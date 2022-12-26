Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
Local landscape artist competes in United Nations Soil Cake ContestSoil MonsterAvondale, PA
ketk.com
Rutgers wraps nonconference slate vs. Sam Sessoms, Coppin St.
Before diving into the rest of the Big Ten schedule, Rutgers will encounter a somewhat familiar face in its final nonconference game. The Scarlet Knights hope to earn their third straight decisive victory Friday night when they host Coppin State in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers (8-4) will open the rest of...
vuhoops.com
Villanova Basketball 2022-23 game preview: Connecticut Huskies
The red-hot Villanova Wildcats look to make a statement Wednesday night against the No. 2 ranked Connecticut Huskies. The Wildcats are currently playing their best basketball of the season, while UConn looks like an early Final Four contender. The Huskies could not have asked for a better start to the...
ketk.com
Washington’s 12 help Drexel defeat Elon 62-50
PHILADELPHIA (AP)Coletrane Washington scored 12 points to help Drexel defeat Elon 62-50 on Thursday night. Washington shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Dragons (7-6). Luke House scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Lamar Oden Jr. shot 3 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
Villanova Athletics Announces $500,000 Gift to Women’s Basketball Program
The Davis Center at Villanova UniversityPhoto byvillanova.com. An anonymous donor recently made a $500,000 gift to support Villanova Women’s Basketball, reports villanova.com.
glensidelocal.com
Several local players named to the The Reporter’s All-Area Football Teams
La Salle seniors Darold Dengohe and Kelby Hampton, Germantown Academy senior Evan Spivey and Cheltenham senior Kion Wright were named to The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media All-Area Football First Team. Abington senior Jaime Rivera and La Salle senior Sean McFadden were named to the All-Defensive Second Team. Several Germantown Academy, Upper...
Chance Encounter in Lower Gwynedd Leads Comcast Tech to His Late Father’s High School Coach
Tyler Vanderslice (left) and former Upper Dublin High School football coach John Pavlick.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. A routine service job in a Lower Gwynedd apartment for an older couple led Comcast technician Tyler Vanderslice back to his late father and his high school football coach, writes Rita Giordano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
West Chester-Based Athletic Startup Helps Connect Young Athletes, Private Sports Coaches
Photo byAthletes Untapped. West Chester-based Athletes Untapped helps parents and young kids connect with private sports coaches for one-on-one training, according to a staff report from the Sport Techie.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Stop the Public Education Blame Game
In a Citizen guest commentary last week, retired Boys’ Latin founder David P. Hardy got a few things right. He says that Philly’s crime problem is “not just Larry Krasner’s fault.” What a relief! In contrast to what Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature believe, impeaching Larry Krasner is not the only way to make crime disappear from Philadelphia streets.
Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University
The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
5 Best Pizza Places in Philadelphia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware
If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block
'How many life science centers do you need? How many research centers do you need? How many?' Rasheda Alexander asked. The post In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
mxdwn.com
Bilal at City Winery Philadelphia on January 8th
The American singer-songwriter Bilal will be performing at City Winery Philadelphia on Sunday, January 8th. The Philadelphia native grew up in Germantown. He began his interest in singing while attending church. His father would take him to the city’s jazz clubs which led to his passion for jazz. He attended New York’s New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music and dropped out his sophomore year when he landed a record deal with Interscope.
Philadelphia peeping Tom peering into windows of off-campus college students
PHILADELPHIA, PA – College students living in Philadelphia already have a lot to contend with when it comes to the city where criminals often target them. Now, another form of criminal is targeting college students in Philadelphia, especially those living off-campus near Temple University. Today, the Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit is attempting to identify a male suspect depicted in a video, who is accused of being a peeping Tom. According to police, the incident occurred on the 1800 block of N. 16th Street at approximately 7:23 pm on December 18. “The male was seen at this location on The post Philadelphia peeping Tom peering into windows of off-campus college students appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Philly Pike pursuit ends in Claymont crash
A midday police pursuit up Philadelphia Pike ended with a crash in Claymont and a suspect under arrest. Events unfolded around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, December 27, 2022. A Delaware State trooper was attempting to stop a car going northbound on Philadelphia Pike. The suspect vehicle collided with an SUV which...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 14-20, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Nov. 14-20, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Entries list property address followed by selling...
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City
Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PhillyBite
Where to Get The Best Desserts in Philadelphia
Desserts are a special part of any meal in Philadelphia, and you can find a wide variety of delicious treats at award-winning bakeries and coffee shops. Some of the city's dessert-only cafes are also popular, and you can even find a vegan milkshake or two. Rugelach at Essen Bakery. A...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best Cheesesteaks in Philly
Philadelphia's famous cheesesteak sandwich is a classic American food consisting of thin slices of beef, or frozen chip steak served on a sliced roll with cheese and onions. The cheese is usually American, provolone, or melted Cheez Whiz. The meat is grilled to perfection, and the bread is a must. Philadelphia is known for its delicious hoagies and cheesesteaks, the perfect comfort food sandwich.
Parents renew plea for justice in killing of recent Temple graduate Everett Beauregard
Everett Beauregard's father has a message for anyone who knows the suspect: "Maybe you don't want to turn that person in because he's a friend or family co-worker, but at the same token the person that they know is not the person anymore. They're a murderer now."
