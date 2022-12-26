Read full article on original website
Related
DraftKings Ohio promo code: final hours arrive for $200 pre-launch bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big with the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer. Although Ohio bettors won’t...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Claim $100 bonus for historic sports betting weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The clock is ticking toward launch day, so utilize our FanDuel Ohio promo code here to receive two exclusive pre-registration bonuses...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code: $100 bet credit, fresh bonus for launch
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The dawn of a new era arrives on January 1 for the Buckeye State, so ring in the new year with...
Tipico Ohio promo: $150 head start before sports betting kicks off
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s the last week to take advantage of the Tipico Ohio promo during Ohio sports betting pre-registration, which you can claim...
The fallout from Myles Garrett’s benching, Deshaun Watson’s progress and what went wrong vs. the Saints: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns benched Myles Garrett and fined him following an issue with him properly communicating with the team while sick last week. Garrett sat out the first series of the Browns’ loss to New Orleans. What’s the fallout, if any, from the benching?. Mary Kay...
Kevin Durant sees Cleveland as another year closer after elite addition of Donovan Mitchell: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Earning their ninth win in a row after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers, 125-117, on Monday night, Kevin Durant is watching his Brooklyn Nets shed the drama label and come together as a more and more complete team. He has also watched the Cavs continue to grow with more continuity and an elite addition in the offseason.
Browns dome and DePodesta: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University found that 70% of Clevelanders want a dome put on the Browns lakefront stadium. And that poll was done in the fall before the Browns fell to the New Orleans Saints in the ‘Cold Bowl’ at the stadium Sunday despite the Browns having home field advantage in more ways than one since the southern Saints play all their home games in a dome, not in 6 degree temps.
Understand the moneyline before placing a bet at Ohio sportsbooks
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio sports betting officially goes live on Jan. 1, 2023, with sites like DraftKings Ohio, FanDuel Ohio, and Barstool Ohio offering...
Assessing the Cavaliers as 2022 ends: Chris Fedor, Sam Amico on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Chris Fedor of cleveland.com and Sam Amico of...
Behind-the-scenes of sports betting: How odds are set and why they keep changing
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Chess grandmaster Ding Liren, the North Melbourne Football Club in Australia and a days-long yacht race all have one thing in common. You can place bets on them in Ohio starting Jan. 1. So what’s going on behind the scenes when they set the odds for...
The 5 best Ohio sportsbook apps you can register for right now
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Yeah, yeah, yeah ... we get it: You, the nearly-burgeoning Ohio sports bettor has had it up to “here” with the...
Could the final two Browns games change Kevin Stefanski’s status? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What’s going on with Myles Garrett? Does Kevin Stefanski need to give up playcalling? Is Stefanski’s job as head coach safe?. Those are a few of the topics our Football Insider subscribers brought up for the Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast on Tuesday.
Joe Burrow should become the NFL’s all-time leader in completion percentage Monday night
CINCINNATI, Ohio - You might as well add another accolade to Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s hefty award case. The third-year quarterback is almost guaranteed to break a record that won’t require much effort on Monday night. Burrow is set to become the NFL’s all-time leader in completion percentage when the Bengals host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
Evaluating the Bengals’ options at right tackle for Monday’s game against the Bills
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have a decision to make at right tackle for Monday Night Football. After La’el Collins went down with a left knee injury, the Bengals turned to Hakeem Adeniji to man their right tackle spot. Now, there appear to be two options to start at tackle against the Bills: Adeniji, and Isaiah Prince.
Bengals vs. Bills: What’s the line for Monday’s game?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are on track to open as home underdogs for the second time this season when they host the Bills on Monday night at Paycor Stadium. Buffalo, the AFC’s No. 1 seed, is a slight favorite with the spread ranging from minus-1 to minus-2.5 depending on the sportsbook.
Amari Cooper plans to work out with Deshaun Watson a lot in the offseason: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Amari Cooper, who went over 1,000 yards for the sixth time in his eight-year career Saturday vs. the Saints, plans to work out with Deshaun Watson a lot in the offseason. “Oh yeah, hundred percent,” Cooper said Thursday. “I know we will. I asked him where he...
Ricky Rubio getting closer to season debut after practicing with Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers injured point guard Ricky Rubio won’t play on the team’s upcoming two-game road trip against Indiana and Chicago, but his return is on the horizon. Still recovering from a torn left ACL that has sidelined him for nearly a year, Rubio practiced Tuesday...
Nick Chubb can move into No. 2 for rushing title Sunday; Why Carson Wentz got the nod: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Nick Chubb, third in the NFL with 1,344 rushing yards, has no plans to shut it down with nothing to play for, and can move into second place this week against the Commanders if he rushes for 86 yards. That’s because Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, second with...
Josh Allen presents MVP-caliber challenge for Bengals and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo doesn’t want Monday’s night game to help Josh Allen make the case for this year’s MVP award. Anarumo readily admits the quarterback is playing at a MVP-level this season — and even went so far as to label him a future Hall of Famer — but the goal for this week is keeping him in check so Cincinnati can knock off the current No. 1 seed in the AFC and he knows that won’t be easy.
Winter storm should have prompted cancelation of Cavaliers game for safety of fans, employees
Apparently, a blizzard, a state of emergency, wind chills causing frostbite in under 30 minutes, and a treacherous Interstate 90 with ice on the freeway were not enough for the Cavaliers and the NBA to cancel the game on Dec. 23 between Cleveland and Toronto at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Making...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0