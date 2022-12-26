Last Dance with Ann Richards: Best Texas Books of 2022

How Galvestonians used to dance until they dropped (for fun), a former figure skater turned journalist, and other Lone Star State stories.

After two years of pandemic panic and interruptions, Texas book festivals were back in full swing—the San Antonio festival was packed for its 10th anniversary celebration despite May heat that made even the city poet laureate, Andrea Vocab Sanderson, sweat as she opened the festival on an outdoor stage backed by mariachis. In November, our rose-colored Capitol and surrounding tents filled with crowds for the return of the in-person Texas Book Festival. Meanwhile, indie bookstores opened or expanded all across the state—with many hosting events. All that activity means plenty of good reads out there for Texans. Here are some of this year’s top titles.

Customers browse Poets Bookshop, one of several indie bookstores in Dallas. From thriving shops to new books about Texas, 2022 was a banner year for readers. Mark Noble for the Texas Observer

A group of tough Texas women teamed up to bring us The One Ann Only: Wit and Wisdom from Texas Governor Ann Richards, definitely one of the holiday’s very best gifts for all book-loving Texans. A big thanks from all of us to Margaret Justice, founder of the Ann Richards Legacy Project, and to Sarah Bird and Mary Beth Rogers. Read more about why this carefully curated collection of quotes and photos brings “light in dark times.”

Perhaps this year’s best nonfiction narrative on Texas is The Fishermen and the Dragon surprisingly by a California-based journalist—Kirk Wallace Johnson—who dug up lots of dirt on the activities of the KKK in his compelling tale about the Klan’s attack on Vietnamese fishermen in the early 1980s. The unlikely result of that ugly mess, he explains, was forging new alliances between white and Vietnamese shrimpers and other allies who still try to protect the environment all along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Amanda Eyre Ward’s novel The Lifeguards explores the dark side of Austin’s Barton Springs, seen here in a crowded summer during 2022. Matthew Busch for The Texas Observer

That versatile and prolific Texas bard Sarah Bird dove deep into the all-but-forgotten subculture of dance marathons for her latest novel, The Last Dance on the Starlight Pier. Her book features women and men caught up in the competitive world of literally dancing till you drop, a popular spectacle that arose during the Great Depression. Bird’s book explains how some people danced while sleeping. And it lovingly recreates a Galveston that had pulled itself up after the 1900 hurricane—with the help of mobster money—and became a destination for those looking for fun in dark times.

Sergio Troncoso, a Yale Writers’ Workshop professor originally from Texas, took readers on a crazy ride in a tractor trailer across America with a Texas teen, his Mexico-born friend, and a Missourian they meet along the way in Nobody’s Pilgrims.