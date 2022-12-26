Local township opens its manmade ice rink

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – After sub-zero temperatures, Shenango Township in Mercer County was able to finally open up its manmade ice rink.

It’s the first year that the township has made the ice rink.

The weather was a little too cold for most to get on the ice over the weekend, so Monday night, the township is welcoming the community for a celebration.

Town Supervisor Tom Hubert said he is excited to see the rink finally in use.

“It’s here. It’s open. We’ll have some bonfires going and have music playing. We hope to have all the lights going and have all the kids come out and enjoy their new skates they probably got from Santa Claus,” Hubert said.

The celebration is at 6:30 p.m., but everyone is welcome to join whenever. The rink will be open for use from dawn to dusk, as long as the ice is frozen.

Hubert said to keep an eye on the township’s Facebook page for updates on whether the rink is safe to use.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.