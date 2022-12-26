Read full article on original website
Nonprofit names $1.5B Georgia Rivian EV plant incentive as worst deal of the year
(The Center Square) — A nonprofit has named Georgia’s decision to give $1.5 billion in incentives for a Rivian Automotive electric vehicle assembly plant 2022’s "Worst Economic Development Deal of the Year." The Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability bestows the honor to a government subsidy of a...
WRDW-TV
Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia 2022 Food Shrimp Season to Close December 31
Georgia’s commercial and recreational food shrimp season will close as prescribed by law at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced today. Biologists with DNR’s Coastal Resources Division (CRD), which manages the state’s marine fisheries, report a standard measure of shrimp abundance known...
Newnan Times-Herald
Foregone revenue from Georgia's grocery tax exemption to increase by 22% by 2027
(The Center Square) — Foregone revenues from Georgia's grocery tax exemption are estimated to increase by about 22.3% between fiscal 2023 and 2027. In fiscal 2023, the tax expenditure cost to the state is estimated at $838.4 million and is projected to increase to more than $1 billion in fiscal 2027, according to a new report, "Tax Incentive Evaluation: Georgia Sales Tax Exemption for Food for Off-Premises Consumption."
WALB 10
‘The shop was full of water’: South Georgia businesses see impacts from holiday freeze
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several plumbing companies across Georgia saw many calls because of the cold weather over the holiday weekend. Both businesses and people were impacted. John Marshall Harvey, a salesman at Action Buildings in Tifton, says they were without water since Sunday. “You know, over the Christmas holidays,...
What new Georgia laws go into effect January 1, 2023?
Most bills the General Assembly passes each year take effect on July 1. But a smattering of new laws enacted during the 2022 legislative session will kick in this Sunday, Jan. 1, including a bill making it easier for food trucks to do business and several new or expanded tax credits.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia
Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary!
In their Cumming, GA based 26,000-square-foot distillery, Georgia’s Local Award-Winning Legends Distillery currently produces multiple lines of bourbon, vodka and gin. The post Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary! appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
WTVM
Gun permits no longer required in Georgia and Alabama on January 1
LEE Co., Ala. (WTVM) - In just a few days, people in Georgia and Alabama will be able to carry guns without permits. This comes months after Governors in both states passed laws, ditching the requirement. But, without the additional revenue generated from permit fees, some sheriffs in Alabama are...
Better Broadband for Schools, Families: Georgia to Use COVID Aid to Boost Access
Dozens of Georgia counties with spotty access to high-speed internet will be eligible for a $250 million pot of grant funding available through last year’s federal pandemic relief aid. Georgia’s U.S. senators promoted the funding on Dec. 1, saying the money could boost connections for tens of thousands of homes and businesses in rural areas […]
wfxl.com
AAA: Georgia gas prices continue to drop ahead of the New Year
Georgia gas price average continues to decrease at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 36 cents less than a month ago, and 40 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $40.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $6.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.
Georgia Today: Burst pipes flooded buildings, new trafficking victim shelter, farmer mental health
On the Tuesday Dec. 27 edition of Georgia Today: An epidemic of burst pipes and flooded buildings, a new shelter for victims of human trafficking, and mental health help for farmers. ______. Secondary Content. About the authors. Author. Bottom Content. Tagged as:. Georgia Today: Recycling your tree, positive news for...
Diesel prices down but still pinching Georgia truckers
Prices for regular unleaded and diesel have both have fallen since the painful peaks of June, but gas prices now are below their levels of a year ago, while diesel still costs about $1 a gallon more.
Clayton News Daily
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Georgia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
BizReport.com
How To Get Business License In Georgia (GA): Free Guide 2022
Getting a business license means you’re making your venture official and can really get down to business, but the process of applying for the right license and making sure that you’re staying compliant and meeting all filing deadlines can be overwhelming. So, if you’re a Georgia business owner...
Gov. Kemp extends State of Emergency due to continuing winter weather in Georgia
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is extending an existing State of Emergency for the state as more winter weather is expected to impact the region into Tuesday.
Snow (flurries) in north Georgia
It wasn’t much, but certainly nice to enjoy as a bit of a treat for the frigid temperatures metro Atlantans and the rest of Georgia had to endure the past few days. Snow, in the form of flurries and some snow showers, fell across parts of north and middle Georgia Monday night. Not nearly enough for a true white Christmas on the day after, but a taste of it.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Experts warn Georgians before looking for cold weather home repairs
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. Experts from the Better Business Bureau said during severe weather in...
allongeorgia.com
Hereafter Farms is Building America’s Largest Sustainable Eco Community on 460 Acres in Georgia
“It’s surreal that we’re actually doing it,” states Hereafter Farms Co-Founder Farrakhan Ali. Their plan is to create a self-sustaining town where they and over 100 families will grow their own food, teach their own children, build sustainable housing, and develop businesses to create a healthy economic ecosystem that expands far beyond the community itself.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
