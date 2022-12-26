Mac Jones facing possible fine for low hit in Bengals game

The NFL is weighing a possible fine against Mac Jones for an illegal low hit on a Bengals player during Saturday’s game, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The play happened after an apparent fumble recovery from Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt. As the Bengals defender raced to the endzone with a trail of Patriots behind him, Jones went low on Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple in an apparent effort to take him out of the play.

Players whose team does possess the ball are not allowed to execute blocks below the waist on opposing players that are not within 5 yards of the ball carrier.

While the play was eventually whistled dead because Jones was flagged for intentional grounding, Jones may yet face lasting repercussions.

Apple would seemingly side with the league office if a fine was levied.

“Of course, I did (notice it). He tripped me,” Apple told NESN.com after Cincinnati’s win. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

Apple may be referring to a 2021 game where Jones was criticized of twisting the leg of Panthers linebacker Brian Burns after the Carolina defender sacked Jones and forced a fumble

Burns was so angry at the time that he appeared to make a veiled threat at Jones, wishing fellow defensive players in the league “happy hunting.”

In his weekly Monday interview with WEEI, Jones defended that play, stating that he had no intention of hurting anyone.

“I went down in front of him to kind of get in the way to stop him from slowing down Tyquan [Thornton] who obviously could make the tackle there,” said Jones. “So just kind of went down to get in front of him, trying to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy. It’s a split-second decision and there’s a lot that goes into it.”

Jones also received an unnecessary roughness penalty in the game’s closing minutes for getting involved in a dog pile after the play was whistled dead.

While a suspension may be handed down, Jones is not expected to be suspended for the act, according to Rapoport.

