Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County inmate dies after transport from jail for medical event
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - An inmate at the Washoe County Detention Facility has died after being taken to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing what the WCSO describes as a “medical event.”. WCSO deputies responded to the hospital on Wednesday after being notified of the inmate’s passing....
2news.com
Inmate Dies after Hospital Transport from the Washoe County Detention Facility
On December 28, 2022, a Washoe County Detention Facility inmate passed away after being transported by REMSA to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing a medical event. After receiving notification of the inmate’s passing, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the hospital. The initial investigation found...
Lassen County News
Traffic stop leads to big drug bust
A traffic stop of a speeding car in Lassen County led to a big drug bust. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, Madison Phillip Treat, 25, of Woodenville, Washington, was pulled over about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 near the Honey Lake Motocross Park from driving a 2021 KIA Forte at 110 miles-per-hour.
actionnewsnow.com
One-way traffic control on California Highway 44
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - 8:47 PM UPDATE - Caltrans says California Highway 44 traffic is returning to normal just east of the Bogard Rest Area after a multi-vehicle collision. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County reports recent decline in RSV cases
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is reporting a recent decline in RSV cases in Washoe County. According to the health district, 1,554 cases of RSV have been reported since Oct. 1. An additional 151 RSV cases have been reported from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24,...
kunr.org
Sandbag filling locations in Carson City, Washoe and Lyon Counties
The City of Reno’s Director of Utility Services, Trina Magoon, explained how sandbags can be used. “Sandbags can be used to build a little wall to protect your home from runoff or ponding water,” Magoon said, “Typically, they’re stacked in a brick wall formation at locations you want to protect from flooding, so at your doors, or other parts of your yard that you want to protect if you have low-lying areas.”
sparkstrib.com
Washoe County considering fines for illegal camping, raising fears for homeless
Washoe County commissioners took first steps this week toward criminalizing unauthorized camping — a move that would align the law in unincorporated areas with policies in Reno and Sparks, but that has been criticized as being overly harsh to homeless people. Commissioners voted 3-2 on Tuesday to start the...
2news.com
Area Flood Watch Goes Into Effect Friday Morning
A flood watch is up from Friday morning until Saturday evening for the green areas on the map, including Reno and the Truckee River. From the Susan River in Susanville, down to the Carson River in Gardnerville, expect fast moving and rising water levels on our rivers and streams. Flooding...
2news.com
Free New Year's Eve Bash Planned for Community Seniors
On Dec 31, the Washoe County Senior Coalition and Circle of Life Hospice are sponsoring a free Senior New Year's Eve bash. It's happening from 3 to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve, December 31, at the Washoe County Senior Service Center at 1155 E. Ninth Street in Reno. The...
Comments / 0