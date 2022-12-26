Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
20 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Wilmington area
WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Last year, Wilmington’s events calendar was still feeling the effects of the pandemic. This year, the gloves (and the masks, mostly) are off, and the result is perhaps the most New Year’s Eve events this town has ever seen. Lots and lots to...
WECT
State film industry brings in more than $250 million in 2022 but falls below record numbers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lights and cameras brought plenty of action for North Carolina’s film industry in 2022. Several shows produced in and around Wilmington found their way to the big or small screen this year. Guy Gaster, the director of the NC Film Office, says the production of...
WECT
Your guide to celebrating NYE in Wilmington and beyond.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) - It’s not too late to make plan on where you’d like to ring in the new year. Grab a ticket for one of these NYE parties and welcome 2023 right! This is your guide to all the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Wilmington and beyond.
The State Port Pilot
Feathered friends sheltered from the cold
Potter’s Seafood at the Southport yacht basin and Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter in Oak Island teamed up at the end of last week to get a few feathered locals out of the life-threatening cold snap that was sweeping over the area. With temperatures expected to drop below freezing just...
WECT
Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hardwire Tattoo in Independence Mall gets ‘the boot’ without explanation
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve noticed that Independence Mall feels rather empty lately, you’re not alone. While the mall has expanded and added major retailers such as Dick’s Sporting Goods and Five Below in recent years, local businesses that once thrived in the mall are now hurting.
WECT
Education and outreach series to include guided tours of Fort Fisher, presentation at New Hanover Co. library
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Fort Fisher State Historic Site will start the education and outreach series “‘Dwell with Gratitude and Pride’: New Perspectives on the Wilmington Campaign” with tours of Fort Fisher on Saturday, Jan. 7. “The series will feature weekly educational events at various...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: a few raindrops to close an overall dry year
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with continued 0% rain chances and more sunshine this Thursday afternoon, and temperatures are soaring deep into the 60s - and most of the Cape Fear Region - has not felt temperatures over 60 since last Thursday. You can find more mild 60s - with even some balmy 70s peppered in - in your seven-day forecast below. Expect mostly clear skies and much milder lows in the lower and middle 40s tonight. Lows will only dip into the 50s as we close out 2022 and for the opening days of 2023.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
14 Wilmington anniversaries we’ll be marking in 2023
WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — As 2022 comes to an end, it’s time to start looking ahead to next year. Here are 14 Wilmington anniversaries worth celebrating, or at least noting, for 2023. Wilmington founded: 290 years. It’s not quite 300 years just yet, but we’re getting there. The...
WECT
No Boundaries International Art Residency 2023 Exhibition to open at gallery in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The No Boundaries International Art Residency 2023 Exhibition will open at the Cape Fear Community College Wilma W. Daniels Gallery with a reception on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. “No Boundaries International Art Residency is an experiment in cross-cultural and cross-creative exchange. For...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Church serves hot meals to thousands on Christmas Eve
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Hundreds of volunteers served thousands of meals on Christmas Eve as part of a Wilmington church outreach ministry that started in 2006. Pine Valley Methodist Church invited the community to sit down for a hot meal – of ham, greens, mashed potatoes, and gravy, as well as homemade cakes for dessert.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jungle Rapids employees make an original song and video, titled “Grateful”
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two employees at Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park in Wilmington have come together to create an uplifting song that even includes its own TikTok dance. “Grateful” serves as a reminder to practice gratitude as 2022 comes to a close, and we try to move past the COVID-19 pandemic.
WECT
Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area to receive renovations
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area located on the Intracoastal Waterway. According to the announcement, crews will replace two existing fixed docks with new, concrete abutments and floating docks. Additionally, the...
WYFF4.com
Dog gets stuck in freezing pool after getting loose on Christmas Eve in North Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — A dog had to be rescued in North Carolina after getting loose and jumping into a neighbor's freezing pool. The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said on Christmas Eve, when temperatures were well below freezing, a German Shepherd named NASA got loose and jumped into the neighboring home’s pool.
WECT
‘It’s going to make a powerful and positive impact’: Man running 100 miles backwards to raise money for Northside community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tracy McCullen is running 100 miles backwards for his third year in a row in hopes to hit the ground running on his big plan for the Northside community in Wilmington. “So, the goal is to run 100 Miles backwards, to raise $100,000. And to do...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: warming up to close 2022
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We saw a sunny, tranquil and, overall, beautiful winter Wednesday afternoon across the Cape Fear Region. High temperatures crested in the upper 50s and lower 60s and, though these values are close to average for late December, they felt quite toasty considering all the really cold weather lately. Expect one more chilly night with lows in the lower and middle 30s.
WECT
Wilmington organizations work to help unsheltered weather the cold temperatures
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cold weather can be a challenge for everyone, from higher costs to heat homes to spending less time outdoors. For many it’s a just a nuisance, but for those who don’t have a place to call home, cold weather poses even bigger challenges. That’s...
WECT
Teen in wheelchair gets a new driveway thanks to community-wide effort
Cape Fear Cooking: Classic holiday sweet and spicy meatballs. Jeff Brooks has worked for Duke Energy Progress for years and says during that time he’s never seen something like this happen but the combined factors are what led to the inconvenience for many. Plastic Ocean Project receives $6,000 grant...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Wendy’s undergoing management changes; promising more accurate, faster service
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Leland fast food restaurant that has been the subject of numerous complaints says it is making a change to provide better and faster service. The Wendy’s on US 17 near Brunswick Forest is undergoing management changes — again. In the short time...
WECT
Local nonprofit to break ground on new facility thanks to $100,000 grant, donations
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Share the Table Executive Director Dawn Ellis says the biggest need right now for their food pantry isn’t food: it’s a new building. The pantry serves an average of 1,000 people per week. Thanks to a recent grant, that will be a little easier come 2023.
