PHILADELPHIA, PA – College students living in Philadelphia already have a lot to contend with when it comes to the city where criminals often target them. Now, another form of criminal is targeting college students in Philadelphia, especially those living off-campus near Temple University. Today, the Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit is attempting to identify a male suspect depicted in a video, who is accused of being a peeping Tom. According to police, the incident occurred on the 1800 block of N. 16th Street at approximately 7:23 pm on December 18.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO