Provo, UT

KUTV

Auto-pedestrian crash on State Street leaves man in serious condition

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while allegedly walking outside of a crosswalk on State Street. The incident happened Wednesday shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of 4800 South and State Street in Murray. Related stories from...
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

Trees blow over in windy, rainy weather along Wasatch Front

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — A large tree that blew over in Salt Lake County was one of multiple as rain and winds blew through the Wasatch Front on Tuesday. One tree that fell in Cottonwood Heights partially obstructed the road in a residential neighborhood. Another tree that fell...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Creepy-looking truck rumbles through Layton

LAYTON — Trucks haven't changed all that much over the past 130 years. Yes, there might be bigger engines or more wheels on some of them. But the general design of a truck from the 1890s more or less resembles the modern versions, with a cab up front and space in the back to haul loads.
LAYTON, UT
KUTV

Suspect in Layton AMBER Alert allegedly groomed 13-year-old over social media

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A day after Layton City Police Department issued its first-ever AMBER Alert, the minor was discovered safe, but far away from home. The alert lit up phones around northern Utah on Tuesday, Dec. 27, after a 13-year-old left his home to meet an adult suspect and didn't return. The suspect, who has multiple aliases and has been identified by different names between two separate police departments, had ties to Arizona and Texas, and authorities believed he could have been taking the boy to either state. As investigators worked to track down the teen's location, an employee at a Git'N Split gas station nearly 800 miles away helped authorities find the accused abductor.
LAYTON, UT
cityweekly.net

Salt Lake City area New Year's Eve activities

After a couple of particularly weird years, 2022 felt ... normal-er? Normal-ish? There was no question most people were happy to kick 2020 and 2021 in the ass on the way out the door, and certainly plenty of folks will still feel that way about the year we're now wrapping up. But some might be feeling at least a bit more celebratory. And while there is still plenty of cause for being cautious about group gatherings in the middle of the COVID/RSV/seasonal flu maelstrom, it feels like we have at least a better sense of how to do these things sensibly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah County woman makes thousands of hats for homeless

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stephanie Ewell spends her days making warm hats that are given out to the homeless population. "Every year I make over 200," Ewell said. Since she started making the hats 21 years ago, Ewell thinks she's done over 5,000 of them. "I won't stop,"...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Identity released of 20-year-old woman killed in head-on crash on US-40

INDEPENDENCE, Utah (KUTV) — The identity of a 20-year-old woman who died in a crash on US-40 through Wasatch County was released Thursday. Lauren E Reynolds of Vernal was killed after she allegedly crossed the center line into eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a GMC Yukon during slushy and snow-covered road conditions on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT

