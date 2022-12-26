WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with continued 0% rain chances and more sunshine this Thursday afternoon, and temperatures are soaring deep into the 60s - and most of the Cape Fear Region - has not felt temperatures over 60 since last Thursday. You can find more mild 60s - with even some balmy 70s peppered in - in your seven-day forecast below. Expect mostly clear skies and much milder lows in the lower and middle 40s tonight. Lows will only dip into the 50s as we close out 2022 and for the opening days of 2023.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO