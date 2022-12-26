Westminster College has a Tiny House located on campus for students to utilize in regard to understanding sustainability. The Tiny House was built by college students as well. For this project in particular, Max and I were challenged with cooking a French sandwich, Croque Monsieur, within the Tiny House located on campus. We had to follow the farm to table mission, which included receiving all of our ingredients from locally sourced markets in the area. Most of our ingredients were purchased from Gilliland’s Market in New Wilmington. Before attempting our meals, we got to hear from Professor Boylan and Maggie and Matt Nobel, who plan to reopen the Tavern on the Square. Hearing their advice allowed Max and I to determine our strategies for cooking in the tiny kitchen. We chose to keep our meal pretty simple because neither one of us have a great history with cooking. This experience was something new and exciting for both of us but gave us the opportunity to really understand the sustainability mission behind the Tiny House once we completed this project.

NEW WILMINGTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO