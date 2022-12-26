Read full article on original website
Beyond flight cancellations: How customers are dealing with car rentals and hotels
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The travel saga of Southwest Airlines continues. With thousands of cancelled and delayed flights, this has caused many folks to find alternative ways to get where they need to go, such as rental cars or staying in hotels. It’s two days after Christmas, and airports...
More cancelled Southwest flights cause headaches as other airlines, roads now affected
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — While the airline seeing the most impact is Southwest with 90 percent of their flights cancelled, the rush to find another way home for many passengers has affected other airlines as we end the year. As of Wednesday, over 2,500 Southwest flights have been cancelled...
Flight delays continue to increase at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As flight delays and cancellations continue to increase across the country, Charleston has been no exception. As of Tuesday morning 18, Southwest flights in and out of Charleston had been canceled, according to FlightAware. Additionally, there were also 19 delayed flights, six of which Breeze...
Wednesday headlines: Winter freeze still wreaking havoc
Rapid freezing temperatures across the Deep South in states like Mississippi and South Carolina created major water system issues. The cold temperatures reduced water pressure significantly, leaving many with little to no water. Multiple crews in affected states have spent days trying to fix the infrastructure. Laura Clifton, communications coordinator...
Plumbers inundated with calls for service as pipes freeze amid cold weather
Plumbers inundated with calls for service as pipes freeze amid cold weather. Plumbers inundated with calls for service as pipes …. Plumbers inundated with calls for service as pipes freeze amid cold weather. WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped …. An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to...
Traffic light outage impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant say an issue with traffic lights is impacting traffic on Thursday afternoon. Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Hungry Neck Boulevard and Venning Road. Police say motorists should avoid the area until the lights are fixed.
Officials: Water main break causes outage for N. Charleston buildings
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water is flowing again at dozens of North Charleston buildings after a water main break caused neighbors to be without running water for a day. Residents at the Hidden Lakes Apartment Complex off Midland Park Road said they resorted to using bottled water to flush their toilets. They said the water went out at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is just weeks away from the popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group opening its new location. TopGolf first announced in June of 2021 that they would be opening a 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston. TopGolf is set to be near Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, right behind the Panera.
Cold weather prompts pipe problems across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Fresh off the holiday weekend, some Lowcountry homeowners are starting the week with a messy problem: busted pipes as a result of our cold stretch of weather. “Luckily for this customer, it was a very minor situation and we addressed it before it got worse,”...
Water main break impacting traffic in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding Wednesday to a water main break on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive. According to CPD, units were on scene shortly after 8:00 p.m. redirecting traffic in the area. Drivers are being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood...
South Carolina has 2 billionaires, see who they are
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in South Carolina using data from Forbes.
AgentOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms Team Grows with Addition of Margaret Burns
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. — Margaret Burns has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms office at 1400-G Palm Boulevard. Burns completed a bachelor of arts at Columbia College and trained at the Buckley School of Public Speaking. After finishing her education in the Midlands of South Carolina, the coastal air and saltwater drew her to the Lowcountry.
From missing people to chaotic scenes: The Lowcountry's most-read stories of 2022
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — As 2022 comes to an end, ABC News 4 is looking back at our most-read stories of the year. 1. FOUND: Melissa Highsmith, kidnapped toddler from Texas, located 51 years later. In November, Melissa Highsmith was reunited with her family after being reported missing for...
This South Carolina Restaurant Has Been Open Since Before World War II
Isn’t crazy when you think about how long some restaurants have been open? From family restaurants open for generations to popular chains open for years and years. We enjoy some great food throughout the Carolinas, but we sometimes are not sure how long some places have been open. Guess what? One South Carolina restaurant has been open since before World War II. How wild is that? I am from South Carolina and have seen this restaurant, but had no clue how long it has been open.
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their service and delicious food, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
The best South Carolina restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
Of all the things Guy Fieri has eaten, a piece of fried chicken in South Carolina really captured his heart.
2 adults, 4 children displaced in morning N. Charleston fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire at a North Charleston duplex displaced two adults, four children and pets Thursday morning. North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said crews responded just after 10 a.m. Thursday to the 7700 block of McKnight Drive. Arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming...
Which Lowcountry pharmacies have children's medications for cold and flu?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Some big-name pharmacies like CVS and Target have limited sales of children's medications to treat colds and flu. But, what about local pharmacies in Mount Pleasant?. As of Thursday night, both Sweetgrass Pharmacy & Compounding and Tidewater Pharmacy & Compounding have children's cold medications....
Last Sears Store in South Carolina Permanently Closes
There are no more Sears or Sears Hometown stores in South Carolina. The most recent closing is of a Sears Hometown in Walterboro, South Carolina. Photo by(Phillip Pessar/Flickr)
The ultimate hairball: Charleston surgeon saves cat who swallowed 38 hair ties
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry kitty found herself in quite the hairy situation after swallowing dozens-too-many hair ties. Juliet was taken to the Charleston Animal Society by her caretaker after she suddenly stopped eating and became lethargic. Radiologists found that Juliet had a peculiar-looking blockage in her stomach and feared she would die if it was not removed.
