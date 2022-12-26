ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Kennywood Park extending Holiday Lights hours for final week of season

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19txcH_0juyDgQz00

PITTSBURGH — Kennywood Holiday Lights hours will be expanded during the final week of the season.

The park said the event will now open at 3 p.m. this week through Sunday, Jan. 1.

The park announced on Wednesday it would be closed on Monday due to frozen pipes and water supply issues. The park is scheduled to re-open on Tuesday.

20 rides are open during the event and a tree lighting is held every night.

The park will also hold a kid-friendly “New Year’s Eve Bash” on Dec. 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ivRPq_0juyDgQz00

