ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

COVID-19 wave rolls through China, overwhelming hospitals outside Beijing

BAZHOU, China (AP) — Yao Ruyan paced frantically outside the fever clinic of a county hospital in China’s industrial Hebei province, 70 kilometers (43 miles) southwest of Beijing. Her mother-in-law had COVID-19 and needed urgent medical care, but all hospitals nearby were full. “They say there’s no beds...
PBS NewsHour

China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions i n a U.S. annual defense spending bill. China’s military...
WASHINGTON STATE
PBS NewsHour

Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, more than 90 injured

TOKYO (AP) — Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on...
PBS NewsHour

UN rights chief urges Taliban to immediately reverse restrictions on women

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations’ human rights chief on Tuesday decried increasing restrictions on women’s rights in Afghanistan, urging the country’s Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately. He pointed to “terrible consequences” of a decision to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations.
PBS NewsHour

Japan PM dismisses 4th minister in 2 months to patch up scandal-hit Cabinet

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday dismissed his fourth minister in two months to patch a scandal-tainted Cabinet that has raised questions over his judgment of staff credentials. Kenya Akiba, minister in charge of reconstruction of Fukushima and other disaster-hit areas, has faced allegations...
PBS NewsHour

What is a digital dollar, and what does it mean for privacy and banking?

With fewer consumers using cash on a regular basis and more countries adopting virtual currency, the New York Federal Reserve Bank and several other major banks last month launched a 12-week pilot program to test the use of a digital dollar. But some experts and activists question whether a digital currency will live up to its potential, like making banking more affordable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PBS NewsHour

In Denmark, who should do the work of school integration?

HØJE-TAASTRUP, DENMARK – In a western suburb of Copenhagen, a group of soon-to-be upper secondary school graduates gathered in mid-June under a bicycle shelter to decorate a banner for their “graduation truck.”. It is a Danish tradition for new graduates to drive through their hometown in decorated...
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy