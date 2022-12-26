ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke County, WV

WTOV 9

One dead, two injured in Jefferson County house fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — One person died in a house fire in Mingo Junction early Thursday morning. It happened at 119 Ohio Street. "At 2:44 this morning, Mingo and Brilliant's fire department dispatched working structure fire with entrapment," Mingo Junction Fire Chief Brandon Montgomery said. "There was a sheriff's deputy on scene. They confirmed there was entrapment. Two of the victims did get out. Unfortunately there was a fatality in the incident."
MINGO JUNCTION, OH
butlerradio.com

One Woman Injured In Boyers Crash

At least one motorist was injured in a vehicle crash in northern Butler County Tuesday afternoon. A call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2 p.m. for a one vehicle accident on Boyers Road near Rihel Road. Crews from Marion Township and Harrisville were among those arriving...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Police investigating body found in Monongah

MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a body that was found in Monongah Wednesday evening. The body was found around 7 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Church St. and Thomas St., officers said. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Further information has not been released. This...
MONONGAH, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Family remembers hunter who died in tragic accident in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is mourning one of their own after a tragic accident near their Derry Township home.Paul Berger died Tuesday after he apparently fell in the woods, a place he spent so much of his life. Berger, a successful business owner, was apparently out checking his game traps when he's believed to have slipped on ice and fallen down a steep embankment along the Loyalhanna River.As a contractor, his work was well-known and appreciated. Berger spent a lot of his time with his family. They issued a statement over his loss saying, in part, that Berger was an amazing man who put others before himself in everything he did. He had a passion for life and always did the right thing in the right way, his family said.The statement also pointed out Berger's love of the outdoors, saying nature and the outdoors, "It is my church. Paul saw God in nature, his family and in others, and he will be beyond missed by all."Berger leaves behind his wife, son, daughter, and two grandchildren he adored.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Coroner called to fire in South Union Township

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Fayette County 911 confirmed to KDKA the coroner's office was called to the scene following a fire that broke out in South Union Township on Saturday.Firefighters got the call just before 6:30 Saturday night, sending them to Shaffers Corner Road.It is still unknown how many people were injured as a result of the fire, which took multiple crews to knock down.The house is considered a total loss.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Over 12 firearms stolen during home burglary in Fayette County

GERMAN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Over a dozen firearms were stolen in a home burglary, according to PSP Uniontown. In a press release, officials say a burglary took place on College Avenue in German Township on Dec. 19. During the overnight hours, the actor(s) stole a gun safe containing firearms, pocket watches, coins, etc. from the house.A few of the items taken were an Apple iPad, multiple checkbooks, several guns and more. PSP Uniontown is asking if anyone has information, to contact Trooper Richards.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man dies after falling from cliff in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has died after falling from a cliff in Westmoreland County.The call came in around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for crews to respond to a rescue in New Alexandria off McChesney Road. The Westmoreland County coroner said a hunter was checking his traps and fell down a steep embankment. He was discovered by family members. The coroner identified the man as 63-year-old Paul Berger.State police are taking over the investigation. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police: Woman accidentally injured in Beaver County shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a woman was shot when a gun was accidentally fired in Beaver County Tuesday. It happened at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. An 18-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital. The woman's 2-year-old son and other...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fayette County neighborhood left without water amid frigid temperatures

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — About 300 homes in Fayette County remain without water following an apparent water line break Friday. The Holiday Park mobile home community has been without water for four days and neighbors reached out to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 frustrated about the lack of progress being done to fix the problem.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

