Arizona man tries to bring woman back to life by stabbing her in heart, police say
MESA, Ariz. — An Arizona man is accused of performing a ritual to bring a dead woman back to life by stabbing her in the heart and then not telling police about the body for days, authorities said. Stephen Joseph Anderson, 34, of Mesa, was arrested Wednesday and charged...
Remains of 17-year-old found a week after being kidnapped during home invasion
The remains of a 17-year-old who was kidnapped during a home invasion last week were found in a rural area in Maricopa County on Monday, Phoenix police said. On Dec. 19, officers responded to the area of 88th Avenue and Indian School Road for an unknown trouble call at around 3:15 a.m., according to a police statement.
Local Chinese Restaurant to Closure
A local restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplashonUnsplash. For many struggling restaurants, the end of the year is, in many ways, a do-or-die situation. Sometimes there’s enough of a push for takeout when the stores are closed and life is hectic to help push the restaurant into the new year. For others, however, the flip of the calendar comes with a closing of doors. For one local restaurant here in Tucson, that’s exactly what just happened.
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Arizona, you should add the following town to your list.
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake
Three people are dead after falling through ice while walking on a frozen lake in northern Arizona, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
Phoenix International (PHX) Becomes First Ever Airport to Use Rider-Only Autonomous Vehicles
This past Friday marks an important milestone in the history of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, as Waymo has officially launched its first public autonomous vehicle service for the first time ever in a major airport. The service is currently offers travelers the opportunity to use fully self-driving vehicles for...
Tragedy strikes Gilbert, Arizona on Christmas Day as man shot and killed
GILBERT, Ariz. - On the night of Christmas Day, tragedy struck in Gilbert, Arizona. At around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a vehicle that had crashed into a home near Recker and Warner Roads.
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New Location
A local Mexican chain has opened a new location.Photo byTai's CapturesonUnsplash. While metro Phoenix might be the land of the taco, some Mexican restaurants have managed to stave off extreme competition and remain on the food scene for decades. For a restaurant to last this long, let alone in one of the most competitive ethnic food groups, it’s saying something. It demonstrates a strong connection with locals while ensuring guests receive quality food at an affordable price. One local Mexican restaurant has proven itself time and time again. And now, the popular local chain is opening its sixth location in the Valley.
Drunk Driver Smashes Into Popular Local Restaurant
A long-time popular restaurant has closed because a drunk driver smash into it.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. The holidays are supposed to be a happy time for everyone. It’s a time to celebrate, come together, and appreciate all the positives experienced over the previous year. However, one local restaurant here in Tucson is feeling the holiday blues. Not because of a down year or, but instead because a drunk driver plowed right through the building.
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Tragedy struck at a Phoenix gas station on Wednesday when a murder-suicide left two men dead. According to Phoenix Police, the incident occurred at the gas station located at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Arizona Humane Society seeks loving family for special needs pup Hershey
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A special needs Australian Shepherd mix puppy needs a home after coming from the Navajo Nation as part of the AHS Project Reach Out Program. Hershey has a severe heart murmur that needs extra loving care and attention. Veterinarians on staff believe the murmur might be caused by abnormalities in his heart valves and while some pups may go on to be okay in the long run, the condition may turn into congestive heart failure. AHS says that Hershey was a stray, so the cause of the murmur is unknown. His adoption fee has been waived because of his condition, and AHS recommends that Hershey’s future family speak with a vet and consider chest x-rays, heart and ultrasounds, and possibly even with a cardiologist for proper medication and management. All care will need to be at the adopter’s expense.
Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say police found 660 pounds (300 kilograms) of fentanyl pills packed into coconuts. The coconuts were found in a truck traveling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora. Prosecutors said the truck was detected Thursday on a road that runs along the Gulf of California, The post Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts appeared first on KION546.
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Phoenix, Az. - Over the last several years, Phoenix has become one of the most popular cities that continues to attract new residents. Many people are moving to the Phoenix area because of its strong economy and job market.
Phoenix firefighters help dog get its head out of can of food
Some Phoenix firefighters came to save the day of a puppy who found himself stuck in a bad situation.
Guatemalan migrant arrested for hitting federal officer with backpack
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Edy Eduardo Sicajan-Jochola swung his backpack and hit an agent near Sasabe, Ariz. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Phoenix police identify man found shot on road Christmas night
Phoenix police have identified the man who was found Sunday night on a road near Camelback Road and 43rd Avenue. Redrick Roy, 24, was found with gunshot wounds in a roadway in the area and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Phoenix police. Information...
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lights
An Arizona witness at Cottonwood reported watching three hovering lights in a triangle formation 300 feet overhead at about 8 p.m. on October 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fascinating places to visit in Phoenix, Arizona
There are many fascinating places to visit in Phoenix, Arizona. The city offers a lot, from breathtaking desert landscapes to incredible wildlife. So you’ll find plenty to choose from whether you want to take a hike, explore the area’s history, or relax by the water. If you’re an...
Arizona Student Suffers Suspected Overdose While on School Bus
A Desert View High School sophomore in Tucson, Arizona, suffered a suspected overdose when she lost consciousness while on board the school bus, reported Kgun9.com. On Monday afternoon, a Desert View School District bus driver observed the student as being “not fully conscious” aboard the bus. The driver then reportedly communicated with the school staff and relayed details about the student’s condition.
Father returns home after mistake put him in Mexican jail
GLENDALE, Ariz. (CNN Newsource/KPHO/KTVK/WKRC) - A vacation for one family ended in shock. Ira Beavers and his family were returning home from a vacation in Rocky Point, Mexico. While in Mexico, their car was randomly selected for search, and authorities found Beavers' handgun. "I never shot that gun. I just...
