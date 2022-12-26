Pretty family. Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, shared a rare glimpse of their two young sons as they celebrated Christmas Eve together. Gere, 73, and Silva, 39, were seen spending time with their kids by the water in a new photo posted to her Instagram on Saturday. “Merry Christmas 🎄from our family to yours,” she captioned the post, adding, “Love to all♥️ #FelizNavidad #MerryChristmas.” The couple shares a 3-year-old son, Alexander, and also welcomed their second son together in April 2020, though they have yet to reveal his name. Both of their kids were turned away from the camera...

5 DAYS AGO