Arizona State

Local Chinese Restaurant to Closure

A local restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplashonUnsplash. For many struggling restaurants, the end of the year is, in many ways, a do-or-die situation. Sometimes there’s enough of a push for takeout when the stores are closed and life is hectic to help push the restaurant into the new year. For others, however, the flip of the calendar comes with a closing of doors. For one local restaurant here in Tucson, that’s exactly what just happened.
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New Location

A local Mexican chain has opened a new location.Photo byTai's CapturesonUnsplash. While metro Phoenix might be the land of the taco, some Mexican restaurants have managed to stave off extreme competition and remain on the food scene for decades. For a restaurant to last this long, let alone in one of the most competitive ethnic food groups, it’s saying something. It demonstrates a strong connection with locals while ensuring guests receive quality food at an affordable price. One local Mexican restaurant has proven itself time and time again. And now, the popular local chain is opening its sixth location in the Valley.
Drunk Driver Smashes Into Popular Local Restaurant

A long-time popular restaurant has closed because a drunk driver smash into it.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. The holidays are supposed to be a happy time for everyone. It’s a time to celebrate, come together, and appreciate all the positives experienced over the previous year. However, one local restaurant here in Tucson is feeling the holiday blues. Not because of a down year or, but instead because a drunk driver plowed right through the building.
AZFamily

Arizona Humane Society seeks loving family for special needs pup Hershey

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A special needs Australian Shepherd mix puppy needs a home after coming from the Navajo Nation as part of the AHS Project Reach Out Program. Hershey has a severe heart murmur that needs extra loving care and attention. Veterinarians on staff believe the murmur might be caused by abnormalities in his heart valves and while some pups may go on to be okay in the long run, the condition may turn into congestive heart failure. AHS says that Hershey was a stray, so the cause of the murmur is unknown. His adoption fee has been waived because of his condition, and AHS recommends that Hershey’s future family speak with a vet and consider chest x-rays, heart and ultrasounds, and possibly even with a cardiologist for proper medication and management. All care will need to be at the adopter’s expense.
KION News Channel 5/46

Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say police found 660 pounds (300 kilograms) of fentanyl pills packed into coconuts. The coconuts were found in a truck traveling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora. Prosecutors said the truck was detected Thursday on a road that runs along the Gulf of California, The post Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts appeared first on KION546.
bestattractions.org

Fascinating places to visit in Phoenix, Arizona

There are many fascinating places to visit in Phoenix, Arizona. The city offers a lot, from breathtaking desert landscapes to incredible wildlife. So you’ll find plenty to choose from whether you want to take a hike, explore the area’s history, or relax by the water. If you’re an...
stnonline.com

Arizona Student Suffers Suspected Overdose While on School Bus

A Desert View High School sophomore in Tucson, Arizona, suffered a suspected overdose when she lost consciousness while on board the school bus, reported Kgun9.com. On Monday afternoon, a Desert View School District bus driver observed the student as being “not fully conscious” aboard the bus. The driver then reportedly communicated with the school staff and relayed details about the student’s condition.
WKRC

Father returns home after mistake put him in Mexican jail

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CNN Newsource/KPHO/KTVK/WKRC) - A vacation for one family ended in shock. Ira Beavers and his family were returning home from a vacation in Rocky Point, Mexico. While in Mexico, their car was randomly selected for search, and authorities found Beavers' handgun. "I never shot that gun. I just...
