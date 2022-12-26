Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Washington Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Washington Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow 1 to 4 inches with the highest snow totals above 2200 feet. Locally higher accumulations for portions of the Palouse...Highway 195 eastward with 4 to 6 inches of snow possible. * WHERE...Downtown Spokane, Colfax, Cheney, Davenport, La Crosse, Rosalia, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Oakesdale, Pullman, Airway Heights, Fairfield, Post Falls, Potlatch, Rockford, Coeur d`Alene, Hayden, Spokane Valley, Worley, and Plummer. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be brief periods of light snow through this evening, but the heavier more impactful snow will come overnight and early Friday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow 1 to 4 inches with the highest snow totals above 2200 feet. Locally higher accumulations for portions of the Palouse...Highway 195 eastward with 4 to 6 inches of snow possible. * WHERE...Downtown Spokane, Colfax, Cheney, Davenport, La Crosse, Rosalia, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Oakesdale, Pullman, Airway Heights, Fairfield, Post Falls, Potlatch, Rockford, Coeur d`Alene, Hayden, Spokane Valley, Worley, and Plummer. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be brief periods of light snow through this evening, but the heavier more impactful snow will come overnight and early Friday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. Above 3500 feet 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Osburn, Pinehurst, St. Maries, Fourth Of July Pass, Kellogg, Dobson Pass, Lookout Pass, Mullan, Fernwood, Wallace and Deary. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected on the northern slopes and along the base of the Blue Mountains.
Comments / 0