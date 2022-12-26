Read full article on original website
Grandpa saves the day for Plainview family after Southwest flight gets cancelled
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Plainview family celebrated their Christmas at Disneyland, but when it was time to come back home, their flight got cancelled. Grandpa saved the day and drove 9 hours to bring the family home. As Southwest Airlines struggled to get passengers to their destinations on Thursday the airline announced they will be […]
Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport
LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
Flight cancellations force TTU fans to sell bowl game tickets
LUBBOCK, Texas – With all of the Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, people who planned to be in Houston Wednesday night for the Texas Bowl had to change their plans. Many decided to stay put here in West Texas and just watch the game with some fellow Texas Tech University (TTU) fans. One of many people […]
Lubbock Locals Are Tired of Overflowing Dumpsters
Especially after such a waste-heavy holiday, Lubbock dumpsters have been piled high with all sorts of trash. The problem is, once the dumpster is full, what do you do?. While some people would do the right thing and find another dumpster to dispose of their waste in, or hold onto it until the garbage truck comes by, that isn’t the most popular reaction. Instead, people are deciding that the best way to deal with a full dumpster is to simply stack their garbage next to it.
Arranged is here to organize you for the new year
LUBBOCK, Texas— Arranged is a home organization solutions company. From closests to basements, pantries to bathrooms, playrooms to any room that needs arranged. Wait until you see the color-coded photos on their Facebook page. Plus, they are locally owned and operated. Reach out at arranged.lbk@gmail.com or on Facebook: Arranged LBK.
Waxing the City is more than waxing
LUBBOCK, Texas— Waxing the City provides facial and full body waxing services, brow and lash services to enhance your beauty. They are staffed with trained cerologists to ensure the highest quality for each client. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome. Waxing the City is located at 10305 Quaker Ave Suite 800. Customers can call to find out more at 806-701-2790.
Texas Tech fan stranded for 3 days in NYC , drives 24 hours to make Bowl Game
LUBBOCK, Texas – Mass cancellations from Southwest Airlines has left many families stranded across the nation among those stranded were some very loyal Texas Tech fans. “We got ready for our flight, we’re ready to board on and the person at the front desk was like, ‘your flights have been canceled,’ said Carter Dixon, a Texas Tech student.
Latino Lubbock is celebrating 17 years
LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock is celebrating 17 years with memories. Plus, they share updates on upcoming events. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the January edition of Latino Lubbock magazine. Get more information at latinolubbock.net.
Lubbock’s Ramen Shack Looks For Buyer to Keep Restaurant & Truck Alive
Ramen Shack, which has a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Wolfforth and a food truck frequently in Lubbock, is looking for a buyer to take over both operations. The business is hoping to sell "turnkey", meaning it should be available for immediate use with no updates or changes needed. NOTE: Ramen Shack...
Lubbock’s Charlotte Russe Closes Forever Today with $1 Sale
Lubbock's location of Charlotte Russe inside South Plains Mall is permanently closing today (12/27/2022) with a $1 blowout sale, according to this Facebook post:. Last day of the sale tomorrow everything is 1$$ Charlotte Russe south plains mall yes that’s not a typo everything is a 1$$ 10 a.m - 9 p.m come clean us out everything must go!!!
Gift card scam spawns LPD investigation, raises question of consumer rights
A police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com Wednesday detailed an incident regarding a compromised Walmart gift card that was under investigation in Lubbock as a fraud. The case serves as a reminder that while gift cards are a common holiday purchase, they can also be a common target for scams.
City of Lubbock offices, some services closed Monday for New Year’s
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Monday, January 2 for the New Year’s holiday. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, January 3. Here is a list of additional closures provided to EverythingLubbock.com...
Ring in the new year at Cotton Court Hotel
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Cotton Court Hotel is inviting you to attend their New Year’s Eve celebration. What better place to ring in the new year than right here in Lubbock? Dress up or down and enjoy the “Stars That Shine Bright” package; it includes a bottle of champagne, grapes, party favors and more. Book Now: https://bit.ly/3DQ7I95. Find out more details on their Facebook page at Cotton Court, by Valencia Hotel Group or by calling (210) 220-3054.
Celebrate The New Year With These 16 Lubbock Events
It is time to ring in the new year. No matter if you want a good dinner, music or a party Lubbock is ready to serve. Here are some great ways to celebrate NYE in Lubbock, some are free and some cost money. Celebrate The New Year With These Lubbock...
Happy New Year’s weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock offers lots of ways to enjoy this New Year’s weekend. If you plan to get all dolled up, stay home or have family fun, there is something to enjoy. Trends and Friends shared a few events for you to explore. Have a safe and Happy New Year’s weekend.
Biggest impact of 2022, stories this year in Lubbock and South Plains
What happened in Lubbock in 2022? Here's a look at news stories with the biggest impact on the South Plains this year.
2 Lubbock burglars hit Water Rampage on Christmas, LPD report said
Water Rampage was burglarized by two people on Christmas Day, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Every Planet in the Solar System Will be Visible in the Lubbock Sky Tonight
If you are a fan of stargazing, tonight, December 28, 2022, will be a great night to do so. Not only will you see a sky full of stars, but you’ll be able to see every planet in our solar system (except earth, of course). Events like this happen...
11th annual Women’s Health Seminar on Saturday, January 14th
LUBBOCK, Texas—Get your tickets for the 11th annual Women’s Health Seminar hosted by the Inside Out Foundation. The event will be Saturday, January 14th at Texas Tech Frazier Alumni Pavilion. Reach out to the Inside Out Foundation for tickets and more information at 806-722-0750 or theinsideoutfoundation.org.
2 injured in crash on 19th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash on 19th Street and Salem Avenue. LPD received the call at 1:49 p.m. Responders have closed all but one of the westbound lanes. LPD reports that the occupants sustained moderate and minor injuries.
