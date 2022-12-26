ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Tipico Ohio promo: $150 head start before sports betting kicks off

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s the last week to take advantage of the Tipico Ohio promo during Ohio sports betting pre-registration, which you can claim...
OHIO STATE
Kevin Durant sees Cleveland as another year closer after elite addition of Donovan Mitchell: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Earning their ninth win in a row after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers, 125-117, on Monday night, Kevin Durant is watching his Brooklyn Nets shed the drama label and come together as a more and more complete team. He has also watched the Cavs continue to grow with more continuity and an elite addition in the offseason.
CLEVELAND, OH
Browns dome and DePodesta: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University found that 70% of Clevelanders want a dome put on the Browns lakefront stadium. And that poll was done in the fall before the Browns fell to the New Orleans Saints in the ‘Cold Bowl’ at the stadium Sunday despite the Browns having home field advantage in more ways than one since the southern Saints play all their home games in a dome, not in 6 degree temps.
CLEVELAND, OH
Understand the moneyline before placing a bet at Ohio sportsbooks

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio sports betting officially goes live on Jan. 1, 2023, with sites like DraftKings Ohio, FanDuel Ohio, and Barstool Ohio offering...
OHIO STATE
The 5 best Ohio sportsbook apps you can register for right now

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Yeah, yeah, yeah ... we get it: You, the nearly-burgeoning Ohio sports bettor has had it up to “here” with the...
OHIO STATE
Joe Burrow should become the NFL’s all-time leader in completion percentage Monday night

CINCINNATI, Ohio - You might as well add another accolade to Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s hefty award case. The third-year quarterback is almost guaranteed to break a record that won’t require much effort on Monday night. Burrow is set to become the NFL’s all-time leader in completion percentage when the Bengals host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
CINCINNATI, OH
Josh Allen presents MVP-caliber challenge for Bengals and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo doesn’t want Monday’s night game to help Josh Allen make the case for this year’s MVP award. Anarumo readily admits the quarterback is playing at a MVP-level this season — and even went so far as to label him a future Hall of Famer — but the goal for this week is keeping him in check so Cincinnati can knock off the current No. 1 seed in the AFC and he knows that won’t be easy.
CINCINNATI, OH
