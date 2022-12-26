Local business starts indoor axe-throwing league

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Need a new indoor winter activity? Maybe try throwing some axes.

Carried Away Outfitters in Greenville is hosting an indoor axe-throwing league. There is a league for both adults and kids over the age of 12.

Owner Casey Shilling says joining the league can be a great way to socialize and have some fun. They are excited to welcome those looking to try something new.

“It’s not all that difficult. The worst part about it is it might be a little bit loud when [the axe] doesn’t stick. It’s surprisingly therapeutic and once you start to get it to stick, it’s actually pretty addicting,” Shilling said.

The leagues begin in January and go on for six weeks. There is both an evening and afternoon league for adults.

Carried Away Outfitters also takes reservations to throw on your own or with friends. To learn more, you can call the store at 724-343 1313 or check out its Facebook page .

