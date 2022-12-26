Sharon Osbourne is back to her regular routine after a recent hospitalization. The reality TV icon, 70, was seen stepping out for some casual shopping on LA’s famed Melrose Place after Christmas on Thursday, December 29 with her rarely seen daughter Aimee Osbourne, 39. In pics, the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne looked healthy and vibrant in jeans, a black sweater, and a black quilted jacket as she held a cup of coffee and several shopping bags. She wore her red hair down and accessorized with a pair of stylish sunglasses, black shoes, and a deep red manicure.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO