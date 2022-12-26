Kennywood Park extending Holiday Lights hours for final week of season

PITTSBURGH — Kennywood Holiday Lights hours will be expanded during the final week of the season.

The park said the event will now open at 3 p.m. this week through Sunday, Jan. 1.

The park announced on Wednesday it would be closed on Monday due to frozen pipes and water supply issues. The park is scheduled to re-open on Tuesday.

20 rides are open during the event and a tree lighting is held every night.

The park will also hold a kid-friendly “New Year’s Eve Bash” on Dec. 31.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group