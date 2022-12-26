ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighborhood group seeks control of a NorthSide Regeneration property

ST. LOUIS — A neighborhood group is seeking control of a NorthSide Regeneration building it says has deteriorated over years. Covenant Blu Grand Center Neighborhood Association in October sued NorthSide, related firm Rice Capital Group, NorthSide owner Paul McKee, and creditors Bank of Washington and Scarboro Services, saying it should be able to gain possession of 3509 Page Blvd. under state law if the defendants don't abate nuisance conditions.
Humane Society rescues dogs from rural property in western Missouri, brings them to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Twenty-nine dogs rescued from the cold in the Kansas City area last week were brought to St. Louis for treatment Tuesday. The dogs arrived at the Humane Society's St. Louis headquarters for treatment after they were rescued from a rural property in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, about 45 minutes outside of Kansas City. The dogs were temporarily held at a local shelter in Cass County until they could be transferred.
International Institiute of St. Louis holds drive to provide support for refugees, immigrants throughout 2023

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis community came together Wednesday to help families who will one day call the bi-state home. The International Institute of St. Louis (IISTL) held a winter donation drive early Wednesday afternoon to provide goods and items that will be given to support refugees and immigrants who will be coming to the city over the next year.
