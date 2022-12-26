ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County inmate dies after transport from jail for medical event

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - An inmate at the Washoe County Detention Facility has died after being taken to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing what the WCSO describes as a “medical event.”. WCSO deputies responded to the hospital on Wednesday after being notified of the inmate’s passing....
2news.com

Inmate Dies after Hospital Transport from the Washoe County Detention Facility

On December 28, 2022, a Washoe County Detention Facility inmate passed away after being transported by REMSA to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing a medical event. After receiving notification of the inmate’s passing, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the hospital. The initial investigation found...
Lassen County News

Traffic stop leads to big drug bust

A traffic stop of a speeding car in Lassen County led to a big drug bust. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, Madison Phillip Treat, 25, of Woodenville, Washington, was pulled over about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 near the Honey Lake Motocross Park from driving a 2021 KIA Forte at 110 miles-per-hour.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

One-way traffic control on California Highway 44

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - 8:47 PM UPDATE - Caltrans says California Highway 44 traffic is returning to normal just east of the Bogard Rest Area after a multi-vehicle collision. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
SUSANVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County reports recent decline in RSV cases

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is reporting a recent decline in RSV cases in Washoe County. According to the health district, 1,554 cases of RSV have been reported since Oct. 1. An additional 151 RSV cases have been reported from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24,...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
kunr.org

Sandbag filling locations in Carson City, Washoe and Lyon Counties

The City of Reno’s Director of Utility Services, Trina Magoon, explained how sandbags can be used. “Sandbags can be used to build a little wall to protect your home from runoff or ponding water,” Magoon said, “Typically, they’re stacked in a brick wall formation at locations you want to protect from flooding, so at your doors, or other parts of your yard that you want to protect if you have low-lying areas.”
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Area Flood Watch Goes Into Effect Friday Morning

A flood watch is up from Friday morning until Saturday evening for the green areas on the map, including Reno and the Truckee River. From the Susan River in Susanville, down to the Carson River in Gardnerville, expect fast moving and rising water levels on our rivers and streams. Flooding...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
2news.com

Free New Year's Eve Bash Planned for Community Seniors

On Dec 31, the Washoe County Senior Coalition and Circle of Life Hospice are sponsoring a free Senior New Year's Eve bash. It's happening from 3 to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve, December 31, at the Washoe County Senior Service Center at 1155 E. Ninth Street in Reno. The...
RENO, NV

