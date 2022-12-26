Read full article on original website
Bob Saget's Widow, Kelly Rizzo, Reflects on Their Last Christmas Together
Kelly Rizzo, widow of the late Bob Saget, opened up on social media about her first holiday without him. "I’m just so grateful that I got to have that incredible man in my life and that I got to be in his for 6 years," Rizzo wrote on Instagram on Christmas Eve. "There’s no greater Christmas present than that."
Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Child With Alyssa Scott Days After Anniversary Of Zen Cannon’s Death
In a touching social media post, Alyssa Scott shared the moments leading up to the birth of her and Nick Cannon's child.
Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood Dead at 81
The fashion world is mourning the loss of a legend. English designer Vivienne Westwood, who is credited with making modern punk and new-wave fashion mainstream, has died at the age of 81. According to an Instagram statement, shared on her brand account on Dec. 29, the style icon passed away...
ABBA's Successful Avatar Show in London Offers a Glimpse at a Daring New Direction for Live Music
ABBA Voyage, which sees digital avatars of the four-piece Swedish band 'perform' a 90-minute concert created from motion capture, has proven a hit with critics and fans since launching in May. Its producers want to take the show around the world and believe it will be replicated in big venues...
