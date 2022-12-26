B. Delbert Armstrong, passed on 28, December 2022, Del and his wife, Barbara lived in Mena the last forty-two years and lived their lives well. Born in the throes of the Depression, in Lebanon, Missouri. In 1934 he learned the value of a dollar, the necessity of hard work and the principles that make a strong family. As was common in the times, Del quit school after eighth grade so that he could work to help support the family.

MENA, AR ・ 5 HOURS AGO