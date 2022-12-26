Two loose German Shepherds attacked bystanders on Saturday (December 24) in Joshua Tree, causing local businesses to close their doors for a short time. At around noon, several 911 calls were made regarding the two German Shepherds, who were reported to be running aggressively toward pedestrians. A 37 year-old man from La Jolla was bit on the leg by one of the dogs, who suffered puncture wounds on his leg. Public Service Announcements were give to local businesses, asking them to keep customers inside while the dogs were on the loose. Sheriff’s Deputies responded and corralled the dogs, before Morongo Basin Animal control responded arrived and captured them.

