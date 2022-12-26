ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New warming center makes it’s way Topeka

By Alyssa Storm
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT )- As life-threatening cold set in, the Topeka Rescue Mission saw the need for a warming station in Topeka.

On Dec. 22, they opened warming center in a building just a block away from their facility. It’s open to anyone who needs relief from the elements, offering cots, chairs and a hot cup of coffee.

One dead in fire at Topeka homeless camp

Even though the warming center only has enough space for 30 people, a partner opened their doors as well.

“When they knew that we were possibly going to be at capacity yesterday, the breakthrough house opened up and they have been in overflow with us,” said La Manda Broyles, Topeka Rescue Mission Executive Director. “And instantly, volunteers and people supported them as well. So, I think it just takes one to start an action, then others follow suit.”

The rescue mission has welcomed more than 50 people already this week and is ready to accept more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

