semoball.com
Indians hold off Charleston, 43-41, move into familiar championship matchup
Charleston did everything it could to avenge its previous loss against Jackson, fighting back to tie the game at 39-39 with just minutes left. Neither team could buy a bucket, as the teams combined for just one 3-pointer made for the entire game. Jackson, however, emerged victorious as the Indians nailed their late free throws in order to advance to the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament game.
semoball.com
COLUMN: Christmas Tournament consolation finals are the small schools' time to shine
After 22 games of basketball at the Show Me Center, the next four games in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday will be with hardware on the line. Basketball Armageddon will take place at 7:30 p.m. when Cape Central and Jackson renew their rivalry in the first championship game matchup since 2018.
semoball.com
Chaffee defeats Delta in double-overtime
The clash between Chaffee and Delta in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament was too closely contested that one overtime period wasn’t enough for a proper conclusion. Chaffee defeated Delta 81-77 in double-overtime on Tuesday at the Show Me Center. Shelton Simmons scored 33 points, providing the Red Devils with...
semoball.com
Sikeston falls to top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt South in St. Dominic tourney semifinal
O’FALLON, Mo. – At one time, the Sikeston Bulldogs dominated the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament, winning the championship eight out of nine years from 2010-2018, but for the fourth straight year the Bulldogs will not be holding the championship plaque. This time it was top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt South...
semoball.com
Cardinals ground Eagles move to 5th Place game
Brayden Hastings put up 16 points to lead the way for Woodland in a 66-51 victory over Oran in the fifth-place semifinal of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Wednesday at the Show Me Center. Senior Jarid Frymire scored 13 points and freshman Korbin Kinder scored 12 points for the...
semoball.com
Mules can’t keep momentum, fall in Showdown opener
Poplar Bluff boys basketball had to be feeling good about itself after a 2-0 trip north 12 days ago at the Route 66 Shootout. That momentum looked to have carried over in the Mules first game of the 35th annual Poplar Bluff Basketball Showdown Wednesday night. The Mules came out...
semoball.com
Oak Ridge bounces back to beat Scott City, advances to 5th Place game
Ty Wilson and Camren Volz combined for 45 points in the Oak Ridge Blue Jays’ 66-55 win over the Scott City Rams on Wednesday afternoon at the Show Me Center. Blue Jays coach Cody Bova had high praise for Wilson for leading the charge with 23 points. “Ty had...
semoball.com
Kennett upsets undefeated Bernie to advance to Bloomfield final four
BLOOMFIELD - The field house was rockin' when Kennett came knockin' Wednesday at the 66th annual Bloomfield Christmas Basketball Tournament. Head Coach Noll Billings' seventh-seeded Indians squeaked past Coach Jason Long's second-seeded, and previously undefeated, Bernie Mules by just four points, 87-83, in what some might call the Tristan Johnson show.
semoball.com
BCT: Dons turn back Hayti upset bid
BLOOMFIELD — Big meals and NFL football took up plenty of the Christmas holiday for numerous people over the holiday weekend — and it’s likely the Doniphan Dons basketball team had many, if not all, enjoy themselves. So, a sluggish start as the No. 3 seed in...
semoball.com
SURVIVE AND ADVANCE: Dexter, Malden roll into semis; Kennett upsets Bernie
BLOOMFIELD — The Dexter Bearcats showed East Prairie why they are the top seed in the Bloomfield Christmas Tournament in their quarterfinal matchup Wednesday. The Bearcats scored 14 out of 15 points to close the first half on the way to a 59-23 win over the ninth-seeded Eagles in the the tournament's first quarterfinal of the day.
semoball.com
TRC baseball, softball teams gear up for opening day
With the preseason set to get rolling in the next few weeks, both the baseball and softball programs at Three Rivers College enter the 2023 campaign with high optimism of potential big seasons spurred on by improvement of areas of importance and some of the freshmen talents that has arrived on campus.
semoball.com
Kelly takes care of business to eliminate Bell City
Dalton Forck scored 11 points to lead Kelly past Bell City in a 55-16 rout during the consolation quarterfinal round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Tuesday at the Show Me Center. Kelly began the game on an 8-2 run and forced Bell City to use an early timeout....
semoball.com
Lady Bearcat’s work ethic pays off with breakout senior season
The story of Maddie Glaus is actually quite unique in common parlance. Living in an era where most youths are accused of having a false sense of entitlement and many being rewarded for doing less, the Dexter senior is the epitome of making her goals come to fruition through hard work and toil.
semoball.com
Cape Central cruises to Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament semifinals
Cape Central went “Showtime” on Oak Ridge in a dominant 94-39 win in the quarterfinals of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Tuesday at the Show Me Center. Five Tigers scored double figures during the game. Jaydon Reynolds led Cape Central with 20 points. Cameron Williams scored 15 points, Max Vogel pitched in 11 and Marquel Murray and TySeanDre’ Edwards each scored 10 points.
semoball.com
Woodland wipes out Meadow Heights in Christmas Tournament
Brayden Hastings and Jarid Frymire scored a combined 40 points to lead No. 7 Woodland over No. 10 Meadow Heights in an 83-62 shootout in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Monday at the Show Me Center. “It feels good, especially when we played out hearts out,” Frymire said. “We...
semoball.com
Meadow Heights overcomes Leopold shooting, advances to consolation semi
Meadow Height’s Cayden Bess came up with the play of the game with less than 10 seconds left as he drilled a 3-pointer from the corner to take a three-point lead. Bess's shot helped carry the Panthers to an eventual 49-47 victory on Tuesday at the Show Me Center in a Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation quarterfinal that went to the death as two physical teams fought it out down the stretch.
semoball.com
Kennett takes down Holcomb in Bloomfield Christmas Tournament opener
BLOOMFIELD – The Kennett High School basketball team played more like champs than a seventh seed team on Tuesday at the 66th annual Bloomfield Christmas Tournament. Head Coach Noll Billings' squad routed a tough, 10th-seed Holcomb team in its 88-59 victory at Bloomfield High School. Kennett drew first blood...
semoball.com
Oak Ridge's Volz scores 1,000th career point in Christmas Tournament
After a day filled with chalk-covered shellackings, the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament ends on a high note. Oak Ridge senior Camren Volz scored his 1,000th career point on the final shot of the No. 8 Blue Jays’ 54-39 win over No. 9 Kelly on Monday in the Show Me Center.
semoball.com
Mules host 35th Showdown
The Poplar Bluff Basketball Showdown has become as synonymous to the town as anything else anyone can name. Once again, the tournament is here and begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday when things tip off between Little Rock Christian and Haywood, Tenn. Following that contest, Blytheville, Ark. takes on Memphis (Tenn.)...
semoball.com
BCT: Portageville bounces back from upset
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — Portageville, the defending Bloomfield Christmas Tournament Champions, bounced back from a disappointing opening-round loss with a win over Richland in the consolation bracket on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The fourth-seeded Bulldogs (5-4) won 81-63 over the 12th-seeded Rebels (6-2) and had four players reach double-digit scoring. “I...
