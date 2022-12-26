ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Southwest fallout leads to big increase in bus services like Greyhound

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the fallout from Southwest Airlines' massive wave of cancellations the past week continues, many weary travelers are giving up on air travel and searching for alternative means to get home. According to Greyhound, they've seen a 15-20% increase in passenger demand over the last...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC10

New timing and totals for incoming atmospheric rivers hitting Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two more storms are heading into Northern California to round out the year with big travel impacts expected and possible flooding. The Sierra is finally seeing the rain turn to snow as colder air is arriving overnight. A Winter Storm Warning will continue for the Sierra until Wednesday at 4 a.m. The valley will see areas of fog but most of the day will be dry before the next storm arrives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
news3lv.com

Southwest Airlines nightmare continues with more cancellations in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines customers in Las Vegas is still continuing Thursday. A total of 197 flights have been canceled at Harry Reid International Airport, with all but eight coming from Southwest, per the website FlightAware. It's the latest round of cancellations for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Cancellations pile up in Las Vegas for third straight day of Southwest meltdown

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The cancellations continue to pile up for people flying through Las Vegas on Wednesday amid the massive issues plaguing Southwest Airlines this week. There have been 192 Southwest flights for Harry Reid International Airport canceled as of 7 a.m., out of a total of 209 cancellations, according to the website FlightAware.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

A rainy New Year's Eve in Las Vegas could put the kibosh on party plans

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As one storm clears out, we brace for the next weather maker this weekend... The storm that brought gusty winds, blowing dust, and light valley rain yesterday continues to move southeast this morning. A few lingering regional showers will be possible as the system exits the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Travelers seek rental cars to get to their final destination from Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rental cars are in high demand in Las Vegas following Southwest cancelations and bad weather impacting travelers. Many decided to ditch Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday and try to reserve a car at the Rent-A-Car Center about three miles away from the terminals. Some wanted to get home, while others continued to travel to their final destination.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Roads to Mt. Charleston closed due to overcrowding, RTC says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Roads going to Mount Charleston were closed Monday morning due to overcrowding, according to RTC Southern Nevada. Locals and visitors appeared to flock to the peaks the day after Christmas, leading officials to close state Route 157 and 156, which are Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads. No parking is allowed, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

