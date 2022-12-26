ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

14news.com

2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two people flown to hospital after serious crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A serious crash in Knox County on Wednesday, December 28 around 7 p.m. The crash happened in the area of Mays Road and Decker School House Road in southern Knox County. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin said the vehicle was traveling at high speeds and the driver lost control. Vantlin said the […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Part of Highway 60 E back open after crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say two cars crashed Thursday afternoon in Henderson. It happened after 3 p.m. on Highway 60 East at Hillcrest Terrace. Dispatchers say injuries were reported. They say Highway 60 E was closed in the area, but the scene was cleared around 3:30 p.m.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

EPD: Person injured following hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department confirms a person was hurt after a hit-and-run incident on Wednesday. It happened near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Vann Avenue. The call originally came in around 3:58 p.m. Police say the victim was driving westbound when a dark SUV with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews called to crash on 41A in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday morning in Henderson County. It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Highway 41 Alternate. That’s between Highway 425 and the railroad tracks. Dispatchers say the crash was between an SUV and a garbage truck.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
hot96.com

One Person In Critical Condition After Multi-Vehicle Crash

The Henderson Police and Fire Departments were called to the scene of a four vehicle accident just after 6:30 Wednesday night. It happened on South Green Street near Kresge Drive. One of the vehicles rolled over into a ditch requiring extrication. Four patients were transported by EMS to local hospitals...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Lyft code available to help keep drunk drivers off the road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you need a safe ride home on New Year’s Eve, there’s a code you use with Lyft. Logan’s Promise and Working Distributors have teamed up for the Safe Ride Program, in an effort to keep drunk drivers off the roads. All you...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Authorities say a man is sitting behind bars facing drunk driving charges this morning. It’s all connected to a crash that happened in last week’s snowy weather. A report shows he was nearly three times the legal limit. Officials say a four-vehicle crash left one person...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Gibson Co. Sheriff Tim Bottoms officially retiring Saturday

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms is officially finishing up his second term. Bottoms’ retirement is effective Saturday after 38 years of service. An open house is set in his honor at the Gibson County Community Corrections Conference Room in Princeton. They say the public...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Stolen diesel in Evansville could be connected to thefts in Warrick Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after officers say more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel was reported stolen from a local gas station. According to police reports, officers believe it happened at the Gasoline Alley Marathon near Lynch and Burkhardt on Tuesday morning. Gas station...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Name of EPD officer involved in North Third Avenue shooting released

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say the Evansville Police officer involved in the shooting incident that occurred on December 16 in the 1300 block of North Third Avenue has been identified as Officer Kyle Campbell. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says Campbell has been with the Evansville Police Department since January 2012. EPD says Campbell […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

5 Vehicle Accident Involving Semi on I-69 Near Pike County

A multiple vehicle accident occurred yesterday morning around 8:20 a.m. on I-69 Mile Marker 53 near Pike County. According to the police report, a semi was jackknifed in the middle of the bridge, and there were approximately five vehicles involved in the accident. Pike County EMS was called to the...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes northbound lanes on I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say both lanes on northbound Interstate 69 are closed in southern Indiana due to a crash. ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle tweeted that information just before 8:00 AM, saying the wreck is near the Pike County and Daviess County line. We will keep...
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Two Evansville men arrested for unlawful use of 911

On Christmas day, 911 dispatchers were flooded with calls from one person, Anthony Fox, tying up valuable resources. The next day, another person, Patrick Tucker, did the very same thing. Fox initially called 911 to report the theft of his car. When officers arrived, they found that Fox's wife had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Portion of Interstate 69 closed due to injury accident in Pike County

Indiana State Police are on scene of an injury accident along Interstate 69 near the Pike County and Daviess County, Indiana line. Multiple vehicles are involved in the accident. Troopers have closed both lanes of Northbound I-69 to help clear the accident scene. Cause of the crash remains under investigation.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Man arrested after a robbery and assault in Mount Vernon

A man faces multiple charges, including felony robbery, after an incident that took place December 22nd in Posey County. Mount Vernon Police said 25-year-old Walter Hampton-Rainey faces felony robbery, along with battery, leaving scene of a crash, and criminal mischief. According to police, officers responded to Walnut Street for an...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
wevv.com

Owensboro man arrested for stabbing in Owensboro Monday

Owensboro man faces assault charge related to a stabbing on Monday. Owensboro Police said that officers located a victim with multiple stab wounds along West 7th Street just after midnight. OPD caught up to Perez on West 2nd Street, when he told police he was involved in an altercation with...
OWENSBORO, KY

