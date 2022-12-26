Read full article on original website
Patriot 1st
2d ago
They should have 1000 hrs of community service of working on the trash trucks in the heat of summer and see 1st hand what the ones that pick up our trash go thru. They should also pay $1000 to each guy that worked on these same trucks.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Patricia Rutter Peterson
2d ago
Giving new meaning to the word “TRASH,” hey here’s an idea LOSERS how about you get a job and earn your own money instead of stealing from people who actually get off their but and go to work!
Edward Wiggins
2d ago
I worked on a garbage truck in wilm.,De and we got cases of beer, liquor, wine and money but I never thought to go out early to take it, but the heroine users on the job said that cause I was part time that they couldn't share the cash with me, so when I went to get trash I'll put envelopes in my sleeve 🤔
sanatogapost.com
Reward Offered for Tips on Smash-Grab Daycare Thefts
HARRISBURG PA – Three separate but possibly related smash-and-grab thefts from motor vehicles that occurred at child daycare centers in Chester and Berks counties attracted the attention Wednesday (Dec. 28, 2022) of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It’s offering a cash reward for information that leads to the thieves’ arrests.
COLD CASE: Baby girl found dead in burn barrel, police seeking tips
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An unidentified baby girl was found dead in a burn barrel in Lancaster County 19 years ago, police say. The cold case remains under investigation. Law enforcement found the baby on Dec. 31, 2003, when they responded to an Amish schoolhouse on Weaver Road in Strasburg Township for a death investigation.
nccpdnews.com
Police Seek Information regarding Fairfax Shots Fired Incident
(Wilmington, Del.-19803) On Friday (12/23) at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of Devonshire Road and Waverly Road in Fairfax for multiple calls of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located multiple shell casings and an unoccupied vehicle with...
DUI Montco Driver Crashed In School Parking Lot At Student Pickup: Police
Just after classes dismissed for the holiday break, a Montgomery County driver showed up to student pickup at Worcester Elementary School under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities say. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the school at 3017 Skippack Pike at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22,...
West Philly hit-and-run involving stolen car leaves grandmother dead, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle left a 78-year-old grandmother dead in West Philadelphia's Mantua section on Wednesday, police say. Family identified the 78-year-old as Julia Mae Abraham. According to family members, the Abraham pulled over on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue because her sister wanted to buy a lottery ticket at the corner store. While the Abraham was waiting for her sister to come out, a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicle plowed into the SUV.Abraham was sitting inside a silver Mercury Mariner and killed when police say the Jeep...
Man wanted on charges related to deadly ATV crash in NE Philly surrenders to police
Police are trying to locate Andrew Joseph Richardson in connection to a deadly traffic accident in Northeast Philadelphia in May. He faces charges of DUI, homicide by vehicle and driving with a suspended license.
buckscountyherald.com
Detectives Drug Strike Force makes potentially record-breaking firearms arrest in Bucks County
The Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force charged a Bensalem man Dec. 22, with more firearms sales and possession offenses than anyone else in Bucks County in recent history. Russell Byron Norton, of Bensalem, is being held in lieu of $5 million bail, 10% cash, after being charged with 96...
fox29.com
'Very lucky': 5-year-old hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A five-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after he was injured from what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to authorities, around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, the child sustained a gunshot wound in a home on the 3700 block of N Darien Street. The...
State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery
JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
fox29.com
Police investigate suspicious death of man, 62, in Overbrook home
OVERBROOK - A 62-year-old man has been found dead in an Overbrook home and police are calling the death suspicious. 19th District officers were called to the 900 block of Atwood Road Thursday, just before 5 p.m., for a death inside of a home. According to officials, a 62-year-old man...
More than 60 shots fired, 2 people injured in Kensington shooting
A shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood left two men injured and the street littered with shell casings.
Police ID man arrested in Center City hotel murder on Christmas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the Montgomery County man who they say shot and killed another man at a Center City hotel on Christmas Day.Gilbertsville resident Mehkial Heredia, 24, is charged with murder, burglary and weapons charges for the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man. It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday in the Sheraton on North 17th Street.Sources told CBS Philadelphia the victim was involved with Heredia's partner.Police say the suspect went to the hotel, found the victim alone and shot and killed them. After the shooting, the suspect drove back to Montgomery County and reportedly called police and confessed to the crime.Heredia was then taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police.Court records show Heredia has a preliminary hearing set for next month.
Lottery Scratch-Off Robbers Sentenced Following I-95 Police Pursuit Through Harford County
Two armed robbers who took police on a high-speed pursuit on I-95 from Aberdeen to Havre de Grace in Harford County will spend time behind bars after admitting to their roles in a potentially violent incident, federal officials announced. Noland Rheubotton, 57, and James Featherstone, 60, both of Baltimore, have...
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help identifying a person wanted for an armed robbery just before Christmas. The Franklin Township Police Department says the pictured person robbed Newfield Discount Liquors on Friday, December 23rd, at around 6:45 PM. The store is located on West Blvd. in Newfield,...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim
Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
Allentown 11-Year-Old Fatally Shot By Brother, 10, In Accident: DA
The Allentown 11-year-old who was fatally shot Tuesday, Dec. 27 was killed accidentally while playing with guns with his younger brother, authorities announced. In a statement Wednesday, Dec. 28, Lehigh County District Attorney James B. Martin said the boy, his 10-year-old brother, and the rest of the family were stopping by an aunt's house on the 600 block of North Front Street for a visit.
fox29.com
Power restored to PECO customers after fire at electrical substation in Delaware County
BRYN MAWR, Pa. - A spokesperson for PECO says power has been restored to customers after a fire at an electrical substation impacted hundreds. Firefighters were called to the power station on Haverford and County Line roads around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. PECO says at one point roughly 1300 customers were...
Man, 39, died during accident at Pa. warehousing company: coroner
A 39-year-old Salisbury Township man died Saturday morning after an industrial accident at a Lehigh County warehousing and distribution company, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Michael David Lugo was pronounced dead at 11:31 a.m. at NFI Industries, in the 9600 block of West Hills Court in Weisenberg Township, Coroner Daniel...
Lehigh Man Dies In Christmas Eve Workplace Accident, Coroner Says
A Lehigh Valley man is dead following a workplace accident on Christmas Eve, officials say. Michael David Lugo, a 39-year-old resident of Salisbury Township, was at the NFI Industries warehouse at 9645 West Hills Court in Weisenberg, when he became trapped between a loading dock wall and a tra…
abc27.com
Police search for suspect on bicycle in York County
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a suspect on a blue bicycle in York, after the suspect broke a car window and stole a wallet and a jar of change from the vehicle. According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, this morning at approximately...
