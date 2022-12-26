Read full article on original website
radioresultsnetwork.com
Upper Peninsula Unemployment Rate Rises in November
Not seasonally adjusted jobless rates decreased in 13 of Michigan’s 17 labor market areas over the month, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. “Michigan regional labor markets moved as expected during November,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of...
WLUC
UPDATE: Gwinn man dies in car vs. pedestrian crash on US-41 in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Marquette Police Department, 42-year-old Brandon Howard from Gwinn was the victim in a deadly car vs. pedestrian crash Tuesday night in Marquette. Fifty-year-old Albert Nesberg of Negaunee was the driver of the vehicle. Police have not released any more information about the...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Weather Service Reports From U.P. Christmas Weekend Blizzard
The two-and-a-half-day long winter storm that snarled traffic and produced huge snowdrifts finally subsided early Sunday morning, as the last of the warnings and advisories that had been in place since Wednesday finally came to an end. Christmas Day was quiet across the Upper Peninsula, except in the far eastern...
1 dead after car vs. pedestrian crash in Marquette
MARQUETTE, MI – One person is dead after a car vs. pedestrian crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Marquette Police Department, the crash occurred on the US-41 bypass at McClellan Avenue in Marquette shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Brandon...
UPMATTERS
Fire crews respond after south Marquette home destroyed
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Firefighters responded to reports of flames and a possible explosion in South Marquette on Thursday afternoon. Crews were called out to a home in the area of 500 Pioneer Road just after 3:00 p.m. Thursday. Local 3 News has a crew on the scene and...
WLUC
Man in custody following Ishpeming standoff, discharging firearm
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A 35-year-old man was arrested following a stand-off in Ishpeming on Tuesday evening. According to the Ishpeming City Police, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to a domestic assault complaint on Angeline Street involving the discharge of a firearm. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two women had left the residence unharmed after the male resident had fired a handgun into the floor during an argument with his girlfriend.
1 dead, 4 injured in Upper Peninsula rollover crash on U.S. 2
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – One person was killed, and four others were injured in a single-car crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on US-2 near Habammer Road in Waucedah Township around 1:55 p.m. on Monday. WLUC-TV reports the driver...
radioresultsnetwork.com
New Urgent Care Center Opening Thursday In Escanaba
WellNow Urgent Care, one of the country’s fastest-growing urgent care providers, announced that it will open the doors to its newest center in Escanaba on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Located at 205 N. Lincoln Road, Escanaba, MI 49829, the new facility offers treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, COVID-19...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Tri-County Safe Harbor Receives $10,000 Donation From Mill
Tri County Safe Harbor, Inc. is pleased to announce that they have received a $10,000 donation from the Billerud Escanaba Mill. This donation will supplement federal, local and state grant funding in order to continue to operate the agency. “We rely heavily on the support from our community throughout the...
UPMATTERS
Ishpeming man arrested after firing gun, standoff with police
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – An Ishpeming man was arrested and placed in the Marquette County Jail after a domestic assault complaint and subsequent standoff with police on Tuesday. According to a release from the Ishpeming Police Department, officers were dispatched for a domestic assault complaint at a home on...
radioresultsnetwork.com
VIctim, Driver Identified In Marquette Fatal Traffic Accident
On 12/27/22 at 8:10 pm, officers from the Marquette Police Department responded to a car vs pedestrian personal injury accident on the US41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection. Upon arriving on scene, the accident was determined to be a fatal accident. The victim in the vehicle v. pedestrian accident...
UPMATTERS
Victim in deadly crash on US-41 Bypass identified
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMM) – UPDATE: The Marquette Police Department has released the names of the pedestrian and driver involved in the Tuesday night crash on the US-41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection in Marquette. We have listed their names below:. The pedestrian struck in the crash has been...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Health Department Offers Guidelines After Alger Co. Flooding
The LMAS District Health Department issues the following information for homeowners affected by the current flooding in Au Train Township. Below, LMAS Environmental Health Director Elizabeth Suggitt shares tips for managing drinking water wells, septic systems, clean-up of flooded basements and food safety. Private Drinking Water Wells. Water from a...
