Hesperia, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner

News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Crews respond to structure fire in Desert Hot Springs

Updated Post 7:10 a.m. The fire broke out at an abandoned structure in the back of the property. Fire crews needed extra resources because the structure was located far away from the fire hydrant. No one was injured in the fire. Updated Post 5:45 a.m. Cal Fire reported that crews contained the fire at 5:20
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

Missing Dirt Biker Located in Morongo Valley Through Coordinated Community Effort

An injured man missing for more than 24 hours was located in Morongo Valley and airlifted to medical treatment, thanks to the efforts of the high desert community. On Monday (December 26) at around 3:30 p.m. Nathan Otto, a 58 year-old resident of Palm Desert, was reported missing to the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station. Otto was said to have been last seen riding a dirt bike away from a residence in the 5800 block of Paradise Avenue in Morongo Valley. Ottos’ friends reported him missing after he did not return from the ride.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
KTLA.com

Homeless man accused of setting fire to commercial properties in Riverside

A homeless man is in police custody on suspicion of setting fire to a large commercial building and a Walmart location in Riverside. On the night of Dec. 18, Riverside firefighters responded to a commercial building fire on the 6600 block of View Park Court. Upon arrival they found items outside the building that were set on fire with flames then spreading to the structure itself.
RIVERSIDE, CA
HeySoCal

Companies lose again in bid to avoid liability in freeway death

A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 — where unsafe conditions on the poorly lit roadway allegedly contributed to his death — is headed to trial against two companies that Tuesday lost another bid to avoid liability in the case.
POMONA, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA

Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Preliminary Hearing Set Friday in Riverside for Alleged Freeway Assailant

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday for a felon accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland, is charged with firearm assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a gun in the commission of a felony for the alleged attack in October.
RIVERSIDE, CA
z1077fm.com

Two loose dogs in Joshua Tree attack bystanders, temporarily close businesses

Two loose German Shepherds attacked bystanders on Saturday (December 24) in Joshua Tree, causing local businesses to close their doors for a short time. At around noon, several 911 calls were made regarding the two German Shepherds, who were reported to be running aggressively toward pedestrians. A 37 year-old man from La Jolla was bit on the leg by one of the dogs, who suffered puncture wounds on his leg. Public Service Announcements were give to local businesses, asking them to keep customers inside while the dogs were on the loose. Sheriff’s Deputies responded and corralled the dogs, before Morongo Basin Animal control responded arrived and captured them.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs

A 28-year-old man from Hemet was behind bars today on suspicion of burglarizing $2,000 worth of products from a Desert Hot Springs cannabis dispensary. The suspect was arrested Monday morning in San Jacinto on suspicion of burglary and being a felon and gang member in possession of a firearm, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucer
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
vvng.com

Heavy Holiday Traffic Causes Delays Along the Interstate 15 Freeway Monday through the Cajon Pass and Beyond

15 Freeway, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Commuters along the 15 freeway experienced moderate to traffic-heavy delays as many people took to traveling during the holiday season. On Monday evening, December 26, 2022, according to several traffic maps, there are points along the northbound and southbound areas of the 15 freeway that remain congested through the Cajon Pass, in areas of Barstow, and up to the Nevada Stateline.
BARSTOW, CA
Fontana Herald News

Multiple firearms are seized at location in Fontana by Sheriff's Department

Multiple firearms were seized in Fontana by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, authorities said. Investigators served a search warrant at a location in the city and recovered the firearms as well as a 3D printer used to create parts for the manufacturing of "ghost" guns, the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post on Dec. 28.
FONTANA, CA

