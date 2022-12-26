Read full article on original website
Southwest terminal quiet Thursday as cancellations continue
ST. LOUIS — The Southwest travel nightmare is puttering to a end. On Thursday, some flights went out, some were delayed and many were canceled. The airline is promising normal operations Friday. If you or someone you know was caught up in the disaster that was flying Southwest over...
Where you can legally buy and use fireworks in the St. Louis area on New Year's Eve
ST. LOUIS — As we near the end of the year, some people want to end the year with a bang. If you are one of the many people wanting to shoot off your own fireworks, there's something to consider: legality. In some states, it’s either illegal for people...
Baggage piles up at Lambert Terminal 2 as Southwest flight issues continue
ST. LOUIS — Hundred of pieces of luggage were visible Wednesday morning on and around the luggage carousels of St. Louis Lambert International Airport's Terminal 2 as mass Southwest Airlines cancellations continued. Southwest canceled thousands more flights Wednesday and Thursday. According to FlightAware, 64% of Southwest's flights were canceled...
Luggage no longer piled up at St. Louis airport, but Southwest cancellations continue
ST. LOUIS — Southwest Airlines passengers have had a rough week due to flight cancellations and baggage issues, but the situation looked less chaotic Thursday morning at St. Louis Lambert International Airport's Terminal 2. Hundreds of pieces of leftover luggage, seen just hours before, were missing from the luggage...
Some travelers finally getting bags back as Southwest continues to cancel flights
ST. LOUIS — Mountains of unclaimed luggage surrounded the carousel at Southwest Airlines inside St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Wednesday but became smaller by the evening. The airline slashed thousands of its flights for the third consecutive day after a winter storm spurred cancellations across the country. Southwest...
Know your rights when your flight is canceled, bags are lost
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport is still a mess on Tuesday. A total of 122 flights were canceled by Tuesday night and 118 of those were on Southwest Airlines, according to Flight Aware. These last few days have been a nightmare for travelers, especially those flying...
Year in Review: Our favorite stories of 2022
ST. LOUIS — A lot happens in St. Louis in a year. Through it all, 5 On Your Side reporters have been there, covering the stories that matter most to our community. There have been highs and lows and everything in between. As 2022 draws to a close, we...
Health officials concerned about airborne illnesses with RSV, COVID, flu in community
ST. LOUIS — Airborne illnesses like COVID-19, the flu and RSV are still concerns for doctors in the St. Louis region this holiday season. RSV diagnoses are down from peaking in recent weeks. Although still considered high, influenza cases are slowing down since peaking in mid-December. And COVID-19 cases...
'It's exhausting:' More Southwest flights canceled Tuesday at STL, passengers' baggage still lost
ST. LOUIS — People trying to fly into or out of St. Louis with Southwest Airlines continued to report canceled flights and problems with bags Tuesday. More than 60% of all Southwest flights on Tuesday and Wednesday were listed as canceled. Flight tracking website FlightAware said 156 Southwest flights,...
Neighborhood group seeks control of a NorthSide Regeneration property
ST. LOUIS — A neighborhood group is seeking control of a NorthSide Regeneration building it says has deteriorated over years. Covenant Blu Grand Center Neighborhood Association in October sued NorthSide, related firm Rice Capital Group, NorthSide owner Paul McKee, and creditors Bank of Washington and Scarboro Services, saying it should be able to gain possession of 3509 Page Blvd. under state law if the defendants don't abate nuisance conditions.
Ulysses S. Grant posthumously promoted to 'General of the Armies'
ST. LOUIS — Former president, Civil War hero and one-time Missouri resident Ulysses S. Grant added another honor to his name last week. Grant was conferred the rank of General of the Armies of the United States, the highest military rank in the Army. Grant joins George Washington and...
Free or cheap things to do in St. Louis with the kids on holiday break
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The holiday break is here, and for parents, that means finding things to do with the kids. It can be hard work searching for things to do that won't break the bank, so here are a few ideas that are free or cheap (and can also be on your list for any day out of the year.)
St. Louis restaurant closed, employees without pay after cold weather causes burst pipe
ST. LOUIS — The Shaved Duck is closed, and its employees have no income after cold weather caused a pipe burst. The flooding forced the barbeque restaurant in St. Louis to temporarily close its doors due to the extensive damage left behind. "The restaurant will be closed indefinitely as...
Humane Society rescues dogs from rural property in western Missouri, brings them to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Twenty-nine dogs rescued from the cold in the Kansas City area last week were brought to St. Louis for treatment Tuesday. The dogs arrived at the Humane Society's St. Louis headquarters for treatment after they were rescued from a rural property in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, about 45 minutes outside of Kansas City. The dogs were temporarily held at a local shelter in Cass County until they could be transferred.
International Institiute of St. Louis holds drive to provide support for refugees, immigrants throughout 2023
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis community came together Wednesday to help families who will one day call the bi-state home. The International Institute of St. Louis (IISTL) held a winter donation drive early Wednesday afternoon to provide goods and items that will be given to support refugees and immigrants who will be coming to the city over the next year.
Residents in South City apartment building say they haven't had heat all winter
ST. LOUIS — Residents in a South City apartment building said they have been without heat all winter. Veteran Edward Wood said he has lived in his apartment for more than seven years and right now he does not have heat or power at his apartment on Gustine Avenue.
Medical equipment maker closing St. Louis plant, laying off 160 employees
ST. LOUIS — A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations." Allied Healthcare Products Inc. said in notice to the state of Missouri that...
St. Louis mayor signs 'guaranteed income' bill into law Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Wednesday signed the Working Families Bill into law, establishing Missouri's first guaranteed income program. Using $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, BB116 aims to support about 440 St. Louis families living in poverty, expand health care access and create new opportunities for local youth.
New smoke detectors in Illinois will need to have this feature starting in 2023
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — All new smoke detectors in Illinois will need to have a 10-year sealed battery starting in 2023. The new law was approved in 2017 with the backing of the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance. "So for us, that means no more smoke detector batteries being taken...
Travelers wait hours for luggage at St. Louis airport, Southwest apologizes
ST. LOUIS — People reported numerous problems with missing luggage in the Southwest terminal at St. Louis Lambert International Airport Monday. The line was still hundreds of people deep Monday afternoon. Southwest agents announced at about 5 p.m. that most of the bags around the carousel are local and...
