Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
Seven (7) Sarasota Restaurants You Can't Miss: Find Your Next Favorite Restaurant in Sarasota:Kiki AlbaSarasota, FL
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
Walmart now uses drones for fast, local deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is ClosingMadocSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Tampa Bay area woman gets home in time for the holidays
There is a Bay Area program that's putting people into homes for the holidays and the community is helping to make it possible.
Deputies locate missing 71-year-old Dunedin man
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies have located a missing elderly man after he was last seen early Thursday morning. According to officials, Antonio Emiris, 71, was last seen leaving his residence in Dunedin around 5 a.m. Police said he is believed to be driving a 2006 silver Ford Freestar van. Emiris is […]
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
businessobserverfl.com
Tesla facility under construction boasts a smooth ride
The facility in Lealman was built on a quick timeline of seven months. A Tesla facility in an underdeveloped St. Petersburg neighborhood announced in April is coming into the final stretch as construction wraps up. In a December interview, Rob Truett, a Delray Beach developer behind the highly-anticipated project, in...
995qyk.com
3 Best Pinellas New Year’s Eve 2023 Fireworks Displays
We will NOT see those bone chilling freezing cold temperatures on New Year’s Eve around Tampa Bay. In fact, the forecast calls for warmer than normal weather with temperatures all weekend in the upper 70s. Some areas might even hit 80 degrees. There is a chance of some rain, but hopefully it’ll be a typical Florida quick shower.
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For many elderly residents at the Presbyterian Towers apartment complex in St. Petersburg, Florida, Christmas will be anything but merry this year. The building has been without heat since Friday night. Even though management is making efforts to help residents stay warm and comfortable, many are still facing an uncertain holiday season.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian leaves behind financial nightmare for Sarasota County snowbird
VENICE, Fla. - Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds. Janet Beardsley, 83,...
Police see up-tick in "car hopping" incidents in Tampa Bay
Police have seen an increase in vehicle burglaries in recent months. In Tampa, where 1,779 incidents were reported, nearly 80 percent involved vehicles left unlocked by owners.
Woman With Walker Struck By Vehicle On West Bay Drive In Largo
LARGO, Fla. – A woman crossing West Bay Drive was struck by a vehicle and is in critical condition, according to police. According to police, on Tuesday around 7:20 pm, a female pedestrian with a walker was crossing southbound over West Bay Dr from the
2 children among 4 hurt in severe crash in Pasco County
Two children were among four people hurt in a severe crash in Pasco County, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.
Bay News 9
Safety Harbor community rallies around family of well-known business owner after sudden passing
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Safety Harbor community is rallying around the family of Whistle Stop Grill and Bar Owner Louis Kinney, who passed away unexpectedly days before Christmas. “Well, he was a staple here. I mean, Whistle Stop has been around for forever, and he was the face...
Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
Bay News 9
Helicopter submerged underwater by Davis Islands
Tampa Police said in a release that no one was injured after a helicopter became submerged underwater. Tampa Police found a helicopter 200 yards from shore Thursday. No one was injured and all four occupants made it to shore safely. The Tampa Police Department is currently coordinating with local and federal agencies for recovery of the helicopter.
fox13news.com
Unlocked cars become main source of stolen guns, fueling violence on Tampa Bay area streets
TAMPA, Fla. - Law enforcement agencies across the Tampa Bay area said unlocked cars have become the main source of stolen guns, which are fueling violence on the streets. Jayquon Johnson’s bright smile faded away on January 1, 2017, and now it can only be seen in photos. "He...
10NEWS
American crocodiles making comeback in Florida — even seen in Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Reports of American crocodiles seen around parts of Florida have been in the headlines lately, including one that was spotted lounging along the east coast on Melbourne Beach. But what about spottings in the Tampa Bay area?. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told us in...
Mother of 4 children identified after being found alongside I-275 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It remains unclear what exactly happened to a 29-year-old woman, now identified as Stephanie Contreras, who was found alongside Interstate 275 on Christmas morning and later died from her injuries. In an update Thursday afternoon, Florida troopers released photos provided by the Contreras family and the...
Neighbors concerned after another dead deer discovered near Palm Harbor
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has confirmed another deer death in the Palm Harbor area.
St. Petersburg Man Killed In Zephyrhills Crash
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – A 28-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed in a crash that happened around 5:10 am on Wednesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 2020 Toyota Sienna minivan was traveling eastbound on CR-54, approaching 16th Street. Troopers say the St. Petersburg man was
wfla.com
Hidden Gems: DeCosmo Italian Market leaves a legacy in Pinellas Park
Pinellas Park is home to the pride and joy for the DeCosmo family, their authentic Italian-American grocery store and deli. Located at 6832 49th St. N., Paul, Vincent and Steven DeCosmo celebrate their heritage through the goods they keep in stock.
4 people, including 2 children, hurt in Pasco County crash
ODESSA, Fla. — Several people, including children, are injured in a crash in Pasco County, fire rescue confirmed. It happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Four people are hurt, including two children who are suffering from life-threatening injuries, Pasco County Fire Rescue...
Comments / 5