstrom, it feels like we have at least a better sense of how to do these things sensibly.
KUTV
Utah County woman makes thousands of hats for homeless
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stephanie Ewell spends her days making warm hats that are given out to the homeless population. "Every year I make over 200," Ewell said. Since she started making the hats 21 years ago, Ewell thinks she's done over 5,000 of them. "I won't stop,"...
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
KUTV
Lanes shut down due to several crashes along southbound US 89 in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes along southbound US 89 in Farmington forced lanes closed Wednesday afternoon. Three separate crashes were reported in the area shortly after 1 p.m. on US 89 around milepost 397, according to Sgt. Cameron Roden of the Utah Highway Patrol. Roden said six to...
KUTV
Identity released of 20-year-old woman killed in head-on crash on US-40
INDEPENDENCE, Utah (KUTV) — The identity of a 20-year-old woman who died in a crash on US-40 through Wasatch County was released Thursday. Lauren E Reynolds of Vernal was killed after she allegedly crossed the center line into eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a GMC Yukon during slushy and snow-covered road conditions on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m.
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 13-year-old from Layton found, suspect in custody
Layton Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 13-year-old boy believed to be abducted by a 25-year-old non-family member he met on the internet.
Comments / 0