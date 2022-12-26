ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Flight delays continue to increase at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As flight delays and cancellations continue to increase across the country, Charleston has been no exception. As of Tuesday morning 18, Southwest flights in and out of Charleston had been canceled, according to FlightAware. Additionally, there were also 19 delayed flights, six of which Breeze...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Wednesday headlines: Winter freeze still wreaking havoc

Rapid freezing temperatures across the Deep South in states like Mississippi and South Carolina created major water system issues. The cold temperatures reduced water pressure significantly, leaving many with little to no water. Multiple crews in affected states have spent days trying to fix the infrastructure. Laura Clifton, communications coordinator...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Plumbers inundated with calls for service as pipes freeze amid cold weather

Plumbers inundated with calls for service as pipes freeze amid cold weather. Plumbers inundated with calls for service as pipes …. Plumbers inundated with calls for service as pipes freeze amid cold weather. WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped …. An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Traffic light outage impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant say an issue with traffic lights is impacting traffic on Thursday afternoon. Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Hungry Neck Boulevard and Venning Road. Police say motorists should avoid the area until the lights are fixed.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Officials: Water main break causes outage for N. Charleston buildings

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water is flowing again at dozens of North Charleston buildings after a water main break caused neighbors to be without running water for a day. Residents at the Hidden Lakes Apartment Complex off Midland Park Road said they resorted to using bottled water to flush their toilets. They said the water went out at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is just weeks away from the popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group opening its new location. TopGolf first announced in June of 2021 that they would be opening a 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston. TopGolf is set to be near Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, right behind the Panera.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Cold weather prompts pipe problems across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Fresh off the holiday weekend, some Lowcountry homeowners are starting the week with a messy problem: busted pipes as a result of our cold stretch of weather. “Luckily for this customer, it was a very minor situation and we addressed it before it got worse,”...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Water main break impacting traffic in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding Wednesday to a water main break on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive. According to CPD, units were on scene shortly after 8:00 p.m. redirecting traffic in the area. Drivers are being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

AgentOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms Team Grows with Addition of Margaret Burns

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. — Margaret Burns has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms office at 1400-G Palm Boulevard. Burns completed a bachelor of arts at Columbia College and trained at the Buckley School of Public Speaking. After finishing her education in the Midlands of South Carolina, the coastal air and saltwater drew her to the Lowcountry.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
kiss951.com

This South Carolina Restaurant Has Been Open Since Before World War II

Isn’t crazy when you think about how long some restaurants have been open? From family restaurants open for generations to popular chains open for years and years. We enjoy some great food throughout the Carolinas, but we sometimes are not sure how long some places have been open. Guess what? One South Carolina restaurant has been open since before World War II. How wild is that? I am from South Carolina and have seen this restaurant, but had no clue how long it has been open.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

2 adults, 4 children displaced in morning N. Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire at a North Charleston duplex displaced two adults, four children and pets Thursday morning. North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said crews responded just after 10 a.m. Thursday to the 7700 block of McKnight Drive. Arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Which Lowcountry pharmacies have children's medications for cold and flu?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Some big-name pharmacies like CVS and Target have limited sales of children's medications to treat colds and flu. But, what about local pharmacies in Mount Pleasant?. As of Thursday night, both Sweetgrass Pharmacy & Compounding and Tidewater Pharmacy & Compounding have children's cold medications....
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

The ultimate hairball: Charleston surgeon saves cat who swallowed 38 hair ties

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry kitty found herself in quite the hairy situation after swallowing dozens-too-many hair ties. Juliet was taken to the Charleston Animal Society by her caretaker after she suddenly stopped eating and became lethargic. Radiologists found that Juliet had a peculiar-looking blockage in her stomach and feared she would die if it was not removed.
CHARLESTON, SC

