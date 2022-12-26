WATCH: Fresno PD need help finding gas station thief

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for help in gathering information and identifying a man that burglarized a gas station in Fresno.

According to officers, on December 16, at approximately 1:15 a.m. an unidentified suspect burglarized the Pure gas station located at 4415 West Clinton Avenue.

Police say that the suspect used a rock to shatter the front of the glass door and enter the business. Inside, the suspect took a cash register, cigarettes, and a bottle of alcohol. He left the location on foot southbound on Blythe Avenue.

If you have any information on the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect, the Fresno Police ask that you please contact Detective Button at (559) 621-6509.

