Lubbock, TX

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Locals Are Tired of Overflowing Dumpsters

Especially after such a waste-heavy holiday, Lubbock dumpsters have been piled high with all sorts of trash. The problem is, once the dumpster is full, what do you do?. While some people would do the right thing and find another dumpster to dispose of their waste in, or hold onto it until the garbage truck comes by, that isn’t the most popular reaction. Instead, people are deciding that the best way to deal with a full dumpster is to simply stack their garbage next to it.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Arranged is here to organize you for the new year

LUBBOCK, Texas— Arranged is a home organization solutions company. From closests to basements, pantries to bathrooms, playrooms to any room that needs arranged. Wait until you see the color-coded photos on their Facebook page. Plus, they are locally owned and operated. Reach out at arranged.lbk@gmail.com or on Facebook: Arranged LBK.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Waxing the City is more than waxing

LUBBOCK, Texas— Waxing the City provides facial and full body waxing services, brow and lash services to enhance your beauty. They are staffed with trained cerologists to ensure the highest quality for each client. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome. Waxing the City is located at 10305 Quaker Ave Suite 800. Customers can call to find out more at 806-701-2790.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech fan stranded for 3 days in NYC , drives 24 hours to make Bowl Game

LUBBOCK, Texas – Mass cancellations from Southwest Airlines has left many families stranded across the nation among those stranded were some very loyal Texas Tech fans. “We got ready for our flight, we’re ready to board on and the person at the front desk was like, ‘your flights have been canceled,’ said Carter Dixon, a Texas Tech student.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Latino Lubbock is celebrating 17 years

LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock is celebrating 17 years with memories. Plus, they share updates on upcoming events. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the January edition of Latino Lubbock magazine. Get more information at latinolubbock.net.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Charlotte Russe Closes Forever Today with $1 Sale

Lubbock's location of Charlotte Russe inside South Plains Mall is permanently closing today (12/27/2022) with a $1 blowout sale, according to this Facebook post:. Last day of the sale tomorrow everything is 1$$ Charlotte Russe south plains mall yes that’s not a typo everything is a 1$$ 10 a.m - 9 p.m come clean us out everything must go!!!
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock offices, some services closed Monday for New Year’s

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Monday, January 2 for the New Year’s holiday. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, January 3. Here is a list of additional closures provided to EverythingLubbock.com...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Ring in the new year at Cotton Court Hotel

LUBBOCK, Texas—The Cotton Court Hotel is inviting you to attend their New Year’s Eve celebration. What better place to ring in the new year than right here in Lubbock? Dress up or down and enjoy the “Stars That Shine Bright” package; it includes a bottle of champagne, grapes, party favors and more. Book Now: https://bit.ly/3DQ7I95. Find out more details on their Facebook page at Cotton Court, by Valencia Hotel Group or by calling (210) 220-3054.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Happy New Year’s weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock offers lots of ways to enjoy this New Year’s weekend. If you plan to get all dolled up, stay home or have family fun, there is something to enjoy. Trends and Friends shared a few events for you to explore. Have a safe and Happy New Year’s weekend.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

11th annual Women’s Health Seminar on Saturday, January 14th

LUBBOCK, Texas—Get your tickets for the 11th annual Women’s Health Seminar hosted by the Inside Out Foundation. The event will be Saturday, January 14th at Texas Tech Frazier Alumni Pavilion. Reach out to the Inside Out Foundation for tickets and more information at 806-722-0750 or theinsideoutfoundation.org.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 injured in crash on 19th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash on 19th Street and Salem Avenue. LPD received the call at 1:49 p.m. Responders have closed all but one of the westbound lanes. LPD reports that the occupants sustained moderate and minor injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX

