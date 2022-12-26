Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Says She's ‘Happy to Be Here' In Rare Message to Fans
Today's hot topic? Wendy Williams is ready for her next chapter. Two months after her stay at a wellness facility, the former talk show let her fans know how she's doin' while promoting her "The Wendy Experience" podcast merch. "Happy holidays!" the 58-year-old began in a short clip posted to...
‘Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Recalls Getting His Big Break at 21: ‘What Do I Do Now?'
Kit Harington had only recently graduated from drama school and starred in his first play when he was cast as Jon Snow in HBO's "Game of Thrones" at the age of 21. The massively popular show gave the young actor's career a "stratospheric boost," but he also said that experiencing that level of fame was something of "a shock to the system."
Sharon Osbourne & Rarely Seen Daughter Aimee, 39, Enjoy Shopping Outing: Photo
Sharon Osbourne is back to her regular routine after a recent hospitalization. The reality TV icon, 70, was seen stepping out for some casual shopping on LA’s famed Melrose Place after Christmas on Thursday, December 29 with her rarely seen daughter Aimee Osbourne, 39. In pics, the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne looked healthy and vibrant in jeans, a black sweater, and a black quilted jacket as she held a cup of coffee and several shopping bags. She wore her red hair down and accessorized with a pair of stylish sunglasses, black shoes, and a deep red manicure.
Nick Cannon Has Welcomed Baby No. 12! See the Announcement
The "Masked Singer" star and Alyssa Scott welcomed their new baby. Nick Cannon is a father of 12. The proud pop and model Alyssa Scott's baby was announced on Scott's Instagram account Dec. 29, revealing that the baby was a girl and had been born two weeks earlier. "December 14...
