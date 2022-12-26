ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

ketk.com

Rutgers wraps nonconference slate vs. Sam Sessoms, Coppin St.

Before diving into the rest of the Big Ten schedule, Rutgers will encounter a somewhat familiar face in its final nonconference game. The Scarlet Knights hope to earn their third straight decisive victory Friday night when they host Coppin State in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers (8-4) will open the rest of...
BALTIMORE, MD
vuhoops.com

Villanova Basketball 2022-23 game preview: Connecticut Huskies

The red-hot Villanova Wildcats look to make a statement Wednesday night against the No. 2 ranked Connecticut Huskies. The Wildcats are currently playing their best basketball of the season, while UConn looks like an early Final Four contender. The Huskies could not have asked for a better start to the...
VILLANOVA, PA
ketk.com

Washington’s 12 help Drexel defeat Elon 62-50

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Coletrane Washington scored 12 points to help Drexel defeat Elon 62-50 on Thursday night. Washington shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Dragons (7-6). Luke House scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Lamar Oden Jr. shot 3 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Several local players named to the The Reporter’s All-Area Football Teams

La Salle seniors Darold Dengohe and Kelby Hampton, Germantown Academy senior Evan Spivey and Cheltenham senior Kion Wright were named to The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media All-Area Football First Team. Abington senior Jaime Rivera and La Salle senior Sean McFadden were named to the All-Defensive Second Team. Several Germantown Academy, Upper...
WYNCOTE, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Stop the Public Education Blame Game

In a Citizen guest commentary last week, retired Boys’ Latin founder David P. Hardy got a few things right. He says that Philly’s crime problem is “not just Larry Krasner’s fault.” What a relief! In contrast to what Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature believe, impeaching Larry Krasner is not the only way to make crime disappear from Philadelphia streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University

The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware

If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
DELAWARE STATE
mxdwn.com

Bilal at City Winery Philadelphia on January 8th

The American singer-songwriter Bilal will be performing at City Winery Philadelphia on Sunday, January 8th. The Philadelphia native grew up in Germantown. He began his interest in singing while attending church. His father would take him to the city’s jazz clubs which led to his passion for jazz. He attended New York’s New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music and dropped out his sophomore year when he landed a record deal with Interscope.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Philadelphia peeping Tom peering into windows of off-campus college students

PHILADELPHIA, PA – College students living in Philadelphia already have a lot to contend with when it comes to the city where criminals often target them. Now, another form of criminal is targeting college students in Philadelphia, especially those living off-campus near Temple University. Today, the Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit is attempting to identify a male suspect depicted in a video, who is accused of being a peeping Tom. According to police, the incident occurred on the 1800 block of N. 16th Street at approximately 7:23 pm on December 18. “The male was seen at this location on The post Philadelphia peeping Tom peering into windows of off-campus college students appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Philly Pike pursuit ends in Claymont crash

A midday police pursuit up Philadelphia Pike ended with a crash in Claymont and a suspect under arrest. Events unfolded around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, December 27, 2022. A Delaware State trooper was attempting to stop a car going northbound on Philadelphia Pike. The suspect vehicle collided with an SUV which...
CLAYMONT, DE
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City

Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Get The Best Desserts in Philadelphia

Desserts are a special part of any meal in Philadelphia, and you can find a wide variety of delicious treats at award-winning bakeries and coffee shops. Some of the city's dessert-only cafes are also popular, and you can even find a vegan milkshake or two. Rugelach at Essen Bakery. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Best Cheesesteaks in Philly

Philadelphia's famous cheesesteak sandwich is a classic American food consisting of thin slices of beef, or frozen chip steak served on a sliced roll with cheese and onions. The cheese is usually American, provolone, or melted Cheez Whiz. The meat is grilled to perfection, and the bread is a must. Philadelphia is known for its delicious hoagies and cheesesteaks, the perfect comfort food sandwich.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

