Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood Dead at 81

The fashion world is mourning the loss of a legend. English designer Vivienne Westwood, who is credited with making modern punk and new-wave fashion mainstream, has died at the age of 81. According to an Instagram statement, shared on her brand account on Dec. 29, the style icon passed away...
