Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
New Year’s fun for the whole family around the High DesertThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Adelanto ranks top 20 in cheapest cities to do business in the USThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Hesperia Quick Quack Car Wash net lease selling for $3.4 MillionThe HD PostHesperia, CA
A Romantic Mountain Getaway Itinerary in Big BearTammy EminethBig Bear Lake, CA
Related
vvng.com
Mister Car Wash to be built on site of former Hesperia bar that was destroyed in 2015 Fire
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Mister Car Wash received the ‘green light’ to proceed with the construction of a new car wash on Main Street, providing even more options, but this time at a spot that was home to a former bar that burned to the ground in 2015.
KTLA.com
Elderly war veteran’s golf cart stolen on Christmas Eve in Riverside County
A Southern California veteran is hoping for justice after his beloved golf cart stolen was stolen from his Riverside County home on Christmas Eve. The victim, 73-year-old Dave Stotler, is a Vietnam War veteran who has lived at the Crane Lakeside Mobile Home Park in Lake Elsinore for 17 years.
Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner
News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
Crews respond to structure fire in Desert Hot Springs
Updated Post 7:10 a.m. The fire broke out at an abandoned structure in the back of the property. Fire crews needed extra resources because the structure was located far away from the fire hydrant. No one was injured in the fire. Updated Post 5:45 a.m. Cal Fire reported that crews contained the fire at 5:20 The post Crews respond to structure fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Missing Dirt Biker Located in Morongo Valley Through Coordinated Community Effort
An injured man missing for more than 24 hours was located in Morongo Valley and airlifted to medical treatment, thanks to the efforts of the high desert community. On Monday (December 26) at around 3:30 p.m. Nathan Otto, a 58 year-old resident of Palm Desert, was reported missing to the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station. Otto was said to have been last seen riding a dirt bike away from a residence in the 5800 block of Paradise Avenue in Morongo Valley. Ottos’ friends reported him missing after he did not return from the ride.
SUV slams into home in Glendora, rupturing gas line and sparking fire
An SUV slammed into a home in Glendora Wednesday evening, rupturing a gas line and sparking a fire.
vvng.com
Man critically injured after rollover crash Wednesday morning in Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man involved in a rollover crash was critically injured Wednesday morning in Lucerne Valley. It happened at about 8:45 am, on December 28, 2022, at the intersection of Tradepost Road and Foothill Road and involved a white Chevy Silverado truck. San Bernardino County...
KTLA.com
Homeless man accused of setting fire to commercial properties in Riverside
A homeless man is in police custody on suspicion of setting fire to a large commercial building and a Walmart location in Riverside. On the night of Dec. 18, Riverside firefighters responded to a commercial building fire on the 6600 block of View Park Court. Upon arrival they found items outside the building that were set on fire with flames then spreading to the structure itself.
'Find My iPhone' feature helps rescue driver after car goes over Highway 18 in San Bernardino
An iPhone feature is being credited with helping rescue a driver that drove off the side of Highway 18 in San Bernardino.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Seek Driver of Big Rig Involved in Fatal Rollover Christmas Night
(CNS) – Authorities Tuesday sought help from the public to identify the driver of a tractor-trailer that was involved in a fatal rollover crash that killed a 32-year-old man and injured four others Christmas night. Officers responded at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to Interstate 10, west of state Route...
Riverside County deputy has died after being shot in Jurupa Valley, source says
A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was rushed to a hospital and later died after being shot in Jurupa Valley, sources told Eyewitness News.
nbcpalmsprings.com
UPDATE: First Victim identified in fatal crash that left 3 Dead, 1 Injured in Palm Desert
UPDATE: The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has released the identity of one of the three victims killed in the crash. Authorities identified the first victim as 69-year-old Abel Alvarado of Anza. We’re still learning more about the situation, but the other two victims’ identities have not been released at...
Companies lose again in bid to avoid liability in freeway death
A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 — where unsafe conditions on the poorly lit roadway allegedly contributed to his death — is headed to trial against two companies that Tuesday lost another bid to avoid liability in the case.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA
Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
mynewsla.com
Preliminary Hearing Set Friday in Riverside for Alleged Freeway Assailant
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday for a felon accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland, is charged with firearm assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a gun in the commission of a felony for the alleged attack in October.
'Barstow belongs to Satan': 29-acre Calif. pot mall plan draws controversy
A developer wants to turn an abandoned desert outlet mall into a "cannabis super center."
z1077fm.com
Two loose dogs in Joshua Tree attack bystanders, temporarily close businesses
Two loose German Shepherds attacked bystanders on Saturday (December 24) in Joshua Tree, causing local businesses to close their doors for a short time. At around noon, several 911 calls were made regarding the two German Shepherds, who were reported to be running aggressively toward pedestrians. A 37 year-old man from La Jolla was bit on the leg by one of the dogs, who suffered puncture wounds on his leg. Public Service Announcements were give to local businesses, asking them to keep customers inside while the dogs were on the loose. Sheriff’s Deputies responded and corralled the dogs, before Morongo Basin Animal control responded arrived and captured them.
Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs
A 28-year-old man from Hemet was behind bars today on suspicion of burglarizing $2,000 worth of products from a Desert Hot Springs cannabis dispensary. The suspect was arrested Monday morning in San Jacinto on suspicion of burglary and being a felon and gang member in possession of a firearm, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucer The post Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Heavy Holiday Traffic Causes Delays Along the Interstate 15 Freeway Monday through the Cajon Pass and Beyond
15 Freeway, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Commuters along the 15 freeway experienced moderate to traffic-heavy delays as many people took to traveling during the holiday season. On Monday evening, December 26, 2022, according to several traffic maps, there are points along the northbound and southbound areas of the 15 freeway that remain congested through the Cajon Pass, in areas of Barstow, and up to the Nevada Stateline.
Fontana Herald News
Multiple firearms are seized at location in Fontana by Sheriff's Department
Multiple firearms were seized in Fontana by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, authorities said. Investigators served a search warrant at a location in the city and recovered the firearms as well as a 3D printer used to create parts for the manufacturing of "ghost" guns, the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post on Dec. 28.
Comments / 2