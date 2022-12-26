ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

20 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Last year, Wilmington’s events calendar was still feeling the effects of the pandemic. This year, the gloves (and the masks, mostly) are off, and the result is perhaps the most New Year’s Eve events this town has ever seen. Lots and lots to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Your guide to celebrating NYE in Wilmington and beyond.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) - It’s not too late to make plan on where you’d like to ring in the new year. Grab a ticket for one of these NYE parties and welcome 2023 right! This is your guide to all the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Wilmington and beyond.
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Feathered friends sheltered from the cold

Potter’s Seafood at the Southport yacht basin and Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter in Oak Island teamed up at the end of last week to get a few feathered locals out of the life-threatening cold snap that was sweeping over the area. With temperatures expected to drop below freezing just...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: a few raindrops to close an overall dry year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with continued 0% rain chances and more sunshine this Thursday afternoon, and temperatures are soaring deep into the 60s - and most of the Cape Fear Region - has not felt temperatures over 60 since last Thursday. You can find more mild 60s - with even some balmy 70s peppered in - in your seven-day forecast below. Expect mostly clear skies and much milder lows in the lower and middle 40s tonight. Lows will only dip into the 50s as we close out 2022 and for the opening days of 2023.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

14 Wilmington anniversaries we’ll be marking in 2023

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — As 2022 comes to an end, it’s time to start looking ahead to next year. Here are 14 Wilmington anniversaries worth celebrating, or at least noting, for 2023. Wilmington founded: 290 years. It’s not quite 300 years just yet, but we’re getting there. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Church serves hot meals to thousands on Christmas Eve

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Hundreds of volunteers served thousands of meals on Christmas Eve as part of a Wilmington church outreach ministry that started in 2006. Pine Valley Methodist Church invited the community to sit down for a hot meal – of ham, greens, mashed potatoes, and gravy, as well as homemade cakes for dessert.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area to receive renovations

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area located on the Intracoastal Waterway. According to the announcement, crews will replace two existing fixed docks with new, concrete abutments and floating docks. Additionally, the...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: warming up to close 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We saw a sunny, tranquil and, overall, beautiful winter Wednesday afternoon across the Cape Fear Region. High temperatures crested in the upper 50s and lower 60s and, though these values are close to average for late December, they felt quite toasty considering all the really cold weather lately. Expect one more chilly night with lows in the lower and middle 30s.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Teen in wheelchair gets a new driveway thanks to community-wide effort

Cape Fear Cooking: Classic holiday sweet and spicy meatballs. Jeff Brooks has worked for Duke Energy Progress for years and says during that time he’s never seen something like this happen but the combined factors are what led to the inconvenience for many. Plastic Ocean Project receives $6,000 grant...
WILMINGTON, NC

