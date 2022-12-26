ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Deputies locate missing 71-year-old Dunedin man

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies have located a missing elderly man after he was last seen early Thursday morning. According to officials, Antonio Emiris, 71, was last seen leaving his residence in Dunedin around 5 a.m. Police said he is believed to be driving a 2006 silver Ford Freestar van. Emiris is […]
Tesla facility under construction boasts a smooth ride

The facility in Lealman was built on a quick timeline of seven months. A Tesla facility in an underdeveloped St. Petersburg neighborhood announced in April is coming into the final stretch as construction wraps up. In a December interview, Rob Truett, a Delray Beach developer behind the highly-anticipated project, in...
3 Best Pinellas New Year’s Eve 2023 Fireworks Displays

We will NOT see those bone chilling freezing cold temperatures on New Year’s Eve around Tampa Bay. In fact, the forecast calls for warmer than normal weather with temperatures all weekend in the upper 70s. Some areas might even hit 80 degrees. There is a chance of some rain, but hopefully it’ll be a typical Florida quick shower.
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heat

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For many elderly residents at the Presbyterian Towers apartment complex in St. Petersburg, Florida, Christmas will be anything but merry this year. The building has been without heat since Friday night. Even though management is making efforts to help residents stay warm and comfortable, many are still facing an uncertain holiday season.
Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
Helicopter submerged underwater by Davis Islands

Tampa Police said in a release that no one was injured after a helicopter became submerged underwater. Tampa Police found a helicopter 200 yards from shore Thursday. No one was injured and all four occupants made it to shore safely. The Tampa Police Department is currently coordinating with local and federal agencies for recovery of the helicopter.
4 people, including 2 children, hurt in Pasco County crash

ODESSA, Fla. — Several people, including children, are injured in a crash in Pasco County, fire rescue confirmed. It happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Four people are hurt, including two children who are suffering from life-threatening injuries, Pasco County Fire Rescue...
