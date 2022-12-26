Read full article on original website
Who Do The Bulls Think They Are?
The Full Go returns as Jason shares what he noticed after rewatching the Bears-Bills game (04:10). He also discusses what he expects from the team for the last two games of the season, starting with the Lions this weekend. Also, producer Tony shares his experience being at the Bears game this weekend (22:46). After a three-game road winning streak, the Bulls got blown out at home by the young Rockets squad, and Jason discusses the clear issues that are plaguing this team (36:37).
CFP Preview
Austin is joined by Rodger Sherman to recap their bowl game picks thus far. Then, they handicap the College Football Playoff, featuring Michigan-TCU and Georgia-Ohio State.
NFL Playoff Picture, Week 17 Preview, and the Red-Hot Nets
The East Coast Bias boys start the show by predicting who will make the playoffs in the AFC (2:00) and which teams could be sleepers (7:00). Then, they share their leans for Week 17 (15:00) and give out their best bets (28:00). Finally, they discuss whether the Nets’ recent run proves they can be title contenders (41:00).
Week 17 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Week 16 record: 7-9 Season record: 123-110-7 Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans (+12.5) Bizarre situation for the Titans. They have literally nothing to play for in this game. Tennessee cannot earn a wild-card berth, and the Titans’ playoff hopes come down to a Week 18 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If they win that game, they’re AFC South champs and will host a playoff game. If they lose that game, they’re out. So, there’s no incentive for the Titans to play starters or anyone who’s dealing with even a slight injury this week against Dallas. And that’s why a bunch of guys will be sitting.
Eagles-Saints Preview: Panic Time for the Eagles?
The Eagles are still one win away from locking up the no. 1 seed in the NFC and home field advantage throughout the playoffs, but there are some serious injury concerns to QB Jalen Hurts, OT Lane Johnson, and DB Avonte Maddox that could affect the team heading into the playoffs. Sheil and Ben are back and reviewed the film from the Cowboys game. Did Gannon’s defensive scheme cost the Birds the game? Plus, we give our top five moments in Philly sports in 2022.
Luka and Jokic Chase History, the All-Time Fun NBA Team, and NFL Burning Questions With J. Kyle Mann and Benjamin Solak
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Luka Doncic’s 60-point performance in the Mavericks’ win over the Knicks (1:56), as well as Nikola Jokic’s dazzling offensive impact, and the All-Time Fun NBA Starting Five (23:00). Then Bill talks with Benjamin Solak about his five questions for the rest of the NFL season, including “Are we supposed to take this Chargers team seriously?,” “Did the Eagles peak too early?,” and more (1:00:39).
Football Things to Be Grateful for in 2022
In the penultimate episode of this year, Musa and Ryan read out over 50 submissions from listeners, containing things in football that they were grateful for in 2022. There are clubs, players, experiences, major tournament moments, as well as things far closer to home, personal and touching. Thank you to everyone who sent them in and sorry we couldn’t get through them all.
Pacers' Hield makes NBA's fastest 3 just 3 seconds into game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer on record when he hit just three seconds into the Pacers’ game against Cleveland on Thursday night. The opening tipoff was batted to Hield, who caught it behind the arc, turned and shot. The ball went through with 11:57 remaining in the first quarter, with Pacers center Myles Turner being credited with an assist. ESPN Stats & Info said the previous fastest 3-pointer in an NBA game was by Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, who made one four seconds into a game against Golden State on March 5, 2000. Play-by-play has been recorded in the NBA since the 1996-97 season.
NFL Schedule Needs a Makeover
Each week, a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia, who details why the NFL season needs some changes. Host: Nora Princiotti. Guest: Sheil Kapadia. Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson. Additional Production Supervision:...
Chargers Make the Playoffs, Safety Over Competitiveness, Hackett the Fall Guy, and More Big Takeaways From Week 16
Ben and Sheil get together to share their reactions to the Chargers punching their ticket to the postseason with a win over the Colts on Monday Night Football. They then discuss the news of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion symptoms and the removal of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach of the Denver Broncos (9:21). Next, they warn us not to believe the spin coming from Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury’s camp and examine the widening championship race in the NFC (39:54). They end the pod with Sheil raving about the Vikings’ fan experience this season and Ben giving the weekly extra point (59:33).
Rob Williams Is a Game-Changer and Jaylen and Tatum Go Off Again. Plus, Chris Mason on the Pats’ Playoff Chances.
Brian talks about the Celtics’ recent wins over the Rockets and Bucks, Robert Williams’s impressive play, their big upcoming game against the Clippers, as well as the Bruins’ shootout loss to the Senators (0:30). Then, he chats with Masslive.com’s Chris Mason about the Patriots’ chances at making the playoffs, Mac’s relationship with his teammates and coaches, Jerod Mayo’s future in the NFL, and more (24:40). Finally, Brian answers some listener calls, and looks at the extremely thin Red Sox rotation (49:15).
Week 16 Awards and Week 17 Waiver Wire Targets
(02:21) - Week 16 Awards. Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!. Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com. Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck. Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts.
Who Is … Who Will Be …
Justin, Rob, and Wos answer five “who is” questions, starting with who is the best team (4:53). Then they predict who will be the best team. They do this for four other prompts including MVP (20:35), a disgruntled superstar (33:10), a team in serious trouble (48:29), and who’s taken the leap (1:01:17). They wrap up by opening up the suggestion box (1:07:28).
Power Rankings: The 49ers Are Super Bowl Contenders, and the Packers Rise
Austin and Jason discuss how the NFL power rankings have changed after Week 16. First, they highlight who needs to be put out to pasture, including Nathaniel Hackett, Nick Foles, and Zach Wilson (00:53). Then, they discuss the teams of the week, the 49ers and the Chargers, and the reasons for their recent success (13:28). After, they discuss the Packers and Titans, this week’s biggest movers (26:06), before delving into everything that’s gone wrong for the Colts and Cardinals (37:04). Finally, Steven Ruiz joins the show to talk Jared Goff, Sam Darnold, and the Titans’ QB situation (52:09).
