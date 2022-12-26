Read full article on original website
Marylue Wigglesworth appeared briefly in court via video from the jail.Photo byLynda Cohen. A Hamilton Township woman accused of fatally shooting her husband was the victim of “significant abuse,” her attorneys claim.
A 26-year-old Arizona man was arrested in Nebraska for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old boy he met through an online video game platform. Tadashi Kojima, also known as Aaron M. Zeman, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one count each of second-degree felony kidnapping and misdemeanor resisting arrest after authorities allegedly located him traveling with the missing child, who had been the subject of an Amber Alert, according to law enforcement documents reviewed by Law&Crime.
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man after they say, while drunk, he pointed a gun at the head of the owner of Mofon Lounge in South Wilkes-Barre Monday. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, officers were called to Mofon Lounge in the 120 block of Academy Street around 12:53 a.m. Monday […]
image of a court housePhoto bytaken by Dee F. Cee (content contributor) On May 3, 1964 thirty three year old Ronald Lee Wolfe was the last man to be put to death in the United States for the crime of rape (https://dbpedia.org/page/Ronald_Wolfe_(rapist). He was convicted of raping an eight year old girl in 1959 and was sentenced to die in the gas chambers of Missouri.
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sources tell Eyewitness News a 37-year-old man that was shot and killed in a Center City hotel on Christmas was allegedly involved with the gunman's partner. The shooting happened at the Sheraton on North 17th Street around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the suspect went to the hotel, found the victim alone and shot and killed them. After the shooting, the suspect drove back to Montgomery County and reportedly called police and confessed to the crime.The gunman was then taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in St. Paul's North End neighborhood overnight.According to police, officers responded late Tuesday night to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West. When they arrived, officers found a man in an alley suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It is the 40th homicide of 2022 in the city, which is a record. Investigators are processing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul homicide unit at 651-266-5650.
A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
December 26, 2022 WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–West Windsor Police reported that on December 25, 2022 at 5:23 p.m., West Windsor…
Michael Fairweather from Massachusetts was held without bail after assaulting two teenage girls. Fairweather’s bail was voided for 90 days for being involved in another assault case, says True Crime Daily. On December 16 at 8:27 p.m., Boston Police received a 911 call reporting a domestic incident. This prompted...
A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
UPDATED 12/26/22 11:45 am–UPDATED 12/26/22 11:45 am–Delaware State Police have arrested 46-year-old Jason Wilcox for fleeing the scene of the fatal accident that occurred in the Lewes area on Christmas Eve. UPDATED 12/26/22 11:15 am–Delaware State Police have identified those who died in the accident that occurred on...
Grisly new details have emerged in the case of a 5-year-old boy in Arkansas whose body was discovered decomposing beneath the hallway floorboards of his mother’s home for nearly three months. The child’s mother, Ashley Rolland, 28, allegedly told police that her live-in boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, 33, drowned her son, Blu Rolland, in the toilet bowl, before cutting a hole in the floor and burying his remains, court documents show.
A wrongly convicted Philadelphia man who spent nearly three decades in prison before he was released last year was gunned down at a funeral, authorities said Wednesday. No arrests were immediately made after Christopher Williams, 62, "suffered gunshot wounds to the head" at Mount Peace Cemetery at 2:20 p.m. ET Friday, Philadelphia police said in a statement.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A whale washed ashore on the beach in Atlantic City Friday.Images showed the whale on the beach near the Tropicana casino.Environmental workers took samples of the whale and recommended burying it in the sand.Earlier this month, a beached whale was spotted in Strathmere, Cape May County.
A 15-year-old girl admitted Tuesday to fatally stabbing a Mount Vernon cheerleader, prosecutors announced.
An Arizona judge declined to issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”. “There is no doubt that each side believes firmly in its position with great conviction,” Maricopa County Superior Court...
A 28-year-old Minnesota mother who allegedly told the authorities she slit the throat of a three-month-old baby then stuffed his body in a garbage bag and tossed it into a dumpster outside of her apartment building has been found competent to stand trial for the horrific slaying by her doctor. In a letter to Stearns County District Court Judge Sarah Hennesy, a forensic psychologist deemed that Fardoussa Abdillahi had “the requisite skills and abilities for trial competency,” according to court documents reviewed by Law&Crime.
Lawyers for Twitter are asking a judge to transfer a lawsuit over mass layoffs at the company from San Francisco federal court to the District of Delaware, arguing it’s the proper venue based on the contract over which the ex-employees are suing. The motion filed Friday asks in the...
Alabama inmate Casey Cole White, who received national attention and more criminal exposure after a guard who helped him escape from jail took her own life, will stand trial in two separate murder cases next year. At the time of his attempted escape earlier this year, White already had been...
