Chester County, PA

Patriot 1st
2d ago

They should have 1000 hrs of community service of working on the trash trucks in the heat of summer and see 1st hand what the ones that pick up our trash go thru. They should also pay $1000 to each guy that worked on these same trucks.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Patricia Rutter Peterson
2d ago

Giving new meaning to the word “TRASH,” hey here’s an idea LOSERS how about you get a job and earn your own money instead of stealing from people who actually get off their but and go to work!

Edward Wiggins
2d ago

I worked on a garbage truck in wilm.,De and we got cases of beer, liquor, wine and money but I never thought to go out early to take it, but the heroine users on the job said that cause I was part time that they couldn't share the cash with me, so when I went to get trash I'll put envelopes in my sleeve 🤔

sanatogapost.com

Reward Offered for Tips on Smash-Grab Daycare Thefts

HARRISBURG PA – Three separate but possibly related smash-and-grab thefts from motor vehicles that occurred at child daycare centers in Chester and Berks counties attracted the attention Wednesday (Dec. 28, 2022) of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It’s offering a cash reward for information that leads to the thieves’ arrests.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
nccpdnews.com

Police Seek Information regarding Fairfax Shots Fired Incident

(Wilmington, Del.-19803) On Friday (12/23) at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of Devonshire Road and Waverly Road in Fairfax for multiple calls of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located multiple shell casings and an unoccupied vehicle with...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

West Philly hit-and-run involving stolen car leaves grandmother dead, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle left a 78-year-old grandmother dead in West Philadelphia's Mantua section on Wednesday, police say. Family identified the 78-year-old as Julia Mae Abraham. According to family members, the Abraham pulled over on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue because her sister wanted to buy a lottery ticket at the corner store. While the Abraham was waiting for her sister to come out, a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicle plowed into the SUV.Abraham was sitting inside a silver Mercury Mariner and killed when police say the Jeep...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery

JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police investigate suspicious death of man, 62, in Overbrook home

OVERBROOK - A 62-year-old man has been found dead in an Overbrook home and police are calling the death suspicious. 19th District officers were called to the 900 block of Atwood Road Thursday, just before 5 p.m., for a death inside of a home. According to officials, a 62-year-old man...
OVERBROOK, PA
CBS Philly

Police ID man arrested in Center City hotel murder on Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the Montgomery County man who they say shot and killed another man at a Center City hotel on Christmas Day.Gilbertsville resident Mehkial Heredia, 24, is charged with murder, burglary and weapons charges for the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man. It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday in the Sheraton on North 17th Street.Sources told CBS Philadelphia the victim was involved with Heredia's partner.Police say the suspect went to the hotel, found the victim alone and shot and killed them. After the shooting, the suspect drove back to Montgomery County and reportedly called police and confessed to the crime.Heredia was then taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police.Court records show Heredia has a preliminary hearing set for next month.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim

Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
BEAR, DE
Daily Voice

Allentown 11-Year-Old Fatally Shot By Brother, 10, In Accident: DA

The Allentown 11-year-old who was fatally shot Tuesday, Dec. 27 was killed accidentally while playing with guns with his younger brother, authorities announced. In a statement Wednesday, Dec. 28, Lehigh County District Attorney James B. Martin said the boy, his 10-year-old brother, and the rest of the family were stopping by an aunt's house on the 600 block of North Front Street for a visit.
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Police search for suspect on bicycle in York County

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a suspect on a blue bicycle in York, after the suspect broke a car window and stole a wallet and a jar of change from the vehicle. According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, this morning at approximately...
YORK COUNTY, PA

