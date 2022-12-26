Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City of El Cajon accepting applications for various commissions
The City of El Cajon is now accepting applications for a variety of committees and commissions.
Valley Roadrunner
Looking back on an eventful 2022
Welcome to the week in between Christmas and New Year’s, when it’s in one year and out the other. Each December we review the most popular stories, as indicated by hits on valleycenter.com. As these stories were picked by the readership, I dedicate this list to them!. #1.
eastcountymagazine.org
SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP
December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
Free admission on Old Town Trolley Tours during locals month
SAN DIEGO — San Diegans can ring in the new year with a free ride on Old Town Trolley Tours during locals month in January. The offer begins on January 2 and runs through January 31. As part of locals month, it's free admission to all residents of San Diego County at Old Town Trolley Tours, Ghosts and Gravestones Frightseeing Tour and the historic Whaley House Day Tour.
Valley Roadrunner
Rincon Reservation Road Brewery to celebrate 3rd anniversary
In January 2020, the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, debuted their Rincon Reservation Road Brewery (3R Brewery). Since that time, it has grown exponentially not only expanding off the reservation into Ocean Beach, but they have also won many accolades both locally and nationally n the craft beer community.
times-advocate.com
Looking back on an eventful 2022 in Escondido
Welcome to the week in between Christmas and New Year’s, when it’s in one year and out the other. Each year at this time we review the most popular stories, as indicated by hits on times-advocate.com. As these stories were picked by the readership, I dedicate this list to them!
kusi.com
Kelly Martinez becomes first female sheriff in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sherriff Elect Kelly Martinez has served San Diego for 37 years at every rank in teh Sheriff’s Dept. beginning as a deputy. She is set to become San Diego County’s first female Sheriff in 172 years of the department’s history. Martinez joiend...
Coast News
Encinitas council to take up public smoking ban in January
ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council will consider adopting a smoking ban ordinance next month that would prohibit smoking in most public spaces, city officials have confirmed. Next month, the council will hear from city staff about the proposed ordinance, which would ban smoking in all public spaces, places...
Orphaned CA black bear cub now safe at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center
SAN DIEGO — An orphaned California black bear cub is now safe and growing strong at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. The cub weighs approximately 30 pounds and appears to be in good health. The approximately 7-month-old cub was rescued by the California Department of Fish...
Hundreds of San Diego Unified students could need special education. Many wait months for access
At her daughter’s routine check up appointment, Melisa Castro learned that her 3-year-old daughter Michelle could have autism. “I was a little taken aback … I thought it was more of her personality, but I also didn’t have a lot of education on any of it,” said Castro, whose daughter attends Emerson Elementary School in the Southcrest neighborhood east of Logan Heights.
Valley Roadrunner
Rincon tribe works with Foundation, SDG&E to plant trees
Students and leaders from the Rincon Tribe gathered with members of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation (AHLF) and San Diego Gas & Electric Co. (SDG&E) over the weekend to plant 50 native trees in Valley Center. Prior to their planting, the oak, sycamore and cottonwood trees were adopted by children...
eastcountymagazine.org
CITY OF EL CAJON LAUNCHES NEW NEIGHBORHOOD CLEANUP PROGRAM IN 2023
The Neighborhood Cleanup Program will be a free City service created to empower local residents and their neighbors to divert trash from the streets, improve their curb appeal, and take full advantage of available waste disposal services. Open to both residents and commercial entities (such as business complexes and multi-family...
NBC San Diego
Class Act: NBC 7 Reporter Rory Devine Retires After Schooling San Diego for Nearly 40 Years
Dressed in much the same way she has for most of the past 37 years on San Diego airwaves — dangling earrings, tailored jacket, chunky necklace, missing some shoulder pads that may or may have not made an appearance along the way — NBC 7 reporter Rory Devine sat down recently at the station's Del Mar conference room to look back on her four-decade career.
MG Properties Acquires $184.6M Multifamily Deal in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa
Domain San Diego is a 379-unit community that offers renovated studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments
thevistapress.com
Escondido 2nd Saturday Art Walk
Escondido, CA – On the 2nd Saturday of each month we celebrate our vibrant Arts and Culture in Escondido. A fantastic collection of unique events and venues that may include pop up art shows, Off the Cuff Improv in Heritage Garden, new opening exhibits and receptions at the eclectic art galleries of Escondido’s historic downtown as well as diverse and interactive experiences in arts, theater, music, museums, historical and educational fun all around the area…. and all through the day.
Chula Vista woman documents mother's dementia experience
For Chula Vista resident Brigette Simms, the bond between her and her mother was immeasurable. She lived with her mom under the same roof for the past 28 years.
iheart.com
Lions, Tiger and Bears... and Roses
ESCONDIDO - It's a Southern California tradition and now the San Diego Zoo Safari Park will be a part of the Rose Parade. Crews from the Safari Park are hard at work in Pasadena assembling their float for the Rose Parade on January second. "Blood. Sweat and tears. We've all...
KCRA.com
'A nightmare for the kids': Unaccompanied minors caught in Southwest's cancellation fiasco
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twix the border collie is one happy dog. Two of her humans are finally back with her in Sacramento after getting stuck in San Diego as part of theSouthwest Airlines holiday travel meltdown. “I was really excited to see my dog because I really missed her,”...
KPBS
San Diego’s free e-bike program has low participation. Now it’s getting $10 million to expand statewide
A relatively new San Diego nonprofit is set to oversee a $10 million project distributing electric bicycles across the state, but its own local program has struggled with low participation and served participants who made more than the income threshold that officials claim to prioritize. Launched in 2020, the countywide...
KPBS
Flight cancellations leave migrants stranded across county
Migrants made their way to San Diego International after being left at bus stations across the county last Friday. Traditional shelters said they were too full to take them. So The US Border Patrol released dozens of asylum seekers, some with no phones and no nearby relatives, at the bus stations. Then, the state is spending 10 million dollars to encourage people to use e-bikes as a more climate friendly form of transportation. But the San Diego organization selected to oversee the program has run into its own problems in getting people to use the bikes. Plus, this fall, students across San Diego County are again adjusting to being back on campus – and face-to-face full time. The start of the new semester is especially challenging for students who are visually impaired. And, an award honoring literature from incarcerated individuals was given to a local author. Finally, a new book explores the history and social perception of butts.
Comments / 0