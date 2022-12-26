Read full article on original website
B. Delbert Armstrong
B. Delbert Armstrong, passed on 28, December 2022, Del and his wife, Barbara lived in Mena the last forty-two years and lived their lives well. Born in the throes of the Depression, in Lebanon, Missouri. In 1934 he learned the value of a dollar, the necessity of hard work and the principles that make a strong family. As was common in the times, Del quit school after eighth grade so that he could work to help support the family.
Helen Louise James-Robinson
Helen Louise James-Robinson, age 89, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, in Wickes, Arkansas. She was born September 17, 1933, in Bristow, Oklahoma, to the late Milo Clark Smith and Katherine Wuanita Mayberry Smith. Mrs. James-Robinson was an accounting clerk by profession and retired from the Tyson Food Company. She...
Layman Joseph “Joey” Hughes
Mr. Layman Joseph “Joey” Hughes, age 47, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in Mena, Arkansas. He was born March 23, 1975, in De Queen, Arkansas, to Layman H. Hughes and Annie Mae (Anderson) Hughes. Mr. Hughes found joy in his chosen profession as a floor covering installer....
