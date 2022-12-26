Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow 1 to 4 inches with the highest snow totals above 2200 feet. Locally higher accumulations for portions of the Palouse...Highway 195 eastward with 4 to 6 inches of snow possible. * WHERE...Downtown Spokane, Colfax, Cheney, Davenport, La Crosse, Rosalia, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Oakesdale, Pullman, Airway Heights, Fairfield, Post Falls, Potlatch, Rockford, Coeur d`Alene, Hayden, Spokane Valley, Worley, and Plummer. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be brief periods of light snow through this evening, but the heavier more impactful snow will come overnight and early Friday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Washington Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Washington Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow 1 to 4 inches with the highest snow totals above 2200 feet. Locally higher accumulations for portions of the Palouse...Highway 195 eastward with 4 to 6 inches of snow possible. * WHERE...Downtown Spokane, Colfax, Cheney, Davenport, La Crosse, Rosalia, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Oakesdale, Pullman, Airway Heights, Fairfield, Post Falls, Potlatch, Rockford, Coeur d`Alene, Hayden, Spokane Valley, Worley, and Plummer. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be brief periods of light snow through this evening, but the heavier more impactful snow will come overnight and early Friday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Mountains, Okanogan Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 14:17:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Periods of light snow this evening, then more persistent snow beginning early Friday morning. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Locally higher amounts to 5 inches possible. * WHERE...Bonners Ferry, Tiger, Deer Park, Metaline Falls, Colville, Eastport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Sherman Pass, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Inchelium, Wauconda, Northport, Fruitland, Newport, Sandpoint, Athol, Clark Fork, Ione, Chewelah, Republic, Kettle Falls, Metaline, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 15:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Periods of light snow this evening, then more persistent snow beginning early Friday morning. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Locally higher amounts to 5 inches possible. * WHERE...Bonners Ferry, Tiger, Deer Park, Metaline Falls, Colville, Eastport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Sherman Pass, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Inchelium, Wauconda, Northport, Fruitland, Newport, Sandpoint, Athol, Clark Fork, Ione, Chewelah, Republic, Kettle Falls, Metaline, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
Comments / 0