COLUMBUS – According to provisional statistics from the Ohio Highway Patrol, 13 people killed on Ohio roadways this Christmas holiday. During the four-day reporting period, from Friday, Dec. 23, at midnight until Monday, Dec. 26, at 11:59 p.m., 13 people were killed in seven fatal crashes. Of the 13 killed this year, impairment was a factor in one crash.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO