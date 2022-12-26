Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Who is Kleber Koike Erbst? Record, bio of MMA star and RIZIN champion
RIZIN’s best will face Bellator’s best on New Year’s Eve when both promotions fight for the ultimate bragging rights. The card features one of the top fighters in Kleber Koike Erbst. Erbst, the current RIZIN featherweight champion, faces Bellator featherweight champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire in a non-title...
WATCH: Wigan 1-4 Sunderland - All the goals and highlights
Sunderland had a very good night at the DW Stadium.
Sporting News
Is Pele the best football player ever? Greatest soccer star debate versus Messi, Ronaldo, Maradona and others
It is the age-old debate familiar to fans of every single sport: Who is the greatest of all time? And picking a winner when it comes to football is as difficult as you'd imagine, given the rich history of the game. However, there are some standout contenders who frequently come...
Sporting News
Pele dies at 82: Neymar, Messi, Ronaldo join athletes around the world with tributes to 'King of Football'
Brazilian soccer legend Pele, one of the eminent faces of the biggest game in the world, is the reason soccer is known as "The Beautiful Game." He lived that out on the pitch, as a player who always demonstrated good sportsmanship and leadership. That reputation has not been lost on...
