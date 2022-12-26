Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
KTNV
Traffic backed up for several miles near Nevada-California state line, RTC reports
(KTNV) — The RTC of Southern Nevada is reporting that traffic is backed up for several miles near the Nevada-California state line on Wednesday afternoon. Drivers traveling in the southbound lanes of I-15, headed toward California, are experiencing heavy delays. This is the second time I-15 South has had...
Post-holiday traffic leaves drivers stuck for hours outside Las Vegas
After Sunday, hundreds got on the road in hopes to get home quickly after the holiday weekend but ended up stuck for hours between Jean and the Nevada-California state line.
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region over the next few days, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
news3lv.com
Southwest fallout leads to big increase in bus services like Greyhound
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the fallout from Southwest Airlines' massive wave of cancellations the past week continues, many weary travelers are giving up on air travel and searching for alternative means to get home. According to Greyhound, they've seen a 15-20% increase in passenger demand over the last...
New timing and totals for incoming atmospheric rivers hitting Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two more storms are heading into Northern California to round out the year with big travel impacts expected and possible flooding. The Sierra is finally seeing the rain turn to snow as colder air is arriving overnight. A Winter Storm Warning will continue for the Sierra until Wednesday at 4 a.m. The valley will see areas of fog but most of the day will be dry before the next storm arrives.
7 hurt as Grand Canyon tour helicopter makes hard landing
Seven people have been injured in the hard landing of a Grand Canyon tour helicopter at a Las Vegas-area airport.
news3lv.com
NDOT offers driving safety tips as wet weather makes its way into the valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Rain is forecasted to hit the Las Vegas valley this week, meaning roadways will be more dangerous for drivers in some areas. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has put together some tips for motorists planning to drive through slippery roadways. Only travel in heavy...
news3lv.com
Southwest Airlines nightmare continues with more cancellations in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines customers in Las Vegas is still continuing Thursday. A total of 197 flights have been canceled at Harry Reid International Airport, with all but eight coming from Southwest, per the website FlightAware. It's the latest round of cancellations for...
news3lv.com
Cancellations pile up in Las Vegas for third straight day of Southwest meltdown
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The cancellations continue to pile up for people flying through Las Vegas on Wednesday amid the massive issues plaguing Southwest Airlines this week. There have been 192 Southwest flights for Harry Reid International Airport canceled as of 7 a.m., out of a total of 209 cancellations, according to the website FlightAware.
Trash piles as visitors travel to Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon areas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The winter weather in the Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon areas means plenty of visitors, congested roads and a lot of trash left behind by visitors. Plastic bags, food containers, and even broken sleds are many of the things left behind on Lee Canyon. Despite popular belief, the trash doesn’t go […]
8newsnow.com
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers. Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights …. Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers. K9 training demonstration held at new Las Vegas Metropolitan …. The Las...
news3lv.com
Southwest misery at Las Vegas airport continues as flights still being cancelled
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Southwest Airlines is the target of scorn and condemnation following days of widespread flight cancellations that stranded thousands, ruined holidays, and caused the loss of countless luggage. The turmoil began as a massive winter storm pounded the eastern portion of the US last week just...
news3lv.com
A rainy New Year's Eve in Las Vegas could put the kibosh on party plans
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As one storm clears out, we brace for the next weather maker this weekend... The storm that brought gusty winds, blowing dust, and light valley rain yesterday continues to move southeast this morning. A few lingering regional showers will be possible as the system exits the area.
Mother of 2 details “painful” journey home after multiple Southwest flight cancellations over Christmas
While thousands of Southwest Airlines customers remain stranded after the Christmas holiday, some have finally made it back home. However, the travel there was anything but a Christmas miracle.
news3lv.com
Travelers seek rental cars to get to their final destination from Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rental cars are in high demand in Las Vegas following Southwest cancelations and bad weather impacting travelers. Many decided to ditch Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday and try to reserve a car at the Rent-A-Car Center about three miles away from the terminals. Some wanted to get home, while others continued to travel to their final destination.
Roads to Mt. Charleston closed due to overcrowding, RTC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Roads going to Mount Charleston were closed Monday morning due to overcrowding, according to RTC Southern Nevada. Locals and visitors appeared to flock to the peaks the day after Christmas, leading officials to close state Route 157 and 156, which are Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads. No parking is allowed, […]
news3lv.com
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash on Boulder Highway in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say a hit-and-run crash left one person dead in the southeast Las Vegas valley Wednesday night. Officers responded to a 911 call of a person hit and laying on the ground near Boulder Highway and Russel Road around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to...
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Las Vegas woman reaches out to travelers stranded at Harry Reid Airport
A Las Vegas woman has decided to offer up her home to people who may be dealing with unexpected delays and are stranded at Harry Reid International airport this week.
