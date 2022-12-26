Read full article on original website
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ and ‘The Rookie’ Actor Tyler Sanders’ Official Cause of Death Revealed
Tyler Sanders' official cause of death has been revealed after he died in June at the age of 18. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that the 9-1-1: Lone Star alum's death was accidental, according to a Thursday, December 29, report from TMZ. The autopsy report noted that the teen died from the effects […]
'Fire Country' Reveals What Happens to Bode After Episode 8 Cliffhanger
Fire Country Episode 8 ended on a major cliffhanger that had fans worried for Bode and desperately waiting for the show's return. Now, TV Line has shared a new clip from the Fire Country winter premiere, which reveals exactly what happened to our favorite convict firefighter in the fall finale. Please Note: Fire Country Spoilers Below.
‘Days Of Our Lives’ Bids Farewell To John Aniston
So long to the beloved and very unpredictable Victor Kiriakis: John Aniston’s final episode of Days of Our Lives dropped today on Peacock. DOOL announced before Christmas that it would pay tribute on December 26 to Aniston, the veteran soap actor best known for his 30-plus-year run as the soap’s crime boss and in his personal life as the father of Jennifer Aniston. He died November 11 at age 89. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Tamara Braun Exits 'Days Of Our Lives' & Ends Latest Stint As Ava Vitali Related Story John Aniston Dies: 'Days Of Our Lives' Actor, Father Of...
Teresa Giudice Shares Ways Her Daughters Show They'll 'Always Take Care' of Stepdad Luis Ruelas
Teresa Giudice wants her husband to know he's well taken care of in their new blended family. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, opened up about how her four daughters help take care of her and each other, and how that now extends to husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas and his family.
How Days of Our Lives Said Goodbye to John Aniston with Touching Final Appearance for Victor Kiriakis
John Aniston starred on Days of Our Lives until his death on Nov. 11 at the age of 89 John Aniston sailed into the sunset on his last episode of Days of Our Lives. The legacy soap actor's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis aired on Peacock Monday with a touching tribute to his 37 years on the show. The episode aired more than a month after Aniston died at the age of 89 on Nov. 11. The final episode for Aniston featured somewhat of a redemption arc for his...
Usher Mourns Death Of Grandmother With Heartfelt Tribute: ‘I Just Wasn’t Ready’
The R&B singer shared he’s feeling “lost” after the death of Ernestine "Tina" Carter on Christmas Eve.
Coolio reportedly died without a will. Adult children will likely split his estate
The adults among Coolio's 10 children are reportedly listed as his next of kin and probable beneficiaries of his estate, valued at more than $300,000.
Why Bravo Fans Think Brandi Glanville Hinted at a ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Return
Update 12/28/22 at 11:37 a.m. ET: False alarm? Brandi Glanville said she's not aware of any details about her potential return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after fans began speculating about her recent video of a diamond. "Hey guys everyone just keeps sending me all of these crazy but cool videos about me […]
Kelly Rizzo Calls Bob Saget's Daughters 'Everything to Me' After the 'Surreal' Year Since His Death
Nearly a year after Bob Saget's death, his widow Kelly Rizzo says her grief at losing the Full House star has turned into "tremendous gratitude" for the time they had together Kelly Rizzo is keeping Bob Saget as close to her heart as ever nearly year after his unexpected death. Rizzo, 43, explained what keeps her going through the grief — and it includes some of the people and concepts that Saget loved dearly. "When I think about the fact that I haven't talked to, or seen my husband...
Tori Roloff Hints Her and Zach's Time on Little People, Big World Is 'Definitely Coming to a Close'
The TLC series' latest season has chronicled the tension between Zach Roloff and his father after Matt Roloff briefly considered selling a portion of land from the family farm that his son wanted Tori and Zach Roloff's days on Little People, Big World might be numbered. The mom of three, 31, shared her family's seemingly imminent exit from the show in a now-expired Instagram Story Q&A when a fan asked, "How long do you plan to be on television?" According to multiple outlets, Tori responded, "I think our time...
Marcus Coloma Skipped Filming Final ‘General Hospital’ Scenes: Here’s Why
Just over a week since ABC confirmed that Marcus Coloma would be exiting his role as Prince Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital, the actor’s spokesperson released a statement confirming that he will officially leave the soap opera at the end of January. They also cleared up details regarding his decision to opt out of filming his final scenes.
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Honors Him on Christmas: 'We Can Feel You in Our Heart'
The former child pop star died on Nov. 5 at the age of 34 Aaron Carter is being remembered by his loved ones. On Sunday, fiancée Melanie Martin shared snaps from a holiday brunch where she was surrounded by family and their 13-month-old son Prince, focusing an ornament of two angel wings in the shape of a heart with Aaron's name in the middle. "We can no longer see you with our eyes but we can feel you in our heart forever 🦋💕 ."Love your mini-me and hunni💔🎄❤️," she wrote in the...
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
'The Challenge' Couple Welcomes Baby No. 2
The Challenge stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols welcomed their second child just days after Christmas. Compono gave birth to daughter Liliana Marie Nichols on Dec. 27, they told E! News. The couple is also parents to son Anthony Nichols, 15 months. Liliana was born at 5:47 a.m., weighing 7.5...
Kim Kardashian's Blonde Era Is Officially Over
Kim Kardashian's brunette hair has made a glorious comeback. Instead of waiting for the New Year to make a drastic change, "The Kardashians" star returned to her roots on Christmas Eve. However, her dramatic transformation was almost overshadowed by her family's annual holiday party. After all, the Kardashian-Jenner party included...
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reveals the Unexpected Way '1923' Was Born
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill took center stage on the Taylor Sheridan-created series 1883, which is a prequel to the hit Western drama Yellowstone, and Sheridan recently revealed a grave mistake he made when producing the prequel series. Viewers of the show know that in the series' shocking finale, all of the characters meet their demise. Sheridan wrote the show this way assuming there wouldn't be a second season, but what he didn't realize is Paramount+ had already renewed the show for season two. He found out this news after he had already killed off all the characters of the show, so he was stuck trying to come up with a second season with no characters left to tell the story.
Country Singer Melissa Carper Doesn’t Wince When You Describe Her Music as ‘Retro’
The most surprising thing to Melissa Carper about her newfound success might be all the emails she has to send. A month before the release of her new solo album, Carper was still getting used to the non-musical work required of her, now that the 50-year-old indie singer-songwriter has waded into the big-time music industry. Her latest album, Ramblin’ Soul, is her first to receive a nationwide release (via Thirty Tigers). Rolling Stone named it one of the year’s best country albums and it’s shot up the Americana radio charts, introducing the musician, who’s been playing for nearly four...
That '70s Show's Debra Jo Rupp Gets Emotional About the 'Gift' of Returning to Set: 'No Time Passed'
The That '90s Show's TV mom also shares her first thought when Mila Kunis had her first kiss — on screen and off — with future husband Ashton Kutcher: "At least he's cute!" Debra Jo Rupp feels blessed to be able to reprise her role as Kitty Foreman on That '90s Show. The That '70s Show actress has called the return to the Foreman's Wisconsin house a "gift" in a new behind-the-scenes interview shared by Netflix on Tuesday. Rupp tearsup while explaining what it's been like to return to the same set...
These are the top baby name predictions for 2023
For parents-to-be expecting a baby in 2023, choosing a name might be at the top of their new year's to-do list. Some moms and dads might want a classic name, while others opt for something a bit more unique. No matter what baby name you choose, it's always fun to...
Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Child With Alyssa Scott Days After Anniversary Of Zen Cannon’s Death
In a touching social media post, Alyssa Scott shared the moments leading up to the birth of her and Nick Cannon's child.
