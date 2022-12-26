Tim McGraw and Faith Hill took center stage on the Taylor Sheridan-created series 1883, which is a prequel to the hit Western drama Yellowstone, and Sheridan recently revealed a grave mistake he made when producing the prequel series. Viewers of the show know that in the series' shocking finale, all of the characters meet their demise. Sheridan wrote the show this way assuming there wouldn't be a second season, but what he didn't realize is Paramount+ had already renewed the show for season two. He found out this news after he had already killed off all the characters of the show, so he was stuck trying to come up with a second season with no characters left to tell the story.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO