Baton Rouge, LA

Better Business Bureau offers tips for dealing with flight cancellations, delays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau is offering tips for travelers as hundreds of flights continue to get canceled in Louisiana across the United States. As of the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28, no flights have been canceled or delayed at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport. However, there were at least a dozen flight cancelations at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
CONSUMER REPORTS: Go green and save green with home tax credits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you looking to upgrade your home with the help of Uncle Sam?. With funding from Congress, the Inflation Reduction Act means homeowners can take advantage of up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits for making energy-efficiency upgrades. How much you’ll be able to get will depend on how much you earn, where you live, and what improvements you make.
Acadian Ambulance hosting blood drive Thursday to help employee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Acadian Ambulance of Baton Rouge is partnering with the Blood Center to host a blood drive on Thursday, Dec. 29, that will help one of its own. According to organizers, the replacement blood drive will help Justin Cox’s family with expenses incurred from his recent liver transplant surgery.
Authorities warn about scammers posing as US Postal Service

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning residents about a new scam. According to TPSO, scammers are posing as the U.S. Postal Service and are sending people text messages. Authorities said the messages claim that a package has the wrong address at...
Find out where to ring in New Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve? Look no further than the Capital City. Ring in the New Year in downtown Baton Rouge at Red Stick Revelry starting at 8 p.m. and watch the fireworks light up the sky over the Mississippi River when the clock strikes midnight.
Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer this week. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year. The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed...
Popular Baton Rouge restaurant announces abrupt closure

BATON ROUGE - A prominent Mexican-inspired restaurant in the capital area is shutting its doors for good, citing inflated business costs as the main reason for the sudden closure. Owners at the Velvet Cactus announced via social media late Wednesday night that the Baton Rouge restaurant, located on Old Hammond...
Red Stick Revelry to welcome in 2023 in downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 10th annual Red Stick Revelry celebration will ring in 2023 in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, Dec. 31. Officials released the below schedule of events that will take place leading up to midnight:. Red Stick Rising: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at River Center...
Grosse Tete native leads only ABA therapy center on Westbank

Plenty of schools and clinics dot the map along the Westbank, but only one provides one-on-one learning for young people with developmental disabilities. It’s on La. 78 in Livonia, where Executive Director Kakie Fontenot established Every Day Counts, the only ABA Therapy Center, where she serves as executive director.
How much does the Baton Rouge area pay for trash pickup?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish residents could be paying over $35 a month for trash to be picked up twice a week. Why is Baton Rouge’s fee so high? Director of Transportation Fred Raiford said inflation and increased prices have made an impact. The new contract between the city’s servicer, Republic Services, and the city will begin in March.
Supermarket in Gonzales sells winning scratch-off ticket worth $100K

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A winning scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was recently purchased in Ascension Parish. The winning ticket was for the 20X scratch-off game from the Louisiana Lottery. The ticket cost $5 and it was sold at the Lamendola Supermarket located at 16 W. Ascension St. Three people...
Hazardous materials, think before you toss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Republic Services and Baton Rouge Fire Department ask folks to be mindful about their holiday trash. Holiday trash can build up, but before tossing an item think twice. Some items are not safe to throw away in the trash can. “You may think of them...
Farmers in several parishes eligible for aid due to heavy rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Farmers in several Baton Rouge area parishes may be eligible for aid following heavy rain that occurred between Wednesday, June 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2 of 2022. The announcement came from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Officials said the aid will come from...
Louisiana College offers Pot classes

(Baton Rouge, LA) -- College students in Louisiana will soon be able to major in marijuana. LSU is launching a cannabis education certificate program. There are courses for healthcare workers, a business class and one devoted to growing the best weed. The classes will all be online, and students must...
Shortages in flu medicine seen at pharmacies amid spike in cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sniffling and sneezing more in the winter is common, but recently, some doctors have seen more patients than usual reporting respiratory illness. “Louisiana is ranking very high in our flu cases compared to a lot of the other states, so we’re seeing a lot of it right now compared to the rest of the country,” said Dr. Matt Bumgardner.
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

