N.C. Gov. Cooper seeks answers from Duke Energy after rolling blackout

By Patrick Hilsman
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday demanded answers from Duke Energy after its customers experienced rolling blackouts over the holiday weekend without being warned in advance.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he is demanding answers after thousands of Duke Energy customers experienced controlled blackouts without being warned. File Photo by Grant Baldwin/UPI

High winds and cold weather caused problems with electrical systems which prompted the utility to employ rarely used "controlled outages" to avoid larger blackouts on Sunday.

Approximately 100,000 customers experienced outages Sunday morning in the Charlotte area, officials said.

"Duke Energy assures me NC is in the clear now. But I'm deeply concerned about people who lost power and who didn't get notice about rotating outages," Cooper tweeted on Monday. "Grateful for those who conserved energy. I've asked Duke for a complete report on what went wrong and for changes to be made."

By early Monday Duke Energy's outage map showed only 4,705 North Carolina customers without power.

The company plans to "thoroughly evaluate the way it serves customers during extreme conditions," Duke Energy spokesman Bill Norton told the Charlotte Observer . "We were not able to communicate as proactively as we normally do given the dynamic nature of the situation and fast moving events."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 44

lisa snow
3d ago

Yeah right! Nothing will be done here! Duke will continue to play games and no government or even the NC Utilities commissioners will help anyone in this matter! We need to start hiring attorneys in this matter!!

Reply(1)
16
Ronnie Sawyer
3d ago

my family and I lost power sat at 9:30 am till 11:20 pm due to these f..... rolling black outs why we sat with candles and blankets to do our Christmas so much for a nice Christmas eve dinner we ended up with pizza. Duke this was so wrong

Reply
15
Don Ames
3d ago

How much money is Duke energy getting from the federal government and why are the tax payers paying them? The high cost of power that we also pay leaves no excuse for rolling black outs.

Reply
10
