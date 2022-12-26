Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Prominent historical house in Niles burns to the ground
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A historical house once owned by the “Hot Dog King” Harry Stevens has burned to the ground after crews were called to the area following reports of an explosion. The house at 1210 Robbins Avenue is completely destroyed. The residence was originally built...
cranberryeagle.com
Zelienople residents worry about road conditions
After ice and snow blanketed Butler County over the holiday weekend and left roads resembling hockey rinks, some Zelienople residents said they felt their roads were left unattended by the borough, particularly in the Timberbrook neighborhood just off Route 68. Timberbrook resident Rob Myers said he personally does not mind...
Local library closed due to broken water pipe
The Brookfield branch of the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library is temporarily closed due to a broken water pipe in the building.
WYTV.com
Local schools face extensive water damage
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Two area schools are now dealing with a mess due to water damage from burst pipes. On Christmas Eve, a sprinkler froze and burst, spreading water through Newton Falls High School. The Newton Falls Joint Fire District turned off the water in the building...
WYTV.com
New auto store opening in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Here’s a look at the newest Cheddar Auto in the Valley. It’s located off of Market Street in Boardman. Cheddar Auto hopes to be open by mid-January of 2023.
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
WYTV.com
Rescue Mission houses over 100 during cold weekend
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The cold temperatures brought many people to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley this past weekend. According to Lynn Wyant, the Chief Development Officer, there was a total of 150 people that stayed at the Mission over the Christmas weekend. Twenty-six of them were children.
Police respond to vehicle on Route 6
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that involved a commercial tanker on Route 6 on Dec. 28. PennDOT announced that Route 6 in Erie County is closed from the intersection with Old Valley Road in Union Township through the intersection with Vincent Road in LeBeouf Township. PennDOT has recommended drivers utilize Flatts Road and […]
Burst pipe forces local business to close
An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close.
Clean-up underway after damage at Trumbull County courthouse
Trumbull County employees are picking up the pieces after pipes burst at the Trumbull County courthouse on Monday.
wtae.com
$40,000 worth of rescue tools stolen from Hopewell Township Fire Department
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — More than a week later and no arrests have been made after life-saving tools were taken from a Beaver County fire department. Jon Cochran is the Assistant Chief of EMS and Rescue at the Hopewell Township Fire Department, where the equipment was taken. He said the...
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT Imposes Weight Limit on Route 8 Bridge in Crawford County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) established a weight limit on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville Borough, Crawford County. The new restriction will limit the weight crossing the bridge to 31 tons or 34 tons for combination loads. This is the first time the bridge has had a weight restriction.
977rocks.com
Wintry Weather Keeps Emergency Crews Busy
A quick burst of wintry weather yesterday kept emergency crews busy throughout the county. While it didn’t bring significant accumulation, many roads were covered with snow by late afternoon. In total, the Butler County 911 Center handled nearly two dozen calls between noon and midnight Monday. Around 4:45 p.m.,...
beavercountyradio.com
Daugherty Township Head-On Accident
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published December 27, 2022 9:03 A.M. (New Brighton, PA) New Brighton Police were called to a head-on accident at 2078 Mercer Road Monday afternoon at 4:55 p.m, according to 9-1-1. No injuries were reported when the vehicle struck a telephone pole. No information has been released by New Brighton Police this morning.
WYTV.com
Owners of new Boardman restaurant aim to please kids and adults
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A newly opened restaurant was packed for lunch on Thursday. It’s called Garden Kettle and it sits right off Market Street in Boardman. The restaurant has been open for two weeks now. Garden Kettle serves wraps, salads, sandwiches, soups and more. The owners, Joe...
WYTV.com
Fire destroys former bar in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former bar in Warren was destroyed following a fire early Tuesday morning. According to the Warren Fire Department, crews were called to the old Premier Bar in the 2200 block of Park Avenue around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday. Crews cleared the scene just before 9...
Humane agents find dog tied to tree in Youngstown during frigid cold temps
With temperatures below freezing, humane agents spent the week looking for pets left out in the cold.
WYTV.com
Consider recycling live Christmas trees for fish habitats
(WKBN) — Your snowmen are melting outside and your Christmas tree decorations are coming down. Instead of tossing your live Christmas tree, consider recycling it instead. The Army Corps of Engineers at the Shenango River Lake is accepting trees. You can drop them off at the recreation area on Lake Road in Transfer.
WYTV.com
Broken pipe floods Youngstown Police Department
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second time in just over a year, the city police department is grappling with a burst pipe in its 1930s-era building that flooded several rooms and floors. Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said a pipe burst at about 2 a.m. Tuesday somewhere...
WYTV.com
Penguin City Beer hosting big New Year’s Eve bash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new year is just days away and Penguin City Beer in downtown Youngstown is preparing for a big New Year’s Eve party. The event will consist of plenty of entertainment and Youngstown food favorites by Kravitz. Del Sinchak will provide the polka from...
