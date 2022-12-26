Read full article on original website
ComicBook
National Treasure Star Reveals They Were Reluctant to Appear in Edge of History
Reports of a National Treasure TV series for Disney+ initially excited fans of the franchise, though when it was revealed that it would focus on an all-new group of characters from those featured in the movies, viewers were a bit hesitant about the project, with even franchise star Justin Bartha reluctant about the prospect. When the opportunity came for Bartha himself to deliver a cameo in National Treasure: Edge of History, he was even reluctant about getting involved, though he overcame that reluctance and reprised his role of Riley for the latest episode of the series, with him now able to enjoy the series with his family, which he can't say about all of the projects he takes part in. New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Highlights Old And Young Gon
Hunter x Hunter made a shocking return this year, with creator Yoshihiro Togashi returning to the world of hunters via new chapters of the manga that fans had been waiting to read for years. Unfortunately, due to Togashi's continued health issues, the series is once again going on hiatus, but that fact isn't stopping hunter fans from taking the opportunity to praise the series via their own unique works of art. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to unite both Gon's young and ultimate forms in one breathtaking video.
ComicBook
Marvel Teases New Avengers Series
A new Avengers series is coming to the House of Ideas. As Jason Aaron puts the finishing touches on his years-long run with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Marvel is preparing to launch its next iteration of the team. Wednesday, the publisher teased its plans for the group in the closing moments of Timeless #1.
ComicBook
Former The Flash Star Jesse L. Martin's New Series The Irrational Gets Picked Up by NBC
NBC is picking up The Irrational featuring The Flash star Jesse L. Martin. The Law & Order actor was cast way earlier this year in April, but things have begun to crystallize with the series according to The Hollywood Reporter. As of right now, NBC is determining whether or not to air The Irrational at the tail end of this season or to hold until mid 2023. It will be interesting to see how people take to the professor's character and a look into how so many individuals make decisions. Add in a dash of high-stakes cases and you have the recipe for quite a "case of the week" program for the network. Travina Springer is also along with Maahra Hill. Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi are also set to star In the show. The Irrational joins Quantum Leap and Found as the dramas to make it through the 2022 development cycle. Check out the synopsis for executive producer Arika Mittman's show right here.
Drew Barrymore Shares The Most 'Confusing' Part Of Her 2016 Divorce
The actor split from her third husband, Will Kopelman, with whom she shares two children.
ComicBook
Pokemon Shades Ash's Dad in Special New Episode
Pokemon is gearing up to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum once and for all after 25 years of watching him working his way through the regions, and the newest episode really made sure to highlight a missing piece of the puzzle by taking a shot at Ash's dad in a new anime special! Although Ash has been traveling through the Pokemon world across many different kinds of series in the past 25 years, there are some big aspects of his life that don't really change. Ash never ages, he travels with Pikachu, and his father's always been absent.
ComicBook
The Batman Prequel Comic Reveals Key Moment From Riddler's Past
The Batman prequel comic The Riddler: Year One has revealed yet another key moment from the life of Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler (Paul Dano). That moment was the day that Edward got to meet one of Gotham City's most prominent figures: Thomas Wayne. (WARNING SPOILERS FOLLOW!) The story of...
EW.com
National Treasure series teases Page 47 mission for Nicolas Cage and Justin Bartha
It's not news that Nicolas Cage's Ben Gates won't be showing up on the Disney+ National Treasure series, but the show does offer a hint at what he and his pal Riley Poole have been up to since the events of the second movie, National Treasure: Book of Secrets. EW...
ComicBook
The Witcher Gets Worst Rotten Tomatoes Score in Franchise History
The Witcher: Blood Origin is now streaming on Netflix, but the prequel to the streamer's popular The Witcher, while it is currently Netflix's #1 show, isn't exactly winning over fans or critics. The series currently has a pretty rotten critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, sitting at just 38 percent out of 24 critics raitings at the time of this article's writing while the audience score is even worse at just 8 percent out of more than 1500 user ratings. It's a rating that is the lowest for the franchise overall. The general consensus about Blood Origin is that it's a "shallow" excavation of the series' lore that share DNA with the series, but doesn't have much to make it memorable.
ComicBook
Apex Legends Leak Says a Divisive Change Is Coming
Apex Legends' next season – or one of the next few seasons – may be introducing a change that's already left players divided. According to one pro player who seemingly let something slip ahead of any official announcement from Respawn Entertainment, a future season will supposedly make it so that players spawn with a P2020 as opposed to dropping into a map unarmed. Doing so would give players a fighting chance at the drop if they can't find any suitable weapon right away, but some have also argued that this would subvert the battle royale formula of Apex.
ComicBook
The 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Graphic Novel
There's no doubt that 2022 was a high-quality year for entertainment with seemingly every popular medium under the sun resurfacing from years of pandemic-driven turmoil to remind us why we love to leave home and discover new stories. Movie theaters delivered titanic blockbusters; television series and wrestling promotion summoned shocking twists; video games let us experience new ways of thinking. And comics, our website's namesake, were no exception to this trend.
ComicBook
What's Next for My Hero Academia Season 6?
This week, fans watched as the first half of My Hero Academia season six ended, and it left us with more questions than answers. Despite a strong start, the heroes' raid against Shigaraki and his army failed in the worst way imaginable. Countless heroes and civilians are now dead, and to make things worse, Shigaraki escaped the raid with his generals at his side. So obviously, fans are curious about what is coming for the rest of season six.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia: Which Characters Still Need to Appear in the Final Act?
My Hero Academia began its final act this year, and the manga will carry on with the intense arc as the new year comes around. Of course, creator Kohei Horikoshi has made headway with the arc, but more questions have been asked than answered up until now. In fact, some of the act's biggest mysteries involve some missing heroes, and there are a handful My Hero Academia needs to bring back ASAP.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Fan Art Turns Channing Tatum Into Gambit for MCU Debut
Ryan Reynolds is hard at work with Marvel Studios to bring Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and they have a few surprises in store for us. Deadpool 3 is set to bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and is rumored to feature Loki's Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson). But there's another actor / character that's rumored to make his debut in the sequel. Channing Tatum is rumored to make an appearance as Gambit years after being cast in the role. People have been wondering what his interpretation of the character would look like, and now one fan has created a cool design that shows how he could look as the iconic X-Men member.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Diego Luna Reveals Why He "Wanted To Understand Everything" About Cassian
The first season of Andor has come to an end, and Star Wars fans are eager to find out what will happen in the second season. Of course, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so everyone already knows Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) fate, but that doesn't mean there's not a lot to learn about the character. In fact, the first season was a huge eye-opener for fans of Rogue One and Cassian. Recently, Luna spoke to Collider and explained why it was important for him to "understand everything" about his character.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Fans Hyped But Pained Over Wait For Season 2 After Finale
Chainsaw Man Season 1 is now over. While a thrilling finale episode left fans of the anime more hyped than ever, those same fans are also preparing for a possibly long, and definitely aggravating, wait for Chainsaw Man Season 2 to arrive. As of writing this, MAPPA has yet to...
ComicBook
Glass Onion Star Daniel Craig Laughs Off Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Rumors
Daniel Craig had to laugh off those Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumors. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star spoke to BBC Radio One's Ali Pumb about Rian Johnson's latest whodunit. However, the interviewer had to ask about the Balder the Brave rumblings that still make the rounds on social media. A lot of newsbreakers say that Craig was either supposed to be Mr. Fantastic in the Marvel film or the Thor character in the Illuminati lineup. For his part, the James Bond actor has kept up the bit and won't give a straight answer one way or the other. People will continue to talk about what could have been with Multiverse of Madness until Avengers: Secret Wars drops. But, don't expect the Benoit Blanc actor to give you any information one way or another. Check out what he told Plumb right here.
ComicBook
Pokemon: Here's Why Ash Ketchum and FIFA Star Lionel Messi Are Basically Twins
Ash Ketchum and Lionel Messi both recently celebrated the biggest victories in their respective careers, with the aspiring Pokemon master winning the Masters 8 Tournament to become the world champion and Lionel Messi helping to lead his team to victory during this year's FIFA World Cup. Now, fans of both anime and soccer have discovered even more shocking similarities that link the boy who is retiring from Pokemon's anime adaptation and the legendary soccer player who will go down in history for his prolific career.
