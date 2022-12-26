ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Who is Kleber Koike Erbst? Record, bio of MMA star and RIZIN champion

RIZIN’s best will face Bellator’s best on New Year’s Eve when both promotions fight for the ultimate bragging rights. The card features one of the top fighters in Kleber Koike Erbst. Erbst, the current RIZIN featherweight champion, faces Bellator featherweight champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire in a non-title...

