Augusta, GA

Water issues reported across the CSRA due to cold temperatures

By Joey Gill
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

(WJBF) — Multiple areas across the CSRA are experiencing issues with water and busted pipes due to extreme cold temperatures that have impacted the area for more than a couple of days.

Water companies are advising residents to be patient if they experience lower-than-normal flow or temporary outages due to damaged pipes and other impacts on area water systems due to the cold.

Augusta Utilities tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that they have crews responding around the clock to restore service to many areas across Richmond County that are without water, and customers who are experiencing frozen pipes.

As of Monday afternoon, Augusta Utilities reports a possible disruption in service may affect customers along Tobacco Road, Morgan Road, Azalea Drive, and Destin Lane.

In Thomson-McDuffie County, crews are working to locate and repair leaks across the water system and are advising residents to not call to report low water pressure or a temporary loss of water and to only call if there is a major water main break.

In Edgefield County, crews are experiencing high volumes of requests to fix leaks across the water system and are asking residents to conserve water as much as possible, including not letting faucets drip while temps are above freezing until all leaks in the system can be fixed.

In Lincoln County, officials state that the county has lost more than a million gallons of water in a 48-hour period due to heavy leaks in the system. They have shut off water within sections of the county, and are asking lake house owners to check their homes for leaks and other damages.

In McCormick County, officials are asking residents to also conserve water until further notice and to report any leaks or low water pressure immediately.

If you’re experiencing any issues, do not panic.

Below is a list of water/sewer companies to report any outages or leaks. If you do not see your system below, contact the provider that you pay your water bill to for more information.

Richmond County

Columbia County

Aiken County

Burke County

Edgefield County

McDuffie County

Saluda County

McCormick County

Lincoln County

Wilkes County

Taliaferro County

Warren County

Hancock County

Jefferson County

Washington County

Emanuel County

Jenkins County

Screven County

Allendale County

Bamberg County

Barnwell County

