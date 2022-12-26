ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

WRDW-TV

Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia 2022 Food Shrimp Season to Close December 31

Georgia’s commercial and recreational food shrimp season will close as prescribed by law at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced today. Biologists with DNR’s Coastal Resources Division (CRD), which manages the state’s marine fisheries, report a standard measure of shrimp abundance known...
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Foregone revenue from Georgia's grocery tax exemption to increase by 22% by 2027

(The Center Square) — Foregone revenues from Georgia's grocery tax exemption are estimated to increase by about 22.3% between fiscal 2023 and 2027. In fiscal 2023, the tax expenditure cost to the state is estimated at $838.4 million and is projected to increase to more than $1 billion in fiscal 2027, according to a new report, "Tax Incentive Evaluation: Georgia Sales Tax Exemption for Food for Off-Premises Consumption."
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia

Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Gun permits no longer required in Georgia and Alabama on January 1

LEE Co., Ala. (WTVM) - In just a few days, people in Georgia and Alabama will be able to carry guns without permits. This comes months after Governors in both states passed laws, ditching the requirement. But, without the additional revenue generated from permit fees, some sheriffs in Alabama are...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

AAA: Georgia gas prices continue to drop ahead of the New Year

Georgia gas price average continues to decrease at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 36 cents less than a month ago, and 40 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $40.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $6.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Georgia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GEORGIA STATE
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In Georgia (GA): Free Guide 2022

Getting a business license means you’re making your venture official and can really get down to business, but the process of applying for the right license and making sure that you’re staying compliant and meeting all filing deadlines can be overwhelming. So, if you’re a Georgia business owner...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Snow (flurries) in north Georgia

It wasn’t much, but certainly nice to enjoy as a bit of a treat for the frigid temperatures metro Atlantans and the rest of Georgia had to endure the past few days. Snow, in the form of flurries and some snow showers, fell across parts of north and middle Georgia Monday night. Not nearly enough for a true white Christmas on the day after, but a taste of it.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Hereafter Farms is Building America’s Largest Sustainable Eco Community on 460 Acres in Georgia

“It’s surreal that we’re actually doing it,” states Hereafter Farms Co-Founder Farrakhan Ali. Their plan is to create a self-sustaining town where they and over 100 families will grow their own food, teach their own children, build sustainable housing, and develop businesses to create a healthy economic ecosystem that expands far beyond the community itself.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE

