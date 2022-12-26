ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Harbor, WA

Max Diaz Rosas

Key Peninsula News
 3 days ago

Max Diaz Rosas passed away suddenly November 27. He was 17 years old.

Max was an amazing brother to three siblings, his sister Raquel (26), brother David (23) and youngest brother Gabo (8). He was surrounded by love with two sets of parents: David and Staci Diaz Duran of Key Peninsula; and Romana Rosas and Danny Diaz in Mexico. Max also had very close relationships with his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Ours is a tight family and spending time together was of great importance to Max.

Everyone who knew him will remember Max as vibrant. He was loud — so loud. It’s possible that we are partial, but too many have agreed that everything he did would blow you away. He was a talented musician. He could play any instrument he tried but spent most of his time perfecting his performance on the drums and guitar. He played constantly. The house was always filled with sound and warmth.

Max was in his senior year at Peninsula High School. During his time in the district, he was active in wrestling, track and band. He was a history nerd and loved learning about war. Photography became something he enjoyed as well. The teachers in Max’s life were patient, kind and forgiving — he loved them. He learned many of his funnier life lessons in band, lessons that benefitted others as well.

Max was always smiling, laughing, lifting us all up with his light. His close friends and girlfriend would tell you that he was always there to listen to the problems of others and rarely showed that he had his own. He wanted to infect others with happiness and light. And his beauty and smile were infectious.

We miss you, Max. Every day we wake up and remember that you are not here with us. We miss the noise of the house, hearing you play with your brother, playing your loud music, or calling out to tell us about your ideas and plans for your future. We love you always and will find you again.

If all our love could have protected you, you would have lived for eternity.

