Valley Roadrunner

Welcome to the week in between Christmas and New Year’s, when it’s in one year and out the other. Each December we review the most popular stories, as indicated by hits on valleycenter.com. As these stories were picked by the readership, I dedicate this list to them!. #1.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP

December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Free admission on Old Town Trolley Tours during locals month

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans can ring in the new year with a free ride on Old Town Trolley Tours during locals month in January. The offer begins on January 2 and runs through January 31. As part of locals month, it's free admission to all residents of San Diego County at Old Town Trolley Tours, Ghosts and Gravestones Frightseeing Tour and the historic Whaley House Day Tour.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Rincon Reservation Road Brewery to celebrate 3rd anniversary

In January 2020, the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, debuted their Rincon Reservation Road Brewery (3R Brewery). Since that time, it has grown exponentially not only expanding off the reservation into Ocean Beach, but they have also won many accolades both locally and nationally n the craft beer community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

Looking back on an eventful 2022 in Escondido

Welcome to the week in between Christmas and New Year’s, when it’s in one year and out the other. Each year at this time we review the most popular stories, as indicated by hits on times-advocate.com. As these stories were picked by the readership, I dedicate this list to them!
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Encinitas council to take up public smoking ban in January

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council will consider adopting a smoking ban ordinance next month that would prohibit smoking in most public spaces, city officials have confirmed. Next month, the council will hear from city staff about the proposed ordinance, which would ban smoking in all public spaces, places...
ENCINITAS, CA
inewsource

Hundreds of San Diego Unified students could need special education. Many wait months for access

At her daughter’s routine check up appointment, Melisa Castro learned that her 3-year-old daughter Michelle could have autism. “I was a little taken aback … I thought it was more of her personality, but I also didn’t have a lot of education on any of it,” said Castro, whose daughter attends Emerson Elementary School in the Southcrest neighborhood east of Logan Heights.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Rincon tribe works with Foundation, SDG&E to plant trees

Students and leaders from the Rincon Tribe gathered with members of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation (AHLF) and San Diego Gas & Electric Co. (SDG&E) over the weekend to plant 50 native trees in Valley Center. Prior to their planting, the oak, sycamore and cottonwood trees were adopted by children...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

CITY OF EL CAJON LAUNCHES NEW NEIGHBORHOOD CLEANUP PROGRAM IN 2023

The Neighborhood Cleanup Program will be a free City service created to empower local residents and their neighbors to divert trash from the streets, improve their curb appeal, and take full advantage of available waste disposal services. Open to both residents and commercial entities (such as business complexes and multi-family...
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Class Act: NBC 7 Reporter Rory Devine Retires After Schooling San Diego for Nearly 40 Years

Dressed in much the same way she has for most of the past 37 years on San Diego airwaves — dangling earrings, tailored jacket, chunky necklace, missing some shoulder pads that may or may have not made an appearance along the way — NBC 7 reporter Rory Devine sat down recently at the station's Del Mar conference room to look back on her four-decade career.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Escondido 2nd Saturday Art Walk

Escondido, CA – On the 2nd Saturday of each month we celebrate our vibrant Arts and Culture in Escondido. A fantastic collection of unique events and venues that may include pop up art shows, Off the Cuff Improv in Heritage Garden, new opening exhibits and receptions at the eclectic art galleries of Escondido’s historic downtown as well as diverse and interactive experiences in arts, theater, music, museums, historical and educational fun all around the area…. and all through the day.
ESCONDIDO, CA
iheart.com

Lions, Tiger and Bears... and Roses

ESCONDIDO - It's a Southern California tradition and now the San Diego Zoo Safari Park will be a part of the Rose Parade. Crews from the Safari Park are hard at work in Pasadena assembling their float for the Rose Parade on January second. "Blood. Sweat and tears. We've all...
PASADENA, CA
KPBS

Flight cancellations leave migrants stranded across county

Migrants made their way to San Diego International after being left at bus stations across the county last Friday. Traditional shelters said they were too full to take them. So The US Border Patrol released dozens of asylum seekers, some with no phones and no nearby relatives, at the bus stations. Then, the state is spending 10 million dollars to encourage people to use e-bikes as a more climate friendly form of transportation. But the San Diego organization selected to oversee the program has run into its own problems in getting people to use the bikes. Plus, this fall, students across San Diego County are again adjusting to being back on campus – and face-to-face full time. The start of the new semester is especially challenging for students who are visually impaired. And, an award honoring literature from incarcerated individuals was given to a local author. Finally, a new book explores the history and social perception of butts.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

