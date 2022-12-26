FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Related
Better Business Bureau offers tips for dealing with flight cancellations, delays
Businesses struggle through plummeting economy; Velvet Cactus closes
CONSUMER REPORTS: Go green and save green with home tax credits
Shoppers scramble around Mall of Louisiana for last minute gifts
Acadian Ambulance hosting blood drive Thursday to help employee
Authorities warn about scammers posing as US Postal Service
Find out where to ring in New Year
Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure
Popular Baton Rouge restaurant announces abrupt closure
Red Stick Revelry to welcome in 2023 in downtown BR
Vacant nursing jobs in Louisiana; Southern University shares importance of minorities in healthcare
Grosse Tete native leads only ABA therapy center on Westbank
How much does the Baton Rouge area pay for trash pickup?
Supermarket in Gonzales sells winning scratch-off ticket worth $100K
After water attack, mental health leaders shed light on resources available
Hazardous materials, think before you toss
Farmers in several parishes eligible for aid due to heavy rain
Delivery driver blindsided by 'ride-share' insurance policy, on the hook for $25K repair bill
Louisiana College offers Pot classes
Shortages in flu medicine seen at pharmacies amid spike in cases
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0