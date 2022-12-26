Proctors Theatre showing ‘Krampus’ Thursday
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Proctors Theatre will be showing “Krampus” on Thursday at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online , for $9 general admission and $6 for seniors ages 62+, or students with IDs.Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
“Krampus” was released in 2015, and is a Christmas horror comedy movie, revolving around a young character named Max who loses his Christmas spirit. In doing so, it unleashes the evil spirit of Krampus, who punishes naughty children at Christmas time. The movie stars Adam Scott, Toni Collette, and David Koechner.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0