Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Best Pet Friendly Hotels Near DisneylandTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Related
localocnews.com
Los Alamitos to require students riding e-bikes to school to take safety class, get permits
There have been a number of discussions about students riding e-bikes in and around Rossmoor. Here’s an email sent out by the Assistant Principal from Oak Middle School. By February 1, 2023, all middle school students using an e-bicycle as transportation to and from campus will be required to have a permit sticker displayed on their e-bike. If middle school students do not have the permit sticker displayed on their e-bike, they will no longer be able to park their e-bike on campus.
localocnews.com
Friends of CASA Net $620K During Holiday Luncheon at VEA Newport Beach
Friends of CASA, a membership auxiliary of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County, hosted its annual Holiday Luncheon & Fashion Show on Thursday, December 8, at VEA Newport Beach. The Luncheon that began as a Holiday Tea 27 years ago has brought in over $6 million dollars since...
localocnews.com
Seal Beach Police Department promotes four officers
The Seal Beach Police Department is ringing in the new year by promoting four officers to the rank of police corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. In late November of 2022, Michael Henderson was selected to be the Seal Beach Chief of Police. As a result of this internal promotion, several vacancies were created within the ranks of the Seal Beach Police Department. After an extensive testing and evaluation process, the following individuals have been promoted:
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, December 15 to December 21, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. December 15, 2022. Grand...
localocnews.com
The Garden Grove Police Dept. will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Dec. 30
On December 30, the Garden Grove Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint from 9:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the City of Garden Grove. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose...
localocnews.com
Philanthropy Snapshot: Judith Hendler
Huntington Beach artist Judith Hendler has been creating her own path since she was a child. She gained national attention when her jewelry appeared on a 1980s TV show. Now she’s focused on keeping young people engaged with art and bringing it to the community. Hendler made her statement...
localocnews.com
CDF Labor Law Expands Leadership Team for 2023, Elevates Three Attorneys to Partner
IRVINE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Labor, employment and business immigration law firm CDF Labor Law LLP (CDF) is proud to announce the elevation of three outstanding attorneys to partner. These individuals are among the close to 50 CDF attorneys who aggressively defend and guide employers through the challenging legal landscape in California.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana approves $2.2M in new funding to build more affordable homes
SANTA ANA, Calif. – On November 15, 2022, the Santa Ana City Council unanimously approved $2.2 million in new funding for Habitat for Humanity of Orange County to build six affordable, ownership housing units located at 1921 W. Washington Ave. The “farmhouse-style” architecture will consist of three duplex buildings...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 29, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 29, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
localocnews.com
Free New Year’s bus rides offered by the OCTA
ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority is providing safe rides for those ringing in 2023 with free fares on OC Bus from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 to 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Riding OC Bus is a safe and easy way to get to popular...
localocnews.com
Cypress police blotter, December 19 to December 25, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. December 19, 2022. Grand Theft –...
localocnews.com
2022 Year in Review: Elections, Goodbyes to Local Icons Dominate 2022 Headlines
The midterm elections and multiple openings on the San Clemente City Council represented a significant part of the 2022 news cycle in San Clemente. Candidates seeking to improve the area received opportunities to detail their visions for a better future, as well as meet with constituents to discuss what was on the minds of the public.
localocnews.com
Five women stole a safe from Produce World in Orange
Five women succeeded in stealing an 80-pound safe at the Produce World Market, on Dec. 17. The theft was captured on surveillance video which was released by the Orange Police Department. Three of the suspects distracted store employees with questions, while the other two women went to the back of...
localocnews.com
Jim Mayfield, International Trade Specialist with the Department of Commerce, will present at the January Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome International Trade Expert Jim Mayfield as our first guest speaker for the year at the January Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, January 10th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Jim is a Director at the U.S. Export Assistance Center – Orange County, part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Jim leads a team of specialists who advise and assist Orange County-area companies with all aspects of their global export strategies.
localocnews.com
Garden Grove man pleads guilty to raping a developmentally disabled woman
Adrian Alfredo Sanchez, a 28-year-old man from Garden Grove, is facing five to eight years in prison for raping a woman at Huntington Beach Hospital, where both were patients. Police officers responded to the hospital’s mental health services clinic on June 23, 2021, after getting a call about an attack. Sanchez was a patient there and he was accused of attacking another patient, who turned out to be a developmentally disabled woman.
localocnews.com
MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach sends newborn babies home in the ultimate stocking stuffer
Christmas cheer is here along with newborn babies in stockings at the Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. This year marks the 60-year tradition – for newborn babies being sent home in commemorative stockings. The stockings are given to babies born between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 – and serve as a special keepsake for the family.
localocnews.com
Semifinal schedule for Tustin Boys Basketball Classic Thursday, Dec. 29
Carson Brown of Tesoro looks to pass off as James Schindler defends Wednesday night. (Photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). The championship semifinal schedule for the Tustin Classic boys basketball tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Tustin High School is set. In the championship semifinals, Tesoro faces Tustin at 6...
localocnews.com
Anaheim man facing felony charges after a DUI crash resulted in a fatality
Luis Javier Garcia-Pedroza, a 36-year-old Anaheim man, was charged on Tuesday, Dec. 27, after he caused a vehicular collision involving eight cars that allegedly involved drug use. Vianey Granillo Ivey, a 36-year-old from Hawaiian Gardens, was killed in that collision. Garcia-Pedroza is facing felony charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while...
localocnews.com
A robber targeted a woman in Westminster on Christmas day but got pepper sprayed instead
An armed robber on a bicycle targeted a woman who was out walking on Christmas morning, in Westminster, but she turned the tables on him by pepper spraying the suspect, according to the Westminster Police Department. The attempted armed robbery happened at the area of Bushard Street and England Avenue...
localocnews.com
Police Find Deceased Body of Missing 94-Year-Old Local Woman
The weeklong search for a missing San Juan Capistrano resident came to an end at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, as Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies located the subject’s body along the San Juan Creek. Shirley Jean Airth, dead at 94, was found in a heavily vegetated creek bed...
Comments / 0