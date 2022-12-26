Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Owners of new Boardman restaurant aim to please kids and adults
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A newly opened restaurant was packed for lunch on Thursday. It’s called Garden Kettle and it sits right off Market Street in Boardman. The restaurant has been open for two weeks now. Garden Kettle serves wraps, salads, sandwiches, soups and more. The owners, Joe...
WYTV.com
Local boutiques reflect on 2022 holiday shopping season
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the holidays come to an end, local businesses start to do their inventory for the end of the year. With costs going up everywhere, what did this mean for local businesses?. Ivory and Birch on Market Street in Boardman is trying to sell what’s...
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/28/22
Frosty was brought to us as a stray so we do not have any history for him. He is about two years old, and very playful and energetic! Frosty will talk to you all day long, as he loves to sing and share his thoughts with anyone who will listen! Besides singing, Frosty enjoys spending time playing outside next to the other dogs and playing with his toys. Frosty will make a very fun and lovable addition to any home. If you would like to get to know Frosty better, apply today! Visit Frosty at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
WYTV.com
New auto store opening in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Here’s a look at the newest Cheddar Auto in the Valley. It’s located off of Market Street in Boardman. Cheddar Auto hopes to be open by mid-January of 2023.
Tube park opens at Mount Pleasant of Edinboro
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Children and the young at heart rejoice — tubing season has opened at Mount Pleasant of Edinboro. The local ski hill opened its tube park midday on Dec. 28. The tube park is sold by session (two-hour blocks), and each session can accommodate 60 tubers. In its first day, Mount Pleasant of Edinboro […]
Meals on Wheels delivers holiday dinners to community members
Meals on Wheels is delivering holiday dinners to members of the community, and a donation from the First Energy Foundation is making this possible. Meals on Wheels volunteers have been delivering holiday prime rib dinners to seniors and adults with disabilities in the area. One volunteer said it feels great to give back. “I’ve been […]
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
WYTV.com
Local schools face extensive water damage
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Two area schools are now dealing with a mess due to water damage from burst pipes. On Christmas Eve, a sprinkler froze and burst, spreading water through Newton Falls High School. The Newton Falls Joint Fire District turned off the water in the building...
WYTV.com
Burst pipe forces local business to close
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close. They say temperatures warmed up and caused a pipe to burst in their hallways where it then went down the stairwell. No exercise equipment was damaged. The...
WYTV.com
Phantom Fireworks approved for sports betting provisional license
(WKBN) – Starting Sunday, sports betting will become a reality in the Buckeye State. In July, we reported that the owner of Phantom Fireworks applied for a license to operate a sports betting facility. We now know that the company was issued its provisional license. According to Phantom Fireworks...
WYTV.com
How to combat cold weather aches and pains
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not uncommon to feel more body aches and pains during the winter months. Dr. Anthony Russo, with Steward Medical, said the colder temperatures are to blame. He said that stretching, eating a well-balanced diet and staying hydrated are ways to combat aches and pains.
Shepherd of the Valley holding open interviews
Shepherd of the Valley is holding open interviews this week.
Local player matches 4 of 5 numbers for nice Powerball prize
No one won the $215 million Powerball Jackpot, but someone in the area is doing pretty well for themselves after winning a smaller prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Butler County.
wcn247.com
Crammed Cooking in a Tiny House
Westminster College has a Tiny House located on campus for students to utilize in regard to understanding sustainability. The Tiny House was built by college students as well. For this project in particular, Max and I were challenged with cooking a French sandwich, Croque Monsieur, within the Tiny House located on campus. We had to follow the farm to table mission, which included receiving all of our ingredients from locally sourced markets in the area. Most of our ingredients were purchased from Gilliland’s Market in New Wilmington. Before attempting our meals, we got to hear from Professor Boylan and Maggie and Matt Nobel, who plan to reopen the Tavern on the Square. Hearing their advice allowed Max and I to determine our strategies for cooking in the tiny kitchen. We chose to keep our meal pretty simple because neither one of us have a great history with cooking. This experience was something new and exciting for both of us but gave us the opportunity to really understand the sustainability mission behind the Tiny House once we completed this project.
erienewsnow.com
Joshua Revolution Conference Returns to Bayfront Convention Center
Joshua Revolution is returning to Erie for its 2022 BE READY convention. The annual event takes place at the Bayfront Convention Center. Joshua Revolution plans to welcome nearly 1,500 people including youth, families, pastors, leaders, and whole congregations from across the region. The convention will include workshops, power sessions, worship...
Richford Arms’ residents react to losing heat during holiday weekend
One local apartment complex now has heat, after leaving tenants in the cold the last couple of days. A maintenance worker with Richford Arms on State Street said that the heat is back on in the building for all the tenants, as a number of residents were not happy with the situation. Daniel Summerlin, a […]
Local VFW hosts free Christmas dinner
One local VFW held a special dinner for those who may not have family to enjoy Christmas with. The Edinboro McKean VFW held a free buffet for members and veterans. The group is hoping to reach those who have nowhere else to go or have no family. One member told WJET it’s great to support […]
WYTV.com
Prominent historical house in Niles burns to the ground
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A historical house once owned by the “Hot Dog King” Harry Stevens has burned to the ground after crews were called to the area following reports of an explosion. The house at 1210 Robbins Avenue is completely destroyed. The residence was originally built...
WYTV.com
Rescue Mission houses over 100 during cold weekend
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The cold temperatures brought many people to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley this past weekend. According to Lynn Wyant, the Chief Development Officer, there was a total of 150 people that stayed at the Mission over the Christmas weekend. Twenty-six of them were children.
yourerie
What's Cooking: Shrimp and Grits
