Effective: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Columbia Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Areas north of I-90 total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches, locally up to 4 inches. Areas south of I-90 will see up to 2 inches of snow along with rain and pockets of freezing rain. Ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Creston, Ritzville, Harrington, Wilbur, Grand Coulee, Coulee City, and Odessa. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow will occur through this evening with very minor accumulations. Overnight through early Friday morning is when snow, rain and freezing rain will be possible for areas south of I-90. Conditions will vary greatly by location and what current surface temperatures are.

ADAMS COUNTY, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO