Schenectady, NY

Proctors Theatre showing ‘Krampus’ Thursday

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Proctors Theatre will be showing “Krampus” on Thursday at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online , for $9 general admission and $6 for seniors ages 62+, or students with IDs.

“Krampus” was released in 2015, and is a Christmas horror comedy movie, revolving around a young character named Max who loses his Christmas spirit. In doing so, it unleashes the evil spirit of Krampus, who punishes naughty children at Christmas time. The movie stars Adam Scott, Toni Collette, and David Koechner.

NEWS10 ABC

